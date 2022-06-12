By Roger Anghis

June 12, 2022

We have a disintegrating education system that is more of an indoctrination system than anything else. It is obvious that we are not educating our kids on what they need to be productive members of society. Learning about transgenderism and homosexuality in kindergarten is NOT educating a child, it’s grooming a child into perversion. Let’s look at the results of our ‘education system’ in Baltimore. The last available edition of the Nation’s Report Card, released in 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, showed that only 37% of grade 12 students could be considered proficient readers, according to the Department of Education’s standard.

Now, a teacher at Patterson High School in Baltimore has informed a local news outlet that 77% of students there were reading at an elementary or even kindergarten level, indicating that the nation may see a precipitous drop in the reports for 2020 and 2021.

“They’re pushed through [grade levels],” the teacher told WBBF. “They’re not ready for the workforce. They’re not ready for further education.”

WBBF obtained the results of the school’s i-Ready learning assessment, which confirmed the teacher’s claim. Out of 628 students tested, 484 showed a reading level proficiency equal to that of an elementary school student, including 159 who were at a kindergarten or first-grade level.

Data from student assessments in several states have shown that pandemic-related school closures likely contributed to a decline in student achievement.[1]

Looking at another liberal-run state we see that the children in California aren’t doing any better: Students in California fared no better. The number of students who were reading above grade standard declined from 26% in 2019 to 21% in 2021, while the percentage of students near grade standards increased from 43% to 56%.[2] But it isn’t just the liberals that are failing our kids. Texas has the same problem. A Texas Education Agency assessment for spring 2021 found that 36% of students in fourth grade met grade-level reading standards, while 45% of eighth-grade students met grade-level standards for reading. The agency said the numbers represented a decline from previous years.[3] What we have to keep in mind is that the federal government is not constitutionally allowed to be involved in education but as in many other areas it has extended its grasp into that area. They get away with it by saying that they let the states set the curriculum, which the states do, but the federal government sets the testing standard which effectively sets the curriculum. They think we’re all as dumb as the Democrat voting base.

These schools are teaching things that are outright lies like global warming, excuse me, climate change. They changed it to climate change because they couldn’t prove the world was warming. It has actually cooled for the last 18-20 years. An article in 2019 actually blame America on the planet cooling. Colonisation of the Americas at the end of the 15th Century killed so many people, it disturbed Earth’s climate.

That’s the conclusion of scientists from University College London, UK.

The team says the disruption that followed European settlement led to a huge swathe of abandoned agricultural land being reclaimed by fast-growing trees and other vegetation.

This pulled down enough carbon dioxide (CO₂) from the atmosphere to eventually chill the planet.

It’s a cooling period often referred to in the history books as the “Little Ice Age” – a time when winters in Europe would see the Thames in London regularly freeze over.

“The Great Dying of the Indigenous Peoples of the Americas led to the abandonment of enough cleared land that the resulting terrestrial carbon uptake had a detectable impact on both atmospheric CO₂ and global surface air temperatures,” Alexander Koch and colleagues write in their paper published in Quaternary Science Reviews.[4] This isn’t anything that they’ll teach in the schools, doesn’t fit their narrative. Man’s production of CO2 is destroying the world. That is a lie out of the pit of hell. The rising CO2 is actually helping revive our planet. A new study shows that Earth’s vegetated lands or surfaces covered in plant life have greened “significantly” over the last 35 years. Using computerized models, scientists theorize that this so-called greening effect is in response to an increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide, as well as other, less influential contributors.

Published in the journal Nature Climate Change on April 25, the research concludes that about 25 to 50 percent of Earth’s plant life has experienced a greening effect, increasing the leaves on plants and trees in an area equivalent to two times the continental U.S.

The amount of leaf cover blanketing the planet’s vegetated regions was determined using satellite data from NASA’s Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectrometer and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Advanced Very High Resolution Radiometer instruments.

Carbon dioxide as a plant fertilizer

Previous research suggests that carbon dioxide boosts photosynthesis in plants, and in turn facilitates plant growth.[5]

We used to teach truth and the importance of it but if the lie fits their narrative, they’ll lie. Tom DeWeese wrote an article about his two daughters experience in public schools. One said she’d rather “I would rather just shoot myself in the head because it would be a less painful death that to suffer and die from global warming.”[6] They’ve learned about Watergate and they fear for the extinction of the polar bears[7], which were put on the extinction list while they were enjoying record numbers.

It has been proven that as a rule a homeschooled student scores higher on SAT tests than a public school student. Keep in mind that the tests are set by the federal government so the quantity of education has to remain the same but the quality is vastly different. Homeschooled students score about 72 points higher than the national average on the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). The average American College Test (ACT) score is 21. The average score for homeschoolers is 22.8 out of a possible 36 points. Homeschoolers are at the 77th percentile on the Iowa Test of Basic Skills.

Advocates of homeschooling point to these standardized test results to show that not only does homeschooling work, but it is also superior to public schooling.[8]

Out=r teachers need to get back to teaching English, history, and math and get out of being psychologists and sexologists. Many teachers in Florida walked off the job when they found out they could indoctrinate students into a perverted lifestyle. Makes you wonder just how many teachers do that. It’s too dangerous to find out. Time to remove our kids from public school until only the states and parents control the curriculum.

