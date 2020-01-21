George Lujack

On January 15, 2020, a press conference was held by Nancy Pelosi and other far left Congressional Democrats of the nation’s 116th Congress, after handing articles of impeachment to the Senate, announcing Adam Schiff as the lead manager of the Senate trial for the ‘historic’ impeachment of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

The word ‘historic’ is emphasized in this article, not because President Trump’s impeachment should be considered historic, (it should actually be considered a sham and an embarrassment for the nation), but to illustrate how utterly absurd it is that the Democrats and their lapdog media puppets continue to refer to President Trump’s impeachment as ‘historic.’ I don’t recall any member of the mainstream liberal media ever referring to President Bill Clinton’s impeachment as ‘historic.’ Truly America’s mainstream media is as far to the left, biased, and non-objective as can be. They really are Democrat operatives at this point, nothing more than the Democrat propaganda media machine.

The January 15 press conference was astonishingly cringeworthy to listen to. A stuttering Nancy Pelosi, who seemed like she was suffering from alcohol withdrawal, uttered some of the nation’s most historic quotes and had the gall to compare them to what the Democrats continually allege that President Trump did: ask Ukraine to interfere in our national elections and threaten to withhold foreign aid from Ukraine if they didn’t. Of course, this is EXACTLY what quid pro quo Joe Biden did. Biden was caught on tape admitting to extortion and bragging about it, as he demanded Ukraine fire a prosecutor investigating Burisma, an oil company, and its corrupt dealings that involved Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, or else they would not get the foreign aid money. Democrats keep playing by the playbook, “Accuse the other side of that which you are guilty.” When will this trick get old and people stop going along with it?

This January 15th press conference was beyond the theatre of the absurd.

Here are some of the things that were said by Nancy Pelosi…