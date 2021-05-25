by Karen Schoen

“The liberties of a people never were, nor ever will be, secure, when the transactions of their rulers may be concealed from them.” —Patrick Henry

So many bills are written and then are ignored. Did you know that every day everyone violates some law or regulation? Even the President and legislators/representatives violate the law. The problem is most Americans hardly know because they are busy with life. Most Representatives don’t know the law either because too often older laws are not removed and replaced by the new laws. creating an impossible to track situation. That is the problem. If our representatives knew the law, they would tell Biden that the Federal Government has no right to meddle in education. Grants that demand schools teach curricula like Critical Race Theory (CRT), or common core are a violation of the law. U.S. Code – Unannotated Title 20 Education § 1232a. Prohibition against Federal control of education.

Now the states are busy writing laws to eliminate this America hating, family hating, G-d hating Critical Race Theory (CRT). But are they prepared to oversee if the laws are being followed? Are they demanding oversight from their Department of Education? Are School Boards (SB) engaged? Or are parents being placated when they go to SB meetings and ask, “Are you teaching CRT?” and get, “NO”, for an answer. By eliminating the words Critical Race Theory and using other warm fuzzy words to describe the same thing you will find CRT is there. The method they use is called subliminal messaging. This is a message that may be remembered even if the person was not consciously aware of the message. This along with repetition is a tool used by advertisers, you know the psychological manipulators.

Since we started textbook analysis, I have been looking for examples of subliminal messaging which guides, nudges the student into coming up with the desired conclusion (aka Outcome Based Education): America is systemically racist.

I found a perfect example of this method used in the image which is page 23 of the Savvas (formerly Pearson) teacher’s manual. This method is duplicated in most lessons regardless of the publisher used. Basically it is how to use propaganda to turn students into America hating, Family hating and G-d hating activists. This page tells you how. You must use: Charged Language, Parallelism, Repetition and Analogy. If we followed this method and changed the outcome, we win.

How does subliminal messaging work? Here is an example:

The Florida BEST Standards calls for the use of original source documents. Dr. King’s, “I Have a Dream Speech” is the document they choose. This is a highly persuasive speech focused on HOPE but with the use of subliminal messaging the reader is guided and nudged to feel the emotion of segregation and HATE.

Look at the Argument and Rhetoric on the right. The teacher is supposed to elicit this response. Practice responses:

Students should restate King’s claim in paragraph 3, “The Negro is still not free.” This wipes out 60 years of history and the student is guided to believe, The Negro is still not free. America still has segregated buses, water fountains and we are still living in the 50’s. Ask the students, you will be shocked.

Charged Language: They want the student to focus on poverty and hate, not the good that came out of the civil rights movement. So the Black families in affluent Naples, FL don’t exist and the White families should feel guilty they live there. While the Whites living in poverty don’t count either because they are not part of the minority and besides they are white and privilege. When we bring this way of thinking into society and culture we have Americans thinking that the everything in life must be fair, for the common good, diversified, inclusive, etc. You know, Social Justice. It doesn’t matter how hard you work, We will all get the same results.

Parallelism: They stir emotion, to bring people together but notice only among civil rights activists and people of color. To show HOPE they would have used “stirs emotion of all Americans”. They must keep the divide going.

Repetition: Stirring emotion not logic works like this: The communist environmentalists have convinced the people that fossil fuels are destroying the planet . (LIE) But they never say fossil fuels are needed to produce electricity. [Link]

Analogy: A comparison between 2 unlikely things to create clarity. “America has given the Negro a bad check.” they compare to: “African Americans have been cheated out of their freedom.” This guilt trip opens the door to reparations instead of using facts of what Americans have done since the speech to rectify the bad check. Biden just granted reparations (Covid aid) to minority farmers while excluding the white farmers. We are going backwards.

By not mentioning the vast accomplishments of Civil Rights movement realizing most of the Dreams, students are guided into feeling guilty, full of despair and America is racist.

