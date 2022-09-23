By Sidney Secular

September 23, 2022

I assume that you know that the “great replacement” was not just a conspiracy theory. We nationalists, rationalists, and realists have noticed and talked about it for a long time. Sadly, our knowledge has made very little – if any – difference in the matter. The mass media stifled the matter until it became so apparent with the invasion of the illegals and the constant war against Whites waged by the Deep State here and abroad that it became impossible for them to keep a straight face about the issue of race replacement. But someone, somewhere knowing the power of memes in advancing schemes had the sense or presence of mind to create a term for it – and that’s the only way it could be crystallized in the minds of the oblivious and intellectually mindless. It can now be bandied about as a concrete concept to examine, and determine its origins and the evil behind it so it can be properly opposed.

The evil godfather of the momentous movement to displace/replace/erase Whites that has been continuously moving forward and is now gaining momentum even as it is revealed, was one Richard, Count Couvenhove-Kalergi (1894-1972). Kalergi’s father was an Austro-Hungarian diplomat who was stationed in Japan; his mother was a Japanese noblewoman. In 1922, he wrote a book in German, “Praktischer Idealismus” — “Practical Idealism” in English, introducing and propounding a special version of the Great Replacement. He also founded the “Pan European Movement” in 1922 to promote a personal sense of being European from a political and cultural standpoint, the starting point for the much later European Union.

Kalergi was especially well connected. Big Jewish bankers gave him lots of money (Paul Warburg gave him 60,000 gold marks). He was supported by the likes of Bernard Baruch, Albert Einstein, B’nai Brith, the New York Times and Winston Churchill (you now know who the traitors and enemies of Western Civilization were at least at that time). He was a very active Freemason in the Vienna lodge – surprise, surprise! He envisioned a Europe without borders. There would be no French, Germans or Italians, etc. as we know them because they would be eventually “whited out” or “whitewashed” out of the gene pool and replaced by a new type of European man consisting of an African-Oriental admixture. Kalergi believed this new man would look something like the ancient Egyptians but he must have flunked anthropology because the ancient Egyptians were White before they “amalga-mated” with the surrounding and invading Browns and Blacks, a matter that caused Egyptian civilization to gradually decline and become actually rather “third-worldy.” Ruling over this new mixed European race would be a moral aristocracy of Jews, untainted by racial admixtures, of course.

Interestingly enough, this particular strategy had already been publicly voiced, though generally ignored when, on January 12th, 1952, one Rabbi Emmanuel Rabinovitch, speaking to an assembly in Budapest, Hungary declared: “We will openly reveal our identity with the races of Asia and Africa. I can state now with assurance that the last generation of White children is now being born. Our Control Commission will, in the interests of peace and wiping out of interracial tensions, forbid the Whites to mate with Whites. The White woman must co-habit with members of the dark races, the White man with Black women. Thus, the White race will disappear, for mixing dark with White means the end of the White man, and our most dangerous enemy will become only a memory. We shall embark upon an era of ten thousand years of peace and plenty, the PAX JUDAICA, and our race (the JEWS) will rule undisputed over the world. Our superior intelligence will enable us to retain mastery over a world of dark peoples.

Of course, that was not the way the European Union (EU) was sold to the people of Europe. It was sold as a way to reduce travel and trade barriers, and facilitate commerce among European nations. But as the EU bureaucracy became entrenched and ever more powerful by the 1970s, it began to gradually implement Kalergi’s vision. Mass immigration was the vehicle for transformation, turning Europe “inside out,” so to speak. All the current Western European leaders are committed to massive, nearly unrestricted Third World immigration into Europe while their own people are forced by law and custom to cut their birth-rates and reject their national pride. These politicians and the supporting cast of media, academia, and big business with their New World “orderlies” are the driving forces of the cult of Kalergi. The Cult is dedicated to the eradication of nationalities and sovereign states and maintains control of the levers of power in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and most of Europe. It is also gradually encroaching into other areas, using puppet states like the Ukraine as it would love to devour Russia, the last bastion of White Christianity in the world and bring that nation under its power.

