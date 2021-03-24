By Bradlee Dean



Israeli’s Are Now Told That They Can Have Their Freedoms Back Only If They Take The Vaccines!

“Now the government in Israel is offering their people back their freedom only if they take the vaccinations.”

First off, the unlearned in Scripture have in their minds that Israel (geographically) is the chosen of God, not understanding that Israel are the children of God.

They believe that we must stand with Israel at all costs regardless of what they do because they, again, are the chosen of God. I cannot find that in Scripture (Deuteronomy 25:1).

Let me ask you, do the chosen of God advocate the very things that God does on so many levels clearly condemn? Are they the children of God who advocate what the Lord clearly condemns? Obviously, not (Ezekiel 44:23).

This then leads us to understand in distinction those who are His, and who are not His (1 John 3:7)

“Little children, let no man deceive you: he that doeth righteousness is righteous, even as he is righteous.” -1 John 3:7

Today, and some-how or another, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is nothing more than another puppet on the global stage, is hailed by the American people as one of God’s men. Let’s see if this is true by judging him by a few pieces of his fruit (Matthew 7:16)

The hot topic today is, of course, vaccinations. And once again, you are not being told the truth of the matter by the mainstream media when they tell you that 25% of the Israelis refuse the vaccinations. The real numbers are 75%, as are they calling it the vaccine holocaust. This, of course, is happening under that of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Taking it a step forward, in a much more devious direction, the people in Israel are now being offered their freedoms back only if they comply with the government, which just exposed them for who it is that they are.

As Israel Reopens, ‘Whoever Does Not Get Vaccinated Will Be Left Behind’

New government and business initiatives are moving in the direction of a two-tier system for the vaccinated and unvaccinated, raising legal, moral and ethical questions.

BAT YAM, Israel — Israel has raced ahead with the fastest Covid vaccination campaign in the world, inoculating nearly half its population with at least one dose. Now, the rapid rollout is turning the country into a live laboratory for setting the rules in a vaccinated society — raising thorny questions about rights, obligations and the greater good.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet voted this week to open shopping malls and museums to the public, subject to social distancing rules and mandatory masking. For the first time in many months, gyms, cultural and sports events, hotels and swimming pools will also reopen, but only for some.

Under a new “Green Badge” system that functions as both a carrot and a stick, the government is making leisure activities accessible only to people who are fully vaccinated or recovered starting Sunday. Two weeks later, restaurants, event halls and conferences will be allowed to operate under those rules. Customers and attendees will have to carry a certificate of vaccination with a QR code.

Israel is one of the first countries grappling in real time with a host of legal, moral and ethical questions as it tries to balance the steps toward resuming public life with sensitive issues such as public safety, discrimination, free choice and privacy.

Conclusion: As I have said from the very get-go concerning this whole plandemic, they are forcing people through illegal measures (There is nothing legal about the way that are advancing their depopulation agenda-John 8:44), corralling them into compliance, offering them their freedoms back (As if to suggest that government is where freedoms are derived), but only if you take their experimental vaccinations (Revelation 13:17).

As I have said, and I say again, those who are selling you the virus are the same ones selling you the vaccinations (Ephesians 4:14). Now, it is your freedom (1 Timothy 6:12).

