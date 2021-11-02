By Kelleigh Nelson



Before mass leaders seize the power to fit reality to their lies, their propaganda is marked by its extreme contempt for facts as such, for in their opinion fact depends entirely on the power of man who can fabricate it. —Hannah Arendt, quote from The Origins of Totalitarianism

We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. —Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented. Elie Wiesel

The history of man is the history of crimes, and history can repeat. So, information is a defense. Through this we can build, we must build, a defense against repetition. —Simon Wiesenthal, Baltimore Jewish Times, 1989

Communism is a system based around a theory of economic equality and advocates for a classless society. Fascism is a nationalistic, top-down system with rigid class roles ruled by an all-powerful dictator. Communism originated in Europe, but when it failed to take root, they immigrated to the “land of the free” in 1848.

Over 13 communists were high level officers in the Union Army. Karl Marx wrote a number of letters to President Lincoln, knowing that the war would ultimately give the centralized federal government absolute power over the states, and we’ve seen this time and again with state laws being overturned by a federal court.

After Lincoln’s assassination, President Johnson also received letters from Karl Marx. The Reconstruction Act of 1867 placed Southern governments under military rule for ten long years, and technically for the two years prior to the Act. The South had to pledge to vote for Republican candidate, Rutherford B. Hayes as president in order to end reconstruction. Thousands of government officials were removed from office in the South and replaced with military commanders. It was a very brutal time for the southern population.

Punished With Poverty by James Ronald Kennedy and Walter Donald Kennedy explodes the myths taught in our government schools and tells the unvarnished story of the intentional policy of economic devastation and exploitation of the South which has affected all Southerners, both black and white, long after the close of the “Civil War” and “Reconstruction.” In fact, the sad legacy of these punitive policies continues to this very day.

The despotic seeds of tyranny were planted in America long ago and have now come to fruition. Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum, Fauci’s filthy NIH, Bill Gates’ Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, Soros Foundations and Big Pharma are making huge profits via the propaganda spewed by their comrades in our Pravda media.

Lobbyists for Big Pharma are filling the coffers of federal and state politicians to promote the lies of the FDA, NIH, CDC, medical journals and AMA on a virus 99.8% of the people recover from. Billions are being made, but hard data proves Big Pharma knew Covid jabs would worsen and prolong the virus.

There are powerful forces at work, far more powerful than we can possibly know, who are influencing anyone in a position of authority. History is repeating itself. What we saw in the 20th century is again rearing its demonic head in the 21st century.

Hitler’s burgeoning power seemingly happened in a short period of years, yet strategy and planning were years ahead of the regime change and “insurrection.”

The parallel tactics used by the Third Reich (1920s through the mid-1940s) in today’s America are startling. Hitler could have been stopped, but only a small contingent of German people truly understood his demonic intentions and the depravity and evil he had planned. Not until he genocidally murdered 13 million, and nearly half a million American soldiers perished, did this ungodly evil end.

Unless you first recognize evil, it will continue to have power and cause destruction. Is America banal regarding the evil facing us; has she caved to the tentacles of treachery and turned a blind eye? At all costs, even unto death, we must stand and fight and it must be done now!

The Rise of Fascism

Hitler’s rise to power took cunning and deliberate design; the few highlights outlined give an overview of the despotic groundwork and forethought.

In 1919, Benito Mussolini formed the National Fascist Party in Italy and it was a huge influence on Hitler especially when, after WWI, Germany was forced to sign the Treaty of Versailles which imposed strict sanctions on the country. Reparations destabilized Germany for years and the country was in economic turmoil. Later that year a socialist interim German government was replaced by the democratic Weimar Republic.

Hitler had joined the German worker’s party that same year as the military had sent him to spy on it. He was enamored and became increasingly important to the party because of his speeches and by 1921 he had become their chairman, and it was renamed the National Socialist German Workers’ Party.

SA Brownshirts – In 1923, Munich held the first Nazi Party Congress and later that year, Hitler believed it was time for a coup. With the aid of the SA brownshirts, he staged the Beer Hall Putsch, a failed takeover of the government in Bavaria. (Hitler had organized these thugs into a paramilitary organization dubbed the Sturmabteiling (SA) which literally translates to Storm Unit. This group, headed by Ernst Rohm, became a lure for those embittered unemployed Germans.)

The future Fuhrer was arrested and tried, but spoke so eloquently of his ideas during the trial that they became known across Germany. He received a sentence of nine years and served five to ten months. While in prison, he wrote the beginning of “Mein Kampf,” and after his release, he proceeded to reassert control of the party with the desire to pursue his course to power. The naked and blind aggression had begun.

Leader Paul von Hindenburg was elected president of Germany in April of 1925, and in July, Hitler published his ideology in Mein Kampf. The future Fuhrer actually formed a personal bodyguard unit separate from the SA, known as the SS or Schutzstaffel.

