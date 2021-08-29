By Roger Anghis

The failure of the church has not been overnight but at the same time, it has occurred very quickly. From the 1600s to the mid-1900s, there was very little change but from the mid-1900s until today it seems that there has been a total collapse of the ability to stand for the principles of God. When they declared a separation of church and state in 1947 the church really didn’t do much to fight that decision. In 1963 when they took prayer out of school, I don’t recall churches rising up to fight that violation of our 1st Amendment right of the teachers and the students. In 1980 another court ruling came down that should have shocked not just the church but all Americans as well. The Ten Commandments were taught in all of America’s schools from 1620 until 1980. At that time a court ruling was issued stating:

It is unconstitutional for students to see the Ten Commandments since they might read, meditate upon, respect, or obey them. Stone v. Graham, 1980.[1] In 1965 our religious speech in the public schools became illegal for both students and teachers: Today, freedoms of speech and press are guaranteed to students and teachers – unless the topic is religious, at which time such speech becomes unconstitutional. Stein v. Oshinsky, 1965.[2] Benjamin Rush, a civic leader in Philadelphia, where he was a physician, politician, social reformer, humanitarian, and educator as well as the founder of Dickinson College, commented: “By removing the Bible from schools we would be wasting so much time and money in punishing criminals and so little pains to prevent crime. Take the Bible out of our schools and there would be an explosion in crime.” This is the very thing that we are seeing in our streets yet we ignore the wise advice of our forefathers who proved what they taught.

A few years back I testified before our state’s Senate Judiciary Committee when they were entertaining a civil unions bill to do an end-around on our Constitution that only allows marriage between a man and a woman. I was shocked by how many so-called ministers that showed up to testify in favor of the bill. I was drilled by one of the female Senators, who was a former ‘pastor’, about dealing with the homosexual lifestyle. I didn’t beat around the bush. I told her that the Bible has an opinion and that is what we as a Christian nation should embrace. I ended up on YouTube as an intolerant homophobic pastor. I didn’t know that the Senator was also a lesbian. Two years later I was there again and my wife was with me. She was raised Lutheran and a Lutheran pastor supported the bill specifically for the homosexuals. My wife confronted him and actually scared him out of the capitol building. The last time I saw him he was running towards a door.

This is where we have come. A watered down version of the gospel with very few real pastors that will stand for what is right. We have a lot of enemies that are against the church and way too often they are in the middle of the church. I saw a picture of a lady holding a sign that said “I’m a Christian and I LOVE the quran”.[3] The ignorance of the people in the pews usually reflects the ignorance in the pulpit. The quran hates the Bible and what it teaches and these people don’t even know it. Pastors today won’t call sin a sin. They won’t call adultery and fornication a sin. Alcoholism is now a disease.

The big problem is they don’t want to offend anybody. Can’t say anything that might offend a Democrat. He might leave the church and he’ll lose the tithe. The same with offending a Republican. How many church board members support the Democrat party, the of the anti-Christ? I was de-deaconed at a church one time because I brought up some statistics in the black community to other deacons. Things like 62% of pregnancies end up in abortion. 72% of live births were to single-parent families. One other deacon, a black man, was insulted and in an email exchange, he became insulted because I was ‘disrespectful’ to Obama. I called him Obama and didn’t refer to him as the president called him the most ungodly president that ever held the office. I reminded him that Obama supported homosexual marriage, abortion and he hated Israel. The senior pastor took offense at my attitude and removed me from the deacon board. Scripture tells us to not be unequally yoked and that isn’t just in marriage but it’s for business and especially on the deacon board and elder boards of a church. 2 Corinthians 6:14 Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? and what communion hath light with darkness?

I believe that it was the tithes that were the big problem there. The principles of the gospel were put on the back burner in that situation. The church is supposed to raise up the people that are placed in positions of authority. The book of Exodus states: 18:20 And thou shalt teach them ordinances and laws, and shalt shew them the way wherein they must walk, and the work that they must do.

Exo 18:21 Moreover thou shalt provide out of all the people able men, such as fear God, men of truth, hating covetousness; and place such over them, to be rulers of thousands, and rulers of hundreds, rulers of fifties, and rulers of tens: These are the kinds of people that we need in our government. I was raised Baptist and was taught that the government was corrupt and we should stay away from it. Well, we did and the corruptness only got worse. The church is supposed to be the light to the world and we cannot be that light if we don’t get involved.

If we don’t turn back to God, we will lose the greatest nation the world has ever seen. I don’t think God is done with America. We were established to be the source of the gospel for the world and that gospel has not reached the four corners of the earth yet. God has always worked with a remnant and that may be all He has now but He will get done what He wants done. You’ll be part of the group that gets it done or you’ll be part of the group that does nothing. Your choice. Choose wisely.

We would be wise to take the advice of our first Chief Justice of the United States John Jay in a letter written to Representative John Murray on October 12, 1816: “Providence has given to our people the choice of their rulers, and it is the duty, as well as the privilege and interest, of our Christian nation to select and prefer Christians for their rulers.”

