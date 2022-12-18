By Pastor Roger Anghis

When America was founded, it was founded by men and women who believed that God had directed them to this land and they were to advance the Christian faith. Part of the Mayflower Compact states: Having undertaken, for the Glory of God, and advancements of the Christian faith, and the honor of our King and Country, a voyage to plant the first colony in the Northern parts of Virginia; do by these presents, solemnly and mutually, in the presence of God, and one another; covenant and combine ourselves together into a civil body politic; for our better ordering, and preservation and furtherance of the ends aforesaid; and by virtue hereof to enact, constitute, and frame, such just and equal laws, ordinances, acts, constitutions, and offices, from time to time, as shall be thought most meet and convenient for the general good of the colony; unto which we promise all due submission and obedience.[1] There is no doubt that these people were people of faith and were dedicated to advancing that faith in the new land.

As was stated in the Mayflower Compact, they knew that laws were needed in order for the colony to succeed. They had come from a nation that was tyrannical, restricted how they could worship, and even limited the type of Bible they could read. At that time the only authorized version was the King James version. The pilgrims favored the Geneva Bible because it was written in a more understandable manner. From the days of the Jamestown settlement until the signing of the Declaration of Independence the citizens of America were dedicated to their faith and that included the people that they put into places of authority. They didn’t just put anybody in a position of authority like we do today, Joe Biden and John Fetterman as examples of people who are not cognizant enough to dress themselves let alone be a responsible Senator or President. They followed the biblical guidelines God set out in Exodus 18:21 Moreover thou shalt provide out of all the people able men, such as fear God, men of truth, hating covetousness; and place such over them, to be rulers of thousands, and rulers of hundreds, rulers of fifties, and rulers of tens. Notice that He requires godly men in positions of authority. We are far from that today and because we have some ‘Christians’ that won’t vote for the lesser of two evils don’t vote at all and we usually get the worse of two evils because of that.

One of the Founders made an appeal to his fellow men concerning the need for clergy before the start of the Congressional day: Elias Boudinot, President of Congress; signed the peace treaty to end the American Revolution, was the first attorney admitted to the U. S. Supreme Court Bar; was a framer of the Bill of Rights and Director of the U. S. Mint stated before the First Provincial Congress of New Jersey: “[L]et us enter on this important business under the idea that we are Christians on whom the eyes of the world are now turned… Let us earnestly call and beseech Him, for Christ’s sake, to preside in our councils. . . . We can only depend on the all powerful influence of the Spirit of God, Whose Divine aid and assistance it becomes us as a Christian people most devoutly to implore. Therefore, I move that some minister of the Gospel be requested to attend this Congress every morning . . . in order to open the meeting with prayer.”[2] They truly believed, rightfully so, that the need to appeal to God for direction was imperative. George Washington relied on God’s assistance all through the Revolutionary War. He stated: “When I contemplate the interposition of Providence, as it was visibly manifested, in guiding us through the Revolution, in preparing us for the reception of a general government, and in conciliating the good will of the People of America towards one” And when he finished his service to America he stated: “I consider it an indispensable duty to close this last solemn act of my official life by commending the interests of our dearest country to the protection of Almighty God and those who have the superintendence of them into His Holy keeping.”

There have only been two presidents in my lifetime that have verbally announced their faith in God. Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump. Neither of them are perfect and neither are you. Reagan stated: If we ever forget that we are One Nation Under God, then we will be a nation gone under. Trump has stated many times at his rallies that we worship God, not the government. Clinton quoted a verse now and then and Obama referenced scripture without knowing what he was talking about and Jimmy Carter, who taught Sunday school at the Baptist church he attended, never, to my recollection stated his faith. Jesus said of the people that follow Him: Matthew 7:16 Ye shall know them by their fruits. Jesus loves Israel, but Jimmy Carter does not. Benjamin Netanyahu referred to Donald Trump as the best friend to Israel of any of the presidents.

Our politicians are to follow the will of God in their decision-making. The Democrats with the help of some RINOs passed what they call the Respect for Marriage Act which, as is typical of Democrat legislation, does the exact opposite of its title. Same-sex ‘marriage’ is not marriage as God refers to it. The left is always complaining about conservatives wanting to ‘legislate morality’ but the left is consistently legislating immorality. More proof of their double standard.

The Founders established a nation that required godly men and women to make it successful. John Adams stated: “Our constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” Today’s politicians have very little regard for what our Founders intended. Thomas Jefferson stated: “The most sacred of the duties of a government [is] to do equal and impartial justice to all citizens.” We do not see that today. Democrats do what they want as we saw this summer with the illegal protesting at the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices. Attorney General Merrick Garland refused to arrest any of the protesters but commanded that parents showing up at school board meetings to protest the trash schools are teaching our children were to be treated as domestic terrorists. That’s not equal treatment.

Looking back at the actions of Eric Holder he refused to enforce laws he didn’t like, which was illegal, and the fact that he was running guns to the Mexican cartels that were used to kill Americans and refused to supply the documentation to Congress and was held in contempt of Congress but was never prosecuted for it. Steve Bannon was found in contempt of Congress and was prosecuted for it. Double standard? Of course. Democrats seem to be immune from obeying the laws. Our Founders would never have allowed this. We are seeing it happen because Democrats are demanding a one-party rule with Democrats being the party in power. Republicans are not doing anything to stop it either. Both parties are complacent in the matter.

The free society our Founders gave us has become a tool for their attempt at establishing a dictatorship. This is why Benjamin Franklin said, “We have given you a republic if you can keep it.”

