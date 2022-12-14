By Bradlee Dean

December 14, 2022

“What one generation tolerates, the next will embrace.”

It has been said that what one generation tolerates, the next will embrace. This up-and-coming generation is a mere reflection of the older generation that is responsible for raising them up (Luke 7:35). It is almost unbelievable when this entitlement generation assumes their place in the military as some sort of game (Romans 1:22). This is in contrast to that of their forefathers, our veterans.

[Rumble Video]

The video below exposes the mockery (raising the gay flag), the half-heartedness, the lack of self-discipline, the disrespect, the debased debauchery, the perverse immaturity, and the obvious strip down of our military through those who will be used in doing so (Galatians 5:19-21).

During this short video, you will see in comparison on the right side of the screen the Chinese military quickened, disciplined, eager and war ready.

It has been said that a picture is worth a thousand words. How much more a one minute and fifty second video?

[Rumble Video]

