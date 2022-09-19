By Glynn Adams

September 20, 2022

We really need to get back to our Jewish roots. Leviticus 23:2 is clear in that God when speaking to Moses said, “The feasts of the LORD which you shall proclaim to be holy convocations, these are My feasts.” The Hebrew word “moed” that is translated feasts in Leviticus 23:2, would be best translated as divine appointments. God has prescheduled divine appointments with His people operating on a different calendar from the one the world uses. These feasts of God are relevant to Christians today!!!

We must pay attention to God’s prophetic calendar and His time schedule. In Genesis 1:14, God declares that He is creating the sun and the moon for “signs, and for seasons, and for days, and years.” On our Gregorian calendar we think seasons such as winter, spring, summer, and fall. However in Genesis 1:14, God is referring to the timing on God’s own prophetic calendar. The days mean holy days, like the new moon and the Sabbath, as well as the Spring Feasts of Passover and the Fall Feasts of Tabernacles. The term years refers to the Jubilee years, which occur every fiftieth year and the Shemittah years, which happen every seventh year.

When these feasts, God’s divine appointments, are celebrated, they are to be “dress rehearsals” to the very day and hour on God’s calendar when they would find their prophetic fulfillment of what God is going to do on that exact day and hour. There are seven feasts. The spring feasts have been fulfilled with the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus and the day of Pentecost. The fall feasts of His second coming have not been fulfilled. So when you celebrate the “dress rehearsal” of the fall feasts this year, Jesus could come during that dress rehearsal. When you participate in these fall feasts, this is how you get ready and are prepared for His second coming.

It is very important for everyone to pay attention to these feasts and their “dress rehearsals.” In 33AD, the Jewish religious leaders, the Scribes and Pharisees along with a large Jewish religious crowd, who had rejected Jesus as Messiah and condemned Him to the cross, were across town in Jerusalem celebrating their dress rehearsal for Passover by placing a lamb on the altar to be slain for their sins for what they thought was a future event – at the same exact moment, Jesus was on a cross dying for the sins of the world. While the real Passover was being fulfilled, the religious crowed of Jewish leaders and religious people with all their years of dress rehearsals missed the real Passover!! Why? Religion does not prepare anyone for what God is doing. They drifted away from a relationship with their God while attending meaningless religious rituals and they did not recognize their visitation of God in the flesh.

This fall feast of God is all about new beginnings, a fresh start over, repentance, change, transformation, and hope. God is a God of restoration and the church in America needs a makeover from top to bottom. If we continue on our current religious track, I believe we will bring more and severer judgments of God upon ourselves and nation!!!

Do not be deceived about these fall feasts and their importance to YOU!!! These fall feasts are all about Jesus and what He is going to do in the future. These fall divine appointments are extremely important and has serious spiritual implications. This is why God has dress rehearsals to ensure we are on the same calendar with God, that we get every detail of these feasts correct and that we are ready and right with God!!! Sometime in the future these three feasts will usher in the second coming of Jesus Christ. He will be crowned LORD of Lords and King of kings, to set His millennial reign as King to judge the nations, all people and His enemies and to marry His Bride.

Jesus is coming back as the Conquering King and Warrior Messiah ben David with a sword in His mouth. He will operate on His truth not our modern-day vain imaginations of truth. He cannot be bought and He will not be impressed with how big is the church you build or any ones works. Revelation 19 describes Him as one who will smite the nations and He will rule with a rod of iron.

The first of the three fall feasts is Rosh Hashanah. So let’s unpack some truths behind the first of our fall feasts. To begin with it starts the Jewish New Year which starts on the 1st of Tishrei on God’s calendar and 6 Pm on September 25, 2022, our calendar. It is also called Tom Teruah (The Feast of Trumpets or the blowing of the shofar). Teruah which means “blowing” or “ to shout” as in a battle cry. This referring directly to the pre-approved day when God Himself will shout the battle cry as He comes to judge the earth and will blow the shofar to gather His troops. This is what the Apostle Paul was referring to when he wrote in 1 Thessalonians 4:16 that “the Lord himself will descend from heaven with a shout…and with the blast of God’s shofar. The dead in Messiah will rise first.” Will you be ready when the shout and shofar sound?

By the way, Daniel 12:1 speaks that Michael the angel of Israel, will stand up and there shall be a time of trouble such as never since there was a nation. One of the other names for Rosh Hashanah is “the Time of Trouble.”!!! Incredibly, another name for Rosh Hashanah is the “Opening of the Books”!! Whoever name is written in the Book will be delivered!! Daniel continues by saying that many of those who sleep in the dust of the earth shall awake, some to everlasting life and some to shame and everlasting contempt.

Rosh Hashanah is also known as Yom HaDin, the Day of Judgment. On this day it is believed the doors of the heavenly court are opened and court is in session. During the ten days to Yom Kippur, it is believed that God determines who will live and who will die the next year.

Yom Teruah is also known as the “day of remembrance.” So if you remember to crown God as King and sound the shofar on the Feast of Trumpets, God will remember you and save you from your enemies. Yom Teruah is the sounding of the alarm clock to tell the dead it is time to wake up!!! Hello church in America!!!! Rosh Hashanah is a new and fresh start, a clean slate, a do over from anything in our lives that we feel is wasted or unworthy.

Realize one of the keys to unlocking prophecy is understanding that these fall feast days are dress rehearsal for the days of events that will happen one day. Imagine each year the angelic hosts are rehearsing the coming of Messiah. At the same time here on earth, all those with understanding are simultaneously rehearsing the same event. We become one with what is going on in heaven at the very same time. Some year on that day, the dress rehearsal will become the reality and we shall simply instantaneously be translated to the party.