The Schutzstaffel – The “Schutzstaffel,” German for “Protective Echelon,” initially served as Adolf Hitler’s personal bodyguards, and later became one of the most powerful and feared organizations in all of Nazi Germany. Hermann Goering became head of the Gestapo (the secret state police) and Heinrich Himmler, a fervent anti-Semite like Hitler,headed the Waffen SS from 1929-1945 and expanded the group’s role and size. Himmler was the organizer of the mass genocidal murder of European Jews in the Third Reich.

The 1929 stock market crash in the US played into a depression around the world; the German economy was dependent on the US by the Dawes Plan, the required German reparations for WWI.

In 1930, the Nazi Party became the second largest party in the Reichstag (the lower house of the parliament during the period of the Second Reich and the Weimar Republic, a meeting place for the federal assembly). By 1932, Hitler’s support was growing with industrialists and by summer, they were the largest party in Germany. In January of 1933, Hitler was given what he desired and made Chancellor.

Firearm Confiscation

Soon afterward, the right for the citizens of Germany to keep and bear arms for their own personal protection was removed. If all firearms were not turned in, the perpetrators were shot. The populace was quickly disarmed using Weimar laws leaving the Jews and Hitler’s “undesirable citizenry” as sitting ducks ripe for destruction. Link

Censorship – His first act was to introduce censorship. Then with elections looming, the Reichstag is set on fire by an “alleged communist.” Hitler declares the attack as evidence of a mass communist movement and passes a law ending civil liberties in Germany. Hitler’s next act was to ban the communists, i.e., the Jewish citizens of Germany who were not of the “Aryan” race. Next, he passed the “Enabling Act of 1933,” which allowed him to pass laws without the consent of Germany’s parliament. Although the Weimar Constitution technically remained in effect throughout the Nazi era from 1933 to 1945, it had been repealed by the Act and thus its various provisions and protections went unenforced for the duration of Nazi rule.

In 1933, Heinrich Himmler opened the first Nazi Concentration Camp in Germany, Dachau. It was to be for political prisoners. That same year, Hermann Goring formed the Gestapo and in 1934, Himmler became head of the Gestapo.

Night of the Long Knives – In the summer of 1934, Hitler destroyed the SA in the “Night of the Long Knives,” or the “Rohm Putsch” and dozens were murdered for challenging his goals despite the fact they had helped him gain power and thought they were Hitler’s friends. SA leader Ernst Rohm was executed in prison. After Hindenburg’s death, Hitler merged the posts of chancellor and president and becomes the supreme leader, the tyrannical authoritarian dictator of Nazi Germany, Der Furher.

Nuremberg Laws – In September of 1935, Hitler announced the Nuremberg Laws. The first law, The Law for the Protection of German Blood and German Honor, prohibited marriages and extra-marital intercourse between “Jews” (the name was now officially used in place of “non-Aryans”) and “Germans” and also the employment of “German” females under forty-five in Jewish households. The second law, The Reich Citizenship Law, stripped Jews of their German citizenship and introduced a new distinction between “Reich citizens” and “nationals.”

Education – In 1935, Christian prayer was removed from German education. All children were urged to join the Hitler Youth, and after a while, it became mandatory. Religious instruction was not yet prohibited, but it was limited to those who had been licensed by the state. The dogmas of Nazism were substituted for the doctrine of the Bible. German education was through the eyes of the regime.

Instead of prayers, children would stand with their arms outstretched and thrice repeat, “Heil Hitler” at the beginning of each day.

Hitler immediately made changes to the school curriculum. Education in “racial awareness” began at school and children were constantly reminded of their racial duties to the “national community.” Biology, along with political education, became compulsory. Children learned about “worthy” and “unworthy” races, about breeding and hereditary disease. “They measured their heads with tape measures, checked the color of their eyes and texture of their hair against charts of Aryan or Nordic types, and constructed their own family trees to establish their biological, not historical, ancestry…. They also expanded on the racial inferiority of the Jews.”

As Louis L. Snyder has pointed out: “There were to be two basic educational ideas in Hitler’s ideal state. First, there must be burnt into the heart and brains of youth the sense of race. Second, German youth must be made ready for war, educated for victory or death. The ultimate purpose of education was to fashion citizens conscious of the glory of country and filled with fanatical devotion to the national cause.”

The elimination of faith in God and the hatred of non-Aryan races was the prescribed education of the day.

Kristallnacht – Nov 7 1938 – Jewish youth, Herschelk Grynszpan shoots German diplomat Ernst vom Rath who was actually against Hitler. He had thought Rath was one of Hitler’s men. The assassination was used by Hitler to trigger Kristallnacht, literally “Crystal night” or the Night of Broken Glass, an anti-Jewish pogrom in Nazi Germany. Synagogues were burned, Jewish businesses and homes destroyed, and many Jewish citizens beaten and murdered. Psalm 74:8 was read by Pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer and preached in one of his sermons. “They said in their hearts, Let us destroy them together: they have burned up all the synagogues of God in the land.” Zechariah 2:8 was included which stated, “For thus saith the LORD of hosts; After the glory hath he sent me unto the nations which spoiled you: for he that toucheth you toucheth the apple of his eye.”

