By Roger Anghis

October 23, 2022

Growing up I was taught that voting was an important part of living in a free society. People fought and died so that the American people could choose whom they wanted to represent them after all our constitutional republic is a representative government. Well, it’s supposed to be. Most Democrats and too many Republicans simply ignore that function of our government and represent the will of the political party no matter what the people want.

Both parties push the non-existent climate change scenario. Ignoring the fact that over the last fifty plus years there have been sixty claims that the planet was going to go into a mini-ice age, all the polar ice caps were going to melt and sea levels were going to rise and destroy all the coastal regions. That’s why Obama bought a multi-million dollar oceanfront property in Martha’s Vinyard. And I think he bought one in Hawaii too. Yet out of the sixty disasters that were predicted, not a single one has occurred.

So even with, in my opinion, zero evidence of global warming, climate change, or whatever they want to call it now, the State of New Jersey now has a required class in elementary school that discusses climate change. This goes along with gender studies classes, pronoun classes, and other non-existent non-essential trash. Who knows if they teach history and if they do what kind of history do they teach? They Haven’t taught American history, at least our real history in fifty years.

Our Founders put a very high priority on education. Teaching our children from an early age was imperative for them. John Adams stated in Dissertation on the Canon and Feudal Law: “It should be your care, therefore, and mine, to elevate the minds of our children and exalt their courage; to accelerate and animate their industry and activity; to excite in them an habitual contempt of meanness, abhorrence of injustice and inhumanity, and an ambition to excel in every capacity, faculty, and virtue. If we suffer their minds to grovel and creep in infancy, they will grovel all their lives.” Noah Webster who is called The Father of American Scholarship and Education firmly believed that the history of our nation should be taught to our children as soon as they are capable of understanding it. He stated: “Every child in America should be acquainted with his own country. He should read books that furnish him with ideas that will be useful to him in life and practice. As soon as he opens his lips, he should rehearse the history of his own country.” There is such a lack of knowledge concerning our history among our students it is embarrassing. This is 100% the result of the people that we have placed in positions of authority. We can blame the schools, the Department of Education, and the teacher’s unions, and yes they have a role to play in it but the voters have the biggest role. We have NOT vetted those that have sought public office. They no longer operate as representatives of the people. They don’t believe that they work for us!

Our Founders knew what type of person was to be put into places of authority. They followed biblical guidelines. They understood that we were to have godly men and women in those positions. Their foundation for that was Exodus 18:21 Moreover thou shalt provide out of all the people able men, such as fear God, men of truth, hating covetousness; and place such over them, to be rulers of thousands, and rulers of hundreds, rulers of fifties, and rulers of tens. This is where we get president, governors, mayors, and city council. Notice that there are qualifications for these people. First, these men and women must be able, i.e., capable of handling the rigors of the office. We have a man in the White House that no more qualifies for that office than a third grader would qualify as a professor of anatomy. The higher the office the more rigorous the duties. Second, they must fear God. Not many in the Democrat Party fear God. In 2006 Nancy Pelosi stated: “You don’t need God anymore; you have us Democrats”[1] Thirdly we are to elect men of truth. That eliminates virtually all of the Democrat Party and a good portion of the Republican Party. All day long they tell us that the southern border is secure yet we have had more people cross over our border illegally than at any time in our history. They pass a bill to reduce inflation that will not reduce inflation because all it does is spend causing inflation to get worse. Lastly, they are supposed to hate covetousness. Both parties engage in insider trading to gain wealth. Most members of Congress become millionaires while getting paid about $165,000 a year. During the ‘planedemic’ Anthony Fauci increased his net worth by $5 million on a salary of $417,608.00. A volume of books could be written about the illicit wealth our politicians have made while in office.

God gave His people authority over the earth and that includes the authority to stop corruption; Genesis 1:26 And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth. We have forfeited that authority and we are now paying the price. We can take the authority back only if we act. That ‘act’ is voting the right people into office and if we don’t, the American experiment may be gone forever. Can we do a 180 degree turnaround in November? No. But we can begin to turn it around. You can’t turn an aircraft carrier around on a dime or everything on the deck will end up in the sea and everything below deck will be on one side of the ship. But if we begin that turn it will be easier to do in 2024 to do more. As Christians, it is our mandate to correct where we have gone wrong. God won’t judge the Democrats or Republicans; He’ll judge the church first.

I have included quotes from the Founders concerning voting, education, and the virtue of the people that are placed in positions of authority. Read them and understand the importance of these characteristics they held dear.

“Let each citizen remember at the moment he is offering his vote that he is not making a present or a compliment to please an individual — or at least that he ought not so to do; but that he is executing one of the most solemn trusts in human society for which he is accountable to God and his country.” – Samuel Adams

“Is there no virtue among us? If there be not, we are in a wretched situation. No theoretical checks-no form of government can render us secure. To suppose that any form of government will secure liberty or happiness without any virtue in the people, is a chimerical idea.” – James Madison

“Providence has given to our people the choice of their rulers, and it is the duty, as well as the privilege and interest, of our Christian nation to select and prefer Christians for their rulers.” – John Jay

“It is the duty of parents to maintain their children decently, and according to their circumstances; to protect them according to the dictates of prudence; and to educate them according to the suggestions of a judicious and zealous regard for their usefulness, their respectability and happiness.” – James Wilson

“Let the American youth never forget, that they possess a noble inheritance, bought by the toils, and sufferings, and blood of their ancestors; and capacity, if wisely improved, and faithfully guarded, of transmitting to their latest posterity all the substantial blessings of life, the peaceful enjoyment of liberty, property, religion, and independence.” – Joseph Story

© 2022 Roger Anghis – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Roger Anghis: roger@buildingthetruth.org

Foot Notes