By JW Bryan

April 2, 2022

In Part One of this series presenting the development of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) into the Deep State, I referenced the 1953 introduction of the Bricker Amendment in Congress which stipulated that no treaty signed by the U.S. could override the Constitution or infringe on the rights guaranteed Americans. It was born out of painful retrospect of Yalta and the U.N. Charter . According to James Perloff, Author of “Shadows of Power,” Foreign Affairs, the official publication of the CFR, ran a 19-page denunciation of the Bricker Amendment as its lead article in October 1953.

In view of this, the defeat of the amendment had to be considered by the CFR/Deep State as very important for its official publication to use 19-pages in denunciation of it. And as we have observed and experienced, its defeat set the stage for the circumstances we are currently embroiled in. If our Congress and Senate of that time had been made up with most loyal Americans, the Bricker Amendment would have passed which would have prevented Mr. Eisenhower and all Presidents following him from making deals with other countries which incrementally placed our national sovereignty and liberty of our people at risk. As you can see from the above picture, Senate Minority Leader, Lyndon Baines Johnson, and Secretary of State, John Foster Dulles.

John Foster Dulles was a partner at Sullivan and Cromwell law firm and they floated bonds for Krupp AG, the German arms manufacturer, and managed the finances of IG Farben, the German chemical conglomerate that manufactured Zyklon B, the gas that would be used to kill millions of European Jews. In addition to his law practice, his brother Allen Dulles, who also worked for Sullivan and Cromwell, was elected in 1927 as the first president of the Council on Foreign Relations, an organization of high-ranking government officials, wealthy industrialists, and prominent bankers. The purpose of the CFR was to engineer a US foreign policy of interventionism in order to “make the world safe for democracy.” His ties to this organization would have a profound effect on the undertakings of Operation Gladio, Paul L. Williams book by the same name.

I am presenting all this to demonstrate how the CFR, through getting its members/operatives into high positions in government, business and anything which has a strong influence on people throughout the country. This would include entities such as Tax-free Foundations, the academics, all institutions of learning, and more. All these judges who refused to consider any evidence of voter fraud in the stealing of the 2020 Presidential election didn’t just happen to be in the right place at the right time.

CFR’s magazine, Foreign Affairs, was not for general readership of the public. It was published to keep CFR members on track along with its satellites, those who supported the CFR goals; the Trotskyites (slow Marxists), the upper crust of Neo-cons and others of left-leaning persuasion.

In addition, it was used very successfully in aiding other publications in disseminating propaganda favorable to the U.N. agenda.

One thing that was circulated throughout the country by the opposition to the amendment was, words to the effect, that it would damage or restrict the President’s power in treaty making . This should have been a red flag to Congress. In other words, it would restrict the President in making deals, such as trade agreements that would diminish or violate our sovereignty or the rights of the individual.

Why shouldn’t we restrict the President in his treaty making power? It is only self-defense. But no! “It would damage or restrict the President in his treaty making.” This is the charge of the opposition to the amendment.

However, our President of the time, Dwight D. Eisenhower, was all for the amendment being defeated. He towed the CFR line calling the Amendments’ backers “nuts and crackpots.” According to Biographer Ambrose, “Eisenhower used all his persuasive powers – at stag dinners, at meetings, in private, in correspondence, even on the golf course, to kill the amendment. And killed it was.”

At this point the question arises: why was Eisenhower so adamantly opposed to the Bricker Amendment? Why would he not be for protecting our Constitution, our sovereignty, the unalienable rights of our people? Joseph McCarthy’s book, America’s Retreat From Victory: The Story of George Catlett Marshall, tells the story of Eisenhower’s lack of concern regarding Marshall’s leniency towards communism.

Mr. Eisenhower was not what he was said to be – that he was the absolute antithesis of what he was supposed to be. This is backed up by evidence revealed by Norman Dodd, Director of research for the Reese Committee. In the fall of 1953, he was invited to the headquarters of the Ford Foundation by its president, a Mr. H. Rowan Gaither (CFR), at which time, according to Dodd, Gaither told him, “Mr. Dodd, all of us here at the policy making-level have had experience, either in the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) (the forerunner of the CIA) or the European Economic Administration, with directives from the White House. We operate under those directives here, which the substance of them is that we shall use our grant-making power to alter our life in the United States that we can comfortably be merged with the Soviet Union.”

Additional information from the Reese Committee revealed that most, or maybe all, other Foundations were/are operating under those same directions from the White House.

In addition, the main thing I had against him, at the time, was a suggestion he made during the combining of all the services, Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines. He thought the Marines should be changed to labor battalions to be used wherever needed. I have wondered many times since then if his thoughts were out of ignorance or if he maybe thought it would way to get rid of the Marine Corps, which of course, it certainly would have. No one would join the Marines to be placed in a labor battalion.

