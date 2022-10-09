By Pastor Roger Anghis

October 9, 2022

Since I’ve been involved in trying to understand politics I studied how and why the Founders gave us the system that they did. It is flawed, as are all governments. It is susceptible to corruption, as are all governments. It requires a people that are bound and determined to keep it moral and filled with men and women of high character. John Adams commented about the type of government that we had in this way: “Our constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” Sam Adams went a little further stating: “The public cannot be too curious concerning the characters of public men.”

The Pilgrims began early on by requiring education for young children so that they would have an understanding of scripture. The first laws providing public education for all children were passed in 1642 in Massachusetts and in 1647 in Connecticut and it was called the “Old Deluder Satan Law”. These colonists believed that the proper protection from civil abuses could only be achieved by eliminating Bible illiteracy.

“It being one chief project of that old deluder, Satan, to keep men from the knowledge of Scriptures, as in former time.[1] The Pilgrims understood that if a person couldn’t read and understand the Bible then they wouldn’t be able to know when civil government was violating the principles of God. We don’t use that common sense too much anymore.

Another thing I’ve noticed is that not many people actually consider the results of their actions when they vote. Consider this; if a person calls himself a Christian how in God’s name can they vote for a Democrat? When you read the Democrat platform it embraces virtually everything God opposes. When I ask them why they vote for the party that supports homosexuality, same-sex ‘marriage’, abortion, and a myriad of other violations of God’s principles I’m told, “I don’t support that stuff I just support the candidate.” The problem there is their candidate supports that ‘stuff’.

To fully understand this all we have to do is look at each of the platforms. On page 32 of the 2020 Democratic Platform we read: Securing Reproductive Health, Rights, and Justice Democrats are committed to protecting and advancing reproductive health, rights, and justice. We believe unequivocally, like the majority of Americans, that every woman should be able to access high-quality reproductive health care services, including safe and legal abortion. We will repeal the Title X domestic gag rule and restore federal funding for Planned Parenthood, which provides vital preventive and reproductive health care for millions of people, especially low-income people, and people of color, and LGBTQ+ people, including in underserved areas. Democrats oppose and will fight to overturn federal and state laws that create barriers to reproductive health and rights. We will repeal the Hyde Amendment, and protect and codify the right to reproductive freedom. We condemn acts of violence, harassment, and intimidation of reproductive health providers, patients, and staff. We will address the discrimination and barriers that inhibit meaningful access to reproductive health care services, including those based on gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, race, income, disability, geography, and other factors. Democrats oppose restrictions on medication abortion care that are inconsistent with the most recent medical and scientific evidence and that do not protect public health. We recognize that quality, affordable comprehensive health care; medically accurate, LGBTQ+ inclusive, age-appropriate sex education; and the full range of family planning services are all essential to ensuring that people can decide if, when, and how to start a family. We are proud to be the party of the Affordable Care Act, which prohibits discrimination in health care on the basis of sex and requires insurers to cover prescription contraceptives at no cost. These efforts have significantly reduced teen and unintended pregnancies by making it easier to decide whether, when, and how to have a child. This one quote from the Democrat Platform covers abortion, homosexual behavior, and teaching so-called age-appropriate sex education. I’m sorry but teaching homosexual ‘mechanics’ to kindergarteners is NOT age-appropriate.

They have reversed Title X and have begun funding Planned Parenthood again. A partial list of their plans for Title X are: Grants under Section 1001 assist in the establishment and operation of voluntary family planning projects which provide a broad range of acceptable and effective family planning methods and related preventive health services that include natural family planning methods, infertility services, and services for adolescents; highly effective contraceptive methods;[2] Note that they intend on repealing the Hyde Amendment which restricts funding for abortions using federal funds. Here is a brief description of the Hyde Amendment: Initially, the Hyde Amendment only affected funding for abortions under Medicaid, a state and federal health program for low-income individuals. Because Congress reauthorizes the Hyde Amendment annually as an attachment to the appropriations bill for HHS, it also restricts abortion funding under the Indian Health Service, Medicare, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program. Over the years, language similar to that in the Hyde Amendment has been incorporated into a range of other federal programs that provide or pay for health services to women including: the military’s TRICARE program, federal prisons, the Peace Corps, and the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program. The Affordable Care Act (ACA) also included a provision that applied similar abortion coverage limitations to plans that are sold through the Marketplace for women who receive federal income-based subsidies to purchase private health insurance.[3] Please note that the VA has begun to perform abortions using federal funds even though that is illegal. Democrats hate laws that restrict what they can do. Usually, as with this, they simply ignore the law. The VA announced that they performed an abortion stating that they ‘believed that it was ‘essential’ for the health of the woman. The Veterans Affairs medical system performed its first abortion, weeks after an interim final rule was announced that allowed it to provide the service in cases of incest or rape or when the life of the woman was in jeopardy.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough told senators Wednesday night that the procedure was performed at one of the VA’s medical centers. A spokesperson, citing the client’s privacy, declined to provide the location or give further details.

The VA did not previously provide abortion services, but after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended constitutional abortion rights, the department said it believes it is “essential” to the life and health of veterans and VA beneficiaries that they still have access to medically necessary abortions.[4]

Elections have consequences and as of late, those consequences have been rather drastic. Our economy has crashed when it was the strongest the world has ever seen, our southern border is a disaster when we had the most secure border that we have ever had, our energy prominence has been destroyed when we were the world’s #1 exporter we are now begging nations that hate us for oil, and our standing in the world is worse than it was when Obama was president.

November is almost here. We must make different decisions to keep America great.