Ten days after Rosh Hashanah is Yom Kippur – the Day of Atonements on the 10th of Tishrei and it is a day of fasting. It is also a time of repentance and awe. Repentance is more than feeling sorry which can lead to conviction and remorse. True repentance is constructive resulting in a real change in the way we think, ultimately leading to a change in our actions.

“God set forth Jesus as an atonement through faith in His blood.”(Romans 8:21-22) As God mended our broken relationship with Him, He called us to be fixers, restorers, repairers of the world. Yom Kippur focuses on this reparation. We can’t experience the fullness of His joy if we don’t have His ability to forgive and be forgiven. Isaiah 58 teaches us about afflicting our souls during Yom Kippur.

The writer of Hebrews hammers home the significant of Christ’s atoning sacrifice, Jesus was not only the pure, spotless Lamb slain for our sins. He was also the high priest able to go into the true Holy of Holies in Heaven and offer Himself to God the Father as the perfect sacrifice for sin. (Hebrews 9:1114) Pray for Israel that their eyes will be opened and they will turn to Christ.

God made a provision on the cross for each believer to get right with God, to repent, to give forgiveness, and to walk in obedience. On this Biblical fast day and a day when many dress in white for holiness, let us Christians in America use this time to put everything we do in our lives, in our churches, and in our nation on the altar before God and under the leadership of the Holy Spirit remove everything that does not have its basis in the Word of God.

I am very concerned at the attitude American Christians and churchgoers as well as Pastors in their approach to God and the things of God today. We ought to be in Godly fear, humility, and repentance over what we have allowed to happen to this nation. We have allowed evil to capture this nation and we are ruled by Satan rather than God, and we have become a dwelling place of demons. Our children are being destroyed and we won’t take a stand against this tyranny and loss of freedoms and we turn a blind eye and ignore all of this evil overtaking our nation. We must repent and return to God!!!

The last fall feast is the Feast of Tabernacles. It is also called Sukkot or Feast of Booths. They were to dwell in booths or sukkots or temporary shelters during the festival mainly because God made them dwell in booths in the wilderness after He brought them out of Egyptian slavery. The Feast of Tabernacles was one of three pilgrimage feasts when the people were to come to Jerusalem and for a time, dwell or tabernacle with God there. God’s ultimate plan from the foundation of the world has always been to tabernacle with His people.

Why did God insist that Israel dwell in tabernacles or temporary dwellings places every year throughout all their generations as an eternal statute? God wanted to remind us all each year at this appointed time that both the earth and our mortal bodies are also only temporary dwelling places. The Greek word for tabernacle is “skenos” and refers to the human body which is taken down at death much as you would take down a tent after a camping trip. The Apostle Paul wrote in 2 Corinthians 5:1 that when our earthly house of this tabernacle is dissolved, there’s one waiting for us in the heavens built by God.

Sukkot is an eight day party of rejoicing. We rejoice and celebrate what God has done for us in the past and what God is going to do for us in the future. Sukkot is the party that recalls God’s presence, protection, and provision when our ancestors existed Egypt and wondered the desert for forty years.

Just how important is the Feast of Tabernacle? Scholars believe strongly that Jesus was born during the Feast of Tabernacles. We do well to get on God’s timeline rather than our timeline!!! “Sukkot” is the only Feast Day other than “Shabbat”, that is prophesied as the one that will be celebrated by all the nations in the Messianic Kingdom to come. The celebration of Sukkot expresses our expectation and desire for the Messiah and His Kingdom to come!!! Since Jews and Gentiles will celebrate Sukkot in the Messianic Kingdom, it only makes sense to celebrate it now as we await that day!!!

The Word says no one knows the day or hour of His coming. It is impossible to know the day or hour because there are twenty-four time zones and it can be two different days at any one time. However, we are to know the times and seasons, and as we have found out, the times and seasons specifically are referring to the appointed times!!! Paul told the Thessalonians, “Of the times and the season brothers, you have no need that I write to you.” Why? Because they already knew the appointed times – the feasts!!

Jesus went on to say that they know that the Day of the Lord would come as a thief in the night. But then read very slowly what He said next, “But you brothers are not in darkness that that day should overtake you as a thief” (1 Thessalonians 5:1-2, 4)

But I am here to tell you that most of the religious systems in America are deceived and are in darkness, and don’t know they are a prime people for Jesus coming to them as a thief in the night. . Only deceived religious people in darkness and disobedient to Jesus ignore the darkness operating in this nation and refuse to resist it. “Jesus said, “Satan does not cast out Satan.”

Was Jesus upset with the religious leaders and people of His day because they could not discern the signs of the times? (Mathew 16:3) Did Jesus weep over Jerusalem because the religious did not recognize the time of their visitation? (Luke 19:41-44) To whom does the Bible say that Jesus will come as a thief in the night? To the dead church at Sardis. (Revelation 3:1-3)

We also see in Revelation the lukewarm, wretched, miserable, poor, blind, and naked church of Laodicea. That church is told to put on white raiment that the shame of their nakedness doesn’t show and to anoint their eyes that they might see. Almost every church in America is dead, lukewarm, miserable, poor, blind and naked while they all say they can see.

The false pastors and religious in America are in darkness, deceived, and blind because they cannot see the evil overtaking this nation. So they tolerate evil and refuse to resist it. Jesus will come to the false pastors and religious in America as a thief in the night!!!! What an awful day that will be for the religious leaders of our day!!! Now you know why it is so important to know the times and season of the Feasts of God!!!

God bless, I remain His warrior and watchman, Glynn Adams (Thanks to the late Dr. Chuck Missler, Rabbi Jason Sobel, and Pastor Mark Biltz for their excellent commentary on the Feasts of God)