That, however, is something trivial compared to what we are witnessing today in how the CFR continues to remain invisible in all its manipulation of events throughout the world which are designed to incrementally result in the fruition of Klaus Schwab’s Great Reset .

For the CFR to be able to accomplish Its goal of increasing the acceptance of vaccination for the Covid-19 virus, the utilization of satellites comes into play, such as all the various communication entities of “fake news.”

According to countless alternative media, the Federal government paid hundreds of media companies to advertise the covid-19 vaccines while those same outlets provided positive coverage for the vaccines.

In response to a FOIA request filed by The Blaze, Health and Human Services (HHS) revealed that it purchased advertising from major news networks including ABC, CBS, and NBC, as well as cable T V news stations Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC, Legacy media publications including the New York Post, the Los Angeles Times, and the Washington Post, digital media companies like BuzzFeed News and Newsmax, and hundreds of local newspapers and TV stations. These outlets were collectively responsible for publishing countless articles and video segments regarding the vaccine which was uniformly positive about the vaccine in terms of both its efficacy and safety.

As to the safety of the vaccine – please see my article, “Millions of Children Targeted by FDA”, and listen to the video featuring an interview of Dr. Richard L. Fleming, PhD, M.D., J.D., with Mike Adams of Brighteon Conversations. Dr. Fleming relates how he contacted the FDA concerning the safety and efficacy of the Covid “vaccine” and was assured by them, in words to the effect, “that it was everything a vaccine should be– very pristine.”

However, since he wanted to confirm the FDAs claim, he and his team tested it and found…well, I’ll let him reveal the results of the test. It is very interesting.

Now, in view of the foregoing, is it reasonable to suppose that these hundreds of media outlets are not uninformed about what the vaccines really are, that they are lauding and applauding and recommending, in glowing terms to stop the ‘Pandemic.” Yet, we must consider the remote possibility that there could be some who are uninformed.

However, we must conclude that many of them know what is really going on – that the vaccine, according to all reports, other than those from individuals and entities connected to the CFR/Deep State – is a concoction that is designed to either kill or seriously injure those who are vaxed to incrementally reduce the world’s population from seven billion down to one half of a billion. Bill Gates has been reported as saying that with vaccines, he could reduce it lower than a half billion.

This poses the question, “What kind of character do the people possess who make up these hundreds of news organizations who were paid by the federal government to advertise the jabs as a part of a “ comprehensive media campaign? ” According to the documents TheBlaze and others obtained from HHS,the Biden administration purchased ads on TV, radio, in print, and on social media to build vaccine confidence.

There is much more in the many articles on our tax dollars being used in this fraudulent and unconstitutional way which reveals important information regarding what the government is probably planning to implement going forward.

Despite the countless life-threatening side effects and the many deaths from the COVID jabs, our own government pushed these experimental pharmaceutical inoculations via their “owned” media who willingly took a billion in taxpayer dollars to do so. This is the most unconstitutional media action by the feds.

Just what was the objective of the experiment? Esoterically, the reader is supposed to perceive that the experiment is to develop a vaccine that will be successful in preventing the COVID-19 virus. But it was not and none of the boosters were either. We find that the experiments’ objective was to come up with a concoction called a “vaccine” that was/is designed to either kill or seriously injure those injected with it.

Ostensibly, the United Nation’s agenda/goals are all about developing world peace. We are prone to perceive this in the way we think of peace, however, that is not its way of seeing or thinking about peace. Peace to the UN means when it has complete control over the peoples of the world to the extent that opposition to its/their agenda doesn’t exist.

A more recent article from the WND News Center, by Bob Unruh reveals much more about what the prior article covered. It Is a must read and exposes what the public is kept from knowing. For example, embedded in the coverage is an item about Chris Ruddy’s Newsmax. Some people are going to be shocked to learn that it isn’t as conservative as thought and never has been.

According to Liberty Council, Emerald Robinson, an independent journalist who used to be the chief White House correspondent for Newsmax and One American News, reported she was contacted by a whistleblower inside Newsmax who confirmed that Newsmax executives agreed to take money from Biden’s HHS to push only positive coverage of the new COVID shots.

Liberty Council reported “Robinson was also contacted by top Newsmax executives in 2021 and told to stop any negative coverage of the COVID shots. Newsmax told her, “It was problematic,” and she was warned many times by multiple executives. She was also contacted by public relations experts who worked with Newsmax and was told that, “medical expert and doctors who might say negative things about the injections would not be booked as guests.”

There’s much more to all this that reveals how the CFR/Deep State continues to remain hidden while at the same time is in command of all that is happening.

The Deep State needs to be fully exposed…please share this article.