The lessons, books, poems photos and articles in these texts use this method of subliminal messaging to reinforce racism and hate while they have accomplished meeting the Florida BEST standards of reading source documents.

This is a lesson from the Palm Springs Elementary School, Palm Beach County (PBC) BLM movie script. This is on PBC school page…..many parents do not know about it because it is hidden on their page. You have to dig to find it, according to my teacher friend. This includes the BLM movie script in addition to other items.

https://www.brainpop.com/socialstudies/blackhistory/blacklivesmatterprotests/

https://www.brainpop.com/socialstudies/antiracism/jimcrow

PBC uses BrainPOP – Animated Educational Site for Kids – Science, Social Studies, English, Math, Arts & Music, Health, and Technology. BrainPop is filled with distortions and out right lies. Our kids today have no real heroes only animated figures.

No wonder why our kids hate America. These texts/lessons should never be used in Florida as they are contrary to everything Gov. DeSantis stated. They should never be used anywhere because they are contrary to America, G-d and family and filled with erroneous information.

Instead of using the scientific method (SM) as the method to solve problems, the communist results are outcome based. Everything outcome is known in advance and must always be the same. The Government has the answer, trust the government. Remember, this is the same government who now chooses its experts whether public or private by diversity not excellence.

This is the method used for students to become activists, community organizers, and HR trainers not brilliant engineers, pilots, MD’s, researchers, mechanics etc. How does this work when they grow up?

I took this from The American Medical Association (AMA), the largest national organization representing physicians and medical students in the United States, says it will set aside its long-held concept of meritocracy in favor of “racial justice” and “health equity.”

In an 86-page strategic plan released May 11, the AMA set out a three-year road map detailing how the advocacy group will use its influence to dismantle “structural and institutional racism” and advance “social and racial justice” in America’s health care system.

What are they really saying? We don’t need doctors any more. We will just hook the patient to some device and monitor everything. The Dr. will just get in the way. Yeah, government controlled medicine.

How about HUD the Department of Housing and Urban Development: Biden reinstituted Obama’s (AFFH) which rezones areas eliminating single family housing. Everyone must have the same size flat (apartment). Agenda 21 calls for 350 sq ft for a single person and 700 ft for a family of 4. If you want the government grant, your municipality must rezone and build packem stackem apartments or tiny houses. What will that do to the value of your home? What happens when the government decides your home is too large and you have room for more families? What happens when the government demands you house illegals in your 1800 sq ft house? After all they are the victim, you are the oppressor. Your children are being taught in the name of fairness, they must do more for less otherwise they are racist. Will your children rat on you?

How about the National Park Service web site

The National Park Service is now training their employees to :

Focus – The focus of this discussion will be on issues of equity and inclusion related to race, culture, ethnicity, sex, gender, and/or disability status in our organization. We the taxpayers are paying for this. What does that have to do with taking care of the Park?

Purpose – Provide everyone an opportunity to share experiences, questions, and concerns about how bias and discrimination manifest in our organization and to ask for support. The ultimate guilt trip. We are from the gov’t, we are here to help.

Goals – To deepen the group’s collective understanding while broadening each individual’s perspective regarding equity and inclusion within our [park/program/team/organization]. With ongoing dialogue over time, our goal is to create an environment conducive to engaging in honest and candid conversations and to work together to create actionable solutions to equity and inclusion issues in our [park/program/team/organization]. I bet you thought that the job of the Park Service was to take care of the parks and forests?

When feeling trumps facts and skills, mediocrity reigns. Where do America’s leaders come from if they are guided by feeling and emotions focused on hating America? What happens in the military? Do we now leave the white injured soldier on the field to be captured? Does a Muslim doctor now say I won’t treat you because you are a Jew?

Is America Worth Saving? It is not enough to pass a BILL without oversight from the people. Freedom requires work. Will you be a watchdog and look for the subliminal messaging your school?

© 2021 Karen Schoen – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Karen Schoen: kbschoen@bellsouth.net