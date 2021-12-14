by Sidney Secular

December 14, 2021

The 2019 Military World Games were held in Wuhan, China from October 18th to the 27th, 2019. It was the largest military sports event ever held in China (or anywhere else for that matter). 9,308 athletes from 109 countries competed in 329 events in 27 sports. It was even larger than the Olympics. In a book, “What Really Happened in Wuhan” by Australian journalist Sharri Markson, it is claimed that a Chinese dissident warned a US official of a flu outbreak in Wuhan in that month. Par for the course, the US official waived it off. Once aware of the outbreak, the Chinese may have used that circumstance to spread the virus during the aforesaid military games. Or, indeed, the “games” may have been instituted for that purpose given what came of the matter.

In a scenario reminiscent of the war games that occurred simultaneously with the 9/11 attacks, the Chinese conducted an emergency simulation exercise at the Wuhan airport to test the responses to a new coronavirus infection outbreak. The exercise included epidemiological and medical investigations and a simulated quarantine. This scenario is not only bizarre but it tests the limits of credulity; that is, that immediately before the Covid outbreak in Wuhan occurred, this test-drill took place in close proximity to the supposed “outbreak.” However, there were numerous reports that athletes from many of the foreign delegations became sick with flu symptoms shortly after arriving in Wuhan. Meanwhile, many of the foreign participants discovered to what must have been their astonishment, that buildings adjacent to the “games” facilities were already boarded up and the residents ordered to remain in their homes.

Meanwhile, many of the athletes were housed in an apartment complex having a controlled central cooling/heating system. Is it too much to believe that infection was spread through this system? If one remembers, the same thing happened in Philadelphia in 1976 during an American Legion Convention. At that time, a similar pathogen that became known as Legionella Pneumophilia or Legionnaires Disease caused considerable casualties among the elderly conventioneers as a result of their close living proximity. Of course, this particular pathogen was not new, but this was the first time it had appeared in such a restricted situation both by date and location.

Author Markson claims that the virus was spread around the world by the athletes returning from the games. Because the games were under the control of the Chinese Communist Party, it is more than conceivable these “guest athletes” were used as a “super spreader” bio-weapon. Since it has come out that many countries around the world have contributed to the research and development associated with Covid experimentation, the global new world orderlies may have collaborated with the Chinese in developing a spreader bioweapon. This is especially obvious given how quickly the entire world was virtually shut down from a pathogen that was hardly medically “deadly” as we understand that term!

Here is where it gets doubly bizarre. A simulation of the pandemic “war games” that occurred in China at the time of the Wuhan military games also occurred in New York on October 18, 2019 – the suspiciously opaque Event 201. Event 201 was sponsored by The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Economic Forum, the CIA, Bloomberg, The Johns Hopkins Foundation, and the UN – in other words, the usual suspects. The World Military Games opened in Wuhan on the exact same day. Event 201 simulated an outbreak of a novel coronavirus organism that spread to bats, thence to pigs, and then to people where it then spreads easily, causing a severe pandemic. That’s the genesis of the batty idea that Covid was spread by or originated from bats. As in the 9/11 catastrophe, the complexities and the culprits involved may take years to fully identify providing one is permitted to do so! Meanwhile, one can just begin to make out the outlines of what occurred through the fog of misinformation and establishment lies.

But with all the suspicious “coincidences” connected to Covid, there is an even more startling one involving America’s own propaganda capital, Hollywood. In 2011, Steven Soderbergh released the film Contagion, starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Matt Damon. According to the “blurb:”

“The plot concerns the spread of a virus [originating from a hybrid pig-bat genetic meld that winds up in a hotel kitchen in Hong Kong – s.s.] transmitted by respiratory droplets and fomites, attempts by medical researchers and public health officials to identify and contain the disease, the loss of social order in a pandemic, and the introduction of a vaccine to halt its spread. Critics praised the film for its narrative and the performances, as did scientists for its accuracy. The film received renewed popularity in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Anyone who watched this film might certainly have been terrified by the possibility of this kind of a killer pathogen abroad in the land, but, of course, COVID is not the deadly pathogen presented in the film! In point of fact, many reputable medical sources have admitted that “COVID” has never been isolated! What this means medically is that COVID doesn’t exist as a pathogen and therefor no “vaccine” can be created from it. That information, my fellow Americans, is scarier than the film!