Unfortunately, only a few German Christians saw the Jews as their brothers and sisters; only a few saw them as Christ; only a few stood against the devils of hell that were unleashed by a satanic leader. Of those who stood with their Jewish brethren, many paid with their lives, including Dietrich Bonhoeffer.

Concentration Camps – From 1933 to 1945, Nazi Germany operated more than a thousand concentration campson its own territory and in parts of German-occupied Europe. Extermination camps such as Kulmhof, Belzec, Sobibor, and Treblinka were not part of the concentration camp system, and were operationally separate. These camps maintained only a minimal prisoner population.

In 1940, the first Allied confrontation with Nazi forces occurred. Next up, Himmler established the Auschwitz Concentration Camp, the camp where the notoriously evil Dr. Mengele performed grisly experiments on prisoners and especially twin children with the support of interested corporations.

Hatred of God – Theodore Dostoyevsky was right when he said, “If God does not exist, everything is permissible.” Hitler hated those who believed in the Lord God Almighty, considered them enemies of the state; many were imprisoned; many were murdered. Nazi Germany was carried along by the Nazi tidal wave, but there were those who saw the one true God and were able to resist. Catholics led the way, along with the “Confessing Church” of Lutherans. Hitler said that a big lie is more easily believed than a small one. If so, the biggest lie is that a man can be God. Too many church leaders had joined with the enemy, afraid to stand for truth.

It was at this time that German Pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer began to pray the psalms of vengeance, David’s imprecatory psalms. Bonhoeffer was arrested and executed at the Flossian concentration camp, during the last month of the war. The “Confessing Church” was a breakaway from the German “Hitler” church which Bonhoeffer helped form with Martin Niemoller.

The conflicts with National Socialism emerged out of opposition to the German Christians, a pro-Nazi faction within the German Protestant Church that sought to apply Nazi racial dogma to church membership in such a way as to bar so-called non-Aryans from the ministry and from religious teaching positions.

In April 1933, Bonhoeffer raised opposition to the persecution of Jews and argued that the Church had a responsibility to act against this kind of policy.

Bonhoeffer’s best friend was a Jewish-Christian pastor, and his twin sister was married to a baptized Jew. Dr. Bonhoeffer was not only involved in the conspiracy to kill Hitler, he was also smuggling Jews into Switzerland.

Euthanasia

In the fall of 1939 the German government established, under the Reich Chancellery, the Euthanasie Programme. It was named T-4 after the headquarters of where the operation was decided at Tiergartenstrasse 4, Berlin.

The concept of a white, blond-haired, blue-eyed master Nordic race didn’t originate with Hitler. The idea was created in the United States, and cultivated in California, decades before Hitler came to power. California eugenicists played an important, although little known, role in the American eugenics movement’s campaign for ethnic cleansing.

Eugenics was the racist pseudoscience determined to wipe away all human beings deemed “unfit,” preserving only those who conformed to a Nordic stereotype. Elements of the philosophy were enshrined as national policy by forced sterilization and segregation laws, as well as marriage restrictions, enacted in twenty-seven states. In 1909, California became the third state to adopt such laws. Ultimately, eugenics practitioners coercively sterilized some 60,000 Americans, barred the marriage of thousands, forcibly segregated thousands in “colonies,” and persecuted untold numbers.

In 1935, the Nuremberg Laws provided for the forced sterilization of the unfit. Not only did Hitler have in mind such “inferior races” as Jews and Gypsies, he also included unfit Aryans—the mentally defective, severely handicapped, the incurably insane and the incurably sick. Anyone considered “genetically inferior” was put to death to purify Hitler’s master race.

Between December 1939 and August 1941, about 50,000 to 60,000 Germans—children and adults—were secretly killed by lethal injections or in gassing installations designed to look like shower stalls. The actual numbers were in the hundreds of thousands. It was a foretaste of Auschwitz. The victims were taken from the medical institutions and put to death.

Corporations, Money and Hitler – There is a very complex and dark history of German pharmaceutical companies during WWII. IBM, Bayer, I.G. Farben, Hoechst, Agfa and many others were involved with Auschwitz’s Mengele in experiments on prisoners. I.G. Farben produced the pesticide, Zyklon B, which was used in the gas chambers. Farben was a large profiteer in the war, plundering Austria, Czechoslovakia, Poland, Norway, Holland, Belgium, France and all other countries conquered by the Nazis. There were 10 more companies involved, including the Associated Press, who in 1933 fired their German Jewish press to appease Hitler.

In January of 1942, Hitler laid out his evil vision of destroying God’s people for his Aryan Reich. The Wannsee Conference was a meeting of senior officials of the Nazi German regime, held in the Berlin suburb of Wannsee. [Link] The war was on.

Conclusion

WWII ended in May of 1945, and by then millions upon millions of European Jews, political dissidents and Hitler’s “undesirable” human beings had been murdered.

Genocidal evil is again rearing its ugly head. The same demonic tentacles from the past can be seen in America and throughout the world today.

When will we object?

Stay tuned for Part Two.

