This Communist Mantra “The ends justify the means” has and is being used to destroy Liberty, Freedom, Common law and individual achievements. The only good thing about it is it has been getting easier to see it for what it is. The “means” in all their cunningly deceitful Machiavellian manor has become painfully obvious.

Atheism is at the very heart of Communism. The word “atheism” comes from two Greek words: a meaning “no” and theos meaning “God.” An atheist wants God ridiculed, outlawed, and forgotten. Separate the people from their Creator and in that vacuum, they hope to usurp His seat of power. If as the Good Books says God is all truth and does nothing in secret, these want-a-be gods are gods of deception and subversion. Socialism, Communism, free-thinkers, secret societies, are all power-hungry want-to-be tyrants bearing rule wherever they can. Devising unjust counsel against Common Law seeking to break the bands asunder and cast their cords from them. They will not rule under God. All this with deception so as not to give their victims a reason to fight back.

The Deep State’s satanic control is the result of a very well-organized long-term conspiracy with the purpose to establish the New World Order, based on the Luciferian revolution against God and Natures good and common laws. They are identified as the Global Elite or Deep State-cabal, who see us as their slaves and property, to do with us as they please. All such Evil works best in secret, behind the scenes, basements, secret societies, churches, appointed bureaucratic positions of power and posing as caring friends.

“A nation can survive its fools and even its ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rusting through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night, (darkness), to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist, A murderer is less to fear.” Cicero Marcus Tullios.

Their ends justify their destructive means. The ends of all such ideocracy is a utopian world where they rule without God and as gods.

Their Deep State is organized of top-echelon employees of over a dozen powerful agencies, like the CIA, FBI, NSA, IMF, CFR, BIS, top generals, admirals, and other military operatives, long-term congressmen and senators, directors of important supervisory agencies and CEO’s of most of the big multinationals, all in the hands the banksters and the corporations that grow up around them..

The Deep State is hidden; however, it is hidden in plain sight. As camouflaged as they are,the nearer they slither toward their goal, the more they come into focus. For those willing to wake-up and take notice, it reveals itself as many deadly poisonous multiple headed snakes indeed.

The Deep State is the protector of this sinister rebellion in the world today. As we travel the path of life, we must keep an eye open for danger or lose all. The vipers must be dealt with and pulled down.

In order to accomplish their destruction, it is essential to understand what is at stake, FEAR not. Their symbolisms and deed will be their undoing.

Take your stand do right to implement justice decide who you will follow. Compare the power of your choices versus the choices of madmen, anarchists, and would-be tyrants, knowing there are thousands of us for every one of them. This is America. Not some Third World Hell Hole where they think they can enslave us by creating “the Corporate US”.

Of the three branches of this government the Judicial is the peoples branch. No crime goes to the court unless indicted or presented by the people’s Grand Jury and there is no dismissal or punishment without the people’s trial jury. These things have been hidden from us, Take them back. Grand Juries should oversee any governmental corruption investigation. If we do not have a government under God, we will have one ruled by tyrants that believe the end justifies the means.