Part of the ecstatic enthusiasm that greeted Donald Trump in 2016 was his willingness to talk about at least some aspects of the immigration issue and as well, Trump came across as sort of a White knight about to slay the degenerate Dems and the vile Deep State. The undercurrent of his popularity – that is, his rejection of Kalergi’s cult – apparently neither Trump nor the leaders of the “Stupid Party” (GOP) understood or, in the alternative, they discounted. This was especially true for Trump with his Jewish family members. If one doesn’t understand the position of the Jews in the Cult, one cannot understand the Cult. Meanwhile, good Americans can’t quite admit to themselves that they are targets of genocide though they are desperate to stop the descent into the present overwhelmingly dysfunctional “diversity” and its attendant depravity. The derogatory label “racist” invented by Leon Trotsky to sow discord in the West between the races along with all the associated emotional baggage created by generations of political correctness, freezes their resolve to turn the situation around and their will to resist evaporates. In consequence, their neighborhoods are becoming replicas of third world cesspools via mass migration and Black infiltration with the eventual takeover of the country by its sworn enemies.

All the while, America’s small-to-mid size towns are being hollowed out, their main streets deserted, their businesses transferred to the big box and chain stores stuffed with cheap Chinese junk or “knockoffs” of the decent products made by former major American manufacturers. Their jobs have been lost or they have been replaced by local illegals or third-worlders who find themselves in their natural habitat (an American third world). The gigantic volume of ocean traffic bringing in the foreign junk is polluting the world’s waterways as the ships run inefficiently on polluting diesel fuel while clogging up the supply chains that the COVID mandates convoluted into a monstrous mess. Mention of this problem in the media or government is “deep-sixed” so that the junk can flow without any environmental concerns or the huge shipping charges or untoward delays in international commerce.

All the while, the elites brazenly lie and shout that the Whites, especially the MAGA multitudes are the biggest threat to American “democracy,” by which they allude to their generations of oligarchic rule. Meanwhile, “Affirmative Action” has lost its traction as a sop to Blacks. Why? Because, today’s “White privilege” is too strong for the oppressed to overcome even with affirmative action and therefore it cannot be relied upon the create the “diversity” that is said to be our greatest strength as our founding White population is too defective to carry us forward into the Utopian World of Diversity and Equity. Of course, “diversity” in any context has been shown to be an economic, social and cultural wrecking ball.

Meanwhile, so-called mainstream Republicans – addicted to accumulating dollars faster than that dollar loses value – are willing to follow the Demonrats’ lead in printing the unlimited quantities needed to pay the invaders under the table to stay ahead of the game. As a result, they do all they can to invite maximum numbers of illegals and foreigners to displace domestic labor, sometimes under the phony guise of inviting guest or temporary workers who soon become permanent.

The Demonrats are only too happy to invite and permit the entire population of the Third World to invade America and displace the native population in accordance with the Kalergi cult concept to assure their permanent political dominance. Remember, nobody is a more sure supporter than the fellow who owes you something! The two political parties play musical chairs with our elections and prey on the public’s foolish sympathies to enrich themselves. The leaders of both parties salivate over the prospect that by 2041 the European people who founded and settled this great nation will be a despised minority in the land they built and made great.

“Black Lives Matter” we are told but nothing is done to actually help Blacks that really matters. Meanwhile, it is Whites who are overwhelmingly the victims of inter-racial crime and the percentage of victims of White on White crime is minuscule compared to White victims of Black criminals, whose depredation in usually senseless, unpremeditated and savage. Big city Black mayors and their equally Black factotums blabber and blather about making changes but wind up playing musical chairs with other Blacks in top political positions with nothing being accomplished in the end except more victims, many of whom are themselves Black. Why? Because anything done must be in accordance with outmoded socialist concepts that don’t strengthen either the Black family or the desire for law and order, both of which are necessary prerequisites for improvement.

What is our man(?) Biden’s position on the replacement of Whites? In August 2016, at the “White House Summit on Countering Violent Extremism,” then Vice President Joe Biden hailed the swiftly approaching replacement of the nation’s founding stock as a “strength” and a good thing. Even an amoeba fights for its own survival, but deranged puppet Biden lacks even that lowly organism’s basic instincts, serving only as a devilish clown that many in the clueless and insouciant American masses find attractive.

The year 2015 saw the wholesale invasion of Europe by Third Worlders, mainly Muslims and Blacks, variously described as “refugees” or “migrants.” Unlike the bedraggled refugees we used to envision, helpless women and children, the old and the ill, these were mainly robust young men, well dressed, chattering on their cellphones. They had the money to pay greedy gangsters and smug smugglers for their transport and support during sometimes hazardous journeys. By land and sea, they swarmed into, hapless, helpless Greece and angrily battled with police forcing their way to the handout capitals of Europe – Germany, Switzerland and Sweden – where they became infamous for raping White women and rightly earned the moniker, “rapefugees.” The colluding Commie authorities in these areas of settlement even handed out brochures in true Kalergi-like fashion advising the “newcomers” how to come on to the White women to get their friendship – and so much more whether the White women wished to give it or not! Germany accepted over a million and a half of these freeloaders and fornicators who added to the misery of the long-suffering German taxpayers who ponied up an average of $13,500 to support each “migrant.”

