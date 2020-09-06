Pastor Roger Anghis

What we are seeing in the streets of America is what Paul wrote about in the book of Romans concerning the end times and what will begin to occur as the time of the Gentile wraps up. Romans 1:28 And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient; (29) Being filled with all unrighteousness, fornication, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; full of envy, murder, debate, deceit, malignity; whisperers, (30) Backbiters, haters of God, despiteful, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents, (31) Without understanding, covenant breakers, without natural affection, implacable, unmerciful:. The word reprobate means morally corrupt, depraved, foreordained to damnation. When we consider the actions of what the Democrats call ‘peaceful protestors’ they fit the dictionary’s definition of a reprobate. People with common sense know that these people are NOT peaceful protesters but anarchists hell-bent on destroying America as we know it.

Please understand that I support 100% a person’s right to PEACEFULLY PROTEST. It is part of our Constitution but when that protest turns from peaceful to violence with the burning of buildings and looting and even murder, then that protest has stepped over the line and should be stopped at all costs. In Portland, on Saturday a Trump supporter was shot and killed by the antifa/blm crowd. “Portland Police officers heard sounds of gunfire from the area of Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street. They responded and located a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Medical responded and determined that the victim was deceased,” the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement.

Portland has been the site of nightly protests for more than three months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Many of them end in vandalism and violence, and hundreds of demonstrators have been arrested by local and federal law enforcement since late May.[1]

Andy Ngo, a social media activist covering the riots in Portland, tweeted: “On the 95th night of riots and violent protests in Portland, a conservative rally attendee was fatally shot. Upon confirming the deceased wasn’t one of theirs, antifal and blm cheered and danced in the street outside the Justice Center.[2] First thing here is why was this the 95th day of riots and violent protests? Why hasn’t the so-called leaders of Portland put a stop to the violence against the citizens of Portland? Portland’s Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) has admitted that he has no plan to stop the riots. He actually believes that they’ll “Burn themselves out”.[3] The problem is half his town is being burnt down while he’s waiting for it to ‘burn itself out’. People are losing everything they have worked for over the years; jobs are being lost and the worst is people are losing their lives while he sits and waits. I find it hard to be more reprobate than Ted Wheeler.

It seems the closer we get to the election the worse it gets. The devil does not like giving up the ground that he has already taken. The intensity between now and November 3rd will increase exponentially because it is obvious that nothing the left is doing is having the effect they wanted. Actually, the effect is the opposite of what they wanted. You can tell by Nancy Pelosi’s attitude toward Trump. She doesn’t think that the Democrats should even consider having any presidential debates: Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Thursday she doesn’t think there should be any presidential debates ahead of the November election, arguing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden shouldn’t “legitimize” a discussion with President Trump.

“I don’t think that there should be any debates,” Pelosi told reporters. “I do not think that the president of the United States has comported himself in a way that anybody has any association with truth, evidence, data, and facts.”

“I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States,” she added.[4]

Anyone with a half dozen functioning brain cells knows that Biden will be destroyed in a debate against Trump so the Democrats are trying to lay the groundwork to justify not having the debates by attempting to disqualify Trump’s ability to be truthful.

The hatred is getting worse even among politicians. Maxine Waters has been calling for violence against Trump and any of his supporters: Democratic congresswoman Maxine Waters, calling for attacks on the Trump administration at a rally in Los Angeles Saturday: “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”[5] Pam Keith who is running for Florida’s 18th Congressional District is calling for ‘open season’ on Trump supporters: This Democrat is vying to land Florida’s congressional seat for the 18th district, but a Twitter post dating back to June 10th of this year puts her disturbing mindset on full display:

“GOP: Yeah he’s dead. But it’s not a big deal because he was a “bad guy.” Is that REALLY the new rule they want? Killing is OK if it’s a “bad guy?” Is it now open season on: Flynn, Manafort, Stone, Gates, Cohen, Trump, Barr, Kavanaugh, Lewandowski, Bolton, Pompeo, Papadopolous, Parscale.”[6] Notice that Twitter didn’t pull that tweet nor have they banned her from Twitter.

These anarchists keep pushing and are now threatening to “put police in graves and burn down the White House.” The left-wing extremists in Washington, D.C., whom the media were quick to defend after they harassed attendees of the Republican National Convention late Thursday were back on the streets Saturday talking about burning down the White House and killing cops …

Listen to one of these “peaceful protesters,” as the media describe them, unleash his inner extremist in a rant directed at his followers.

“I’m at the point where I’m ready to put these police in the f–king grave. I’m at the point where I want to burn the f–king White House down. I want to take it to the senators, I want to take to the Congress, I want to take the fight to them,” the extremist in the video above said.

“And at the end of the day, if they ain’t going to hear us, we burn them the f–k down. I’m one that talk real s–t. I talk it in New York, and I talk it in D.C. The same way I f–k police up in New York, I f–k cops up here in D.C. The same way I bust police in the head in New York, I bust police in the head in D.C.”[6]

This is just September. We have until November 3rd and the closer we get the more intense the liberals will get because they are in death throes. They know that this November the election will decimate the Democrat Party and they must find some way to pull the election in their direction, but they have no person that can do that. They have no policy that will do that.

We must be prepared for what the liberals do. Will we have to take up arms? We might and Kenosha verified that. Understand that the police will be overwhelmed in some cities and you will be in a position of defending yourself. Be prepared! Do not wait. I believe that after Trump wins again, and he will win, we will see violence in America like we haven’t seen since the Civil War. Don’t be caught sleeping. Be prepared.