The depredations of these devils reached a crescendo at the New Years’ Eve public gatherings in Cologne, Hamburg, Vienna, Salzburg and Stockholm. The police and media tried to downplay the fact that the attackers were organized Muslims. However. social media allowed the assault scenes to go viral. In a kind of “prelewd” to envisioned future dispossession per the Kalergi plan, there were reports of Germans expelled from their apartments to make room for the invaders. YouTube videos showed Muslims molesting bathers, male and female, in public pools, and defecating in the water. In true leftist blame-the-victim fashion, the authorities advised women to dress modestly and cover their heads with scarves so as not to “turn on” the feral predators. According to the media, the real villains were members of the “extreme right” who protested the outrages of these unwanted “guests.” Police visited outspoken critics of the invasion who had posted their views on Facebook, threatening them with the loss of their jobs or even the loss of their children!

Is there any rational way to explain the communist Chancellor’s decision to welcome useless and dangerous Third Worlders (other than addiction to the Kalergi cult mandate) at a time when there were no jobs for them (the unemployment rate in Germany was still 6%), and most of the invaders had no marketable skills? Yes. German Chancellor Angela Merkel was a former Communist leader before the fall of the “Wall” then known as Angela Kasner when she was propaganda secretary of the Young Communist League in East Germany. In 2010, she received the “Coudenhove-Kalergi Prize” for welcoming the hordes of Third Worlders into Germany whose population has a below replacement level birth rate. Many of the African and Middle Eastern invaders have families of 5 or more children.

Since the 8th Century, Europe has been repeatedly invaded by militant Muslims. For centuries, they raided European coastal areas and kidnapped millions of Europeans to be taken to Turkey and North Africa as slaves. Rich Jews were kidnapped for ransom money. As recently as 1863, the Turks were at the gates of Vienna, but the invasion was halted by a large Pan-European army spearheaded by a cavalry charge of 20,000 horsemen! Now, the Muslims are invited to invade without any threat of resistance. Former “French” (actually Hungarian) President Nicolas Sarkozy was explicit in a December 2008 speech. He insisted that sex between the French and Third Worlders is not just desirable, but should be made mandatory! He enthused over a future of “metissage” or race mixing and warned that if people did not do it voluntarily, the “Republic” would have to resort to more forcible methods.

Present French President Emmanuel Macron is another “SOB” son of Kalergi, having asserted that “bombshell” population growth in Africa means Europe is entering an unprecedented age of mass migration. He also attributes this to “great poverty,” “climate change,” and geopolitical conflicts all of which are the fault of Whites! He could have added deliberate starvation caused by destruction of food supplies and shrinkage of farmlands in accordance with Green New Deal mandates – but he didn’t. Duke University Professor Stephen Smith, an expert in these matters, estimates that the number of Africans living in Europe will grow from the present 9 million to between 150 and 200 million within the next 30 years! Smith adds that the migration will be facilitated by the West financing the would-be journeys from Africa, so the smugglers can be smug as well as well compensated for their efforts. It is also necessary to remember that a lower IQ population does not find its own IQ raised when it invades countries with a higher IQ. Rather, as is the usual case in nature, everything sinks to the lowest common denominator and the formerly more intelligent people become less so with the increase of their more stupid invaders. Indeed, this is the very reason for the Kalergi cult. As the good Rabbi said, “Our superior intelligence will enable us to retain mastery over a world of dark peoples.”

The great majority of Europe’s elites, both Christian and secular, are committed to Coudenhove-Kalergi’s goal of replacing European man. It will be left to populists and right-wingers like Victor Orban of Hungary, Marine LePen of France and hopefully many more patriots that will arise to save White Europeans and Christians from the invasion and extermination that has been planned and enabled by the elites and is already well underway. Of course, the same situation exists in other White areas of the globe such as North America, Australia and New Zealand. It would seem that the only White sanctuary not presently under direct siege is Iceland and that country is apparently taking the matter very seriously indeed as any investigation of the country’s “immigration” policies will make clear!

Below is an illustration of what is desired. It was not a cover of the magazine National Geographic, but it certainly illustrates the mindset of its editors. Time is growing very short to save Western Civilization, that White culture that took Man from the cave to the Stars.

