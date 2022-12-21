By Cliff Kincaid

December 21, 2022

If you want to close the border, shut down federal funding of the Roman Catholic Church in America. Nothing else will work. The church is the handmaiden of the JoeBama regime in facilitating the invasion of the southern border.

I once thought the primary motivation of open borders was chaos and conflict designed to sabotage our national sovereignty. That explains the communist role, and it is significant. Communist countries produce refugees.

I figured another motivation was to generate new voters for the Democratic Party. Still another factor was the need by the elites for chauffeurs, gardeners, nannies, and waiters.

Now I am convinced that the Catholic Church is playing a major role, if not the major role, and that its purpose is to generate new parishioners to replace the Americans leaving the church in disgust over the child sexual abuse scandals.

It is estimated by one law firm that $2 billion dollars in assets has been buried by the Catholic Church to avoid paying clergy sexual abuse victims.

But the immigrants also serve another purpose. Since the church doesn’t produce enough native-born priests to serve its parishes, the number of foreign-born priests is rising.

Despite the so-called “separation of church and state,” the Roman Catholic Church makes lots of government money by hosting and serving the immigrants. In effect, the Catholic Church is facilitating the migrant smuggling networks funded by JoeBama’s administration.

These facts are considered by some to be anti-Catholic, which is why you seldom read or hear about them in the major media. But the fact is that millions of American Catholics are disgusted and outraged by the Catholic hierarchy’s misleading statements and antics on this and other issues.

For example, Rep. Lance Gooden has questioned whether Catholic Charities’ partnership with the Biden Administration conflicts with the teachings of the Catholic Church. “I’m also curious if some of these migrants are being coerced when they’re being offered abortion services…,” he said. “I suspect many of them are Catholic and pro-life.”

In 2010, I covered a rally on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. to force congressional passage of “comprehensive immigration reform.” The rally was preceded by a Mass in support of immigrants at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Washington, D.C.

I took a series of photos of the demonstrators and the assorted Marxists who were there passing out their Spanish-language pro-communist literature. The demonstrators carried many different signs, one of them saying, “Catholic Campaign for Immigration Reform,” with a reference to “Justice for Immigrants” in smaller letters. The “Justice for Immigrants” project was officially sponsored by the Catholic Bishops.

While the U.S. Catholic hierarchy was rallying to the cause of illegal immigrants from Mexico and Central America, Catholic parishioners in Cleveland, Ohio, were protesting a plan to “downsize the diocese” and close 50 churches. The parishioners were calling themselves “Endangered Catholics” and launched a website to save the ethnic European and black Catholic churches targeted for closure.

The closures were being blamed on financial shortfalls and “changing demographics,” meaning that Hispanics have become more important to the church and whites have become less important. U.S. News & World Report cited evidence that four times as many Catholics were leaving the faith as were joining it but that a surge in Hispanic immigration had “offset the steady decline of white Catholics.”

Now think about the nearly 5 million foreign nationals who have entered the U.S. illegally since Biden took office. We don’t know the precise ethnic or religious make-up but I think it’s a safe bet that many if not most are Catholics from Latin America. The arm of the Catholic Church known as Catholic Charities is under scrutiny in this regard.

Reps. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, Reps. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., Jake Ellzey, R-Texas, and Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., wrote to Catholic Charities USA and other NGOs, Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services and Jewish Family Service of San Diego, expressing concern about “the growing role [NGOs] play in fueling the drastic increase in illegal aliens crossing the southern border.”

Gooden has introduced the Stop Federal Funding for Human Trafficking and Smuggling Act, “which would defund any U.S. non-profit organizations found complicit in human smuggling or exacerbating the crisis at our southern border.”

Instead, however, the Vatican has been cooperating with a movement to protect “Mother Earth.” On December 21, PBS will broadcast “The Letter: A Message for Our Earth,” a documentary on the message of Laudato Si’ and how “four frontline leaders” from the Catholic Climate Covenant traveled to Rome for a conversation with Pope Francis.

Pope Francis is a Jesuit who cited the mystical views of Pierre Teilhard de Chardin in his environmental encyclical “Laudato Si: On Care for our Common Home.”

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Catholic Association of Diocesan Ecumenical and Interreligious Officers, and Catholic Climate Covenant have published the Ecumenical and Interreligious Guidebook, Care for Our Common Home, noting the significance of the United Nations Environmental Sabbath, “observed with attentiveness to the goodness of creation.”

The “Environmental Sabbath” project was created to teach kids to hold hands around a tree and meditate. The purpose, through meditation, is to become “one” with trees, rocks, and dirt.

Jesuit philosopher Teilhard de Chardin, who tried to combine the theory of evolution with the Catholic faith declared, “The Age of Nations is past. The task before us now, if we would not perish, is to build the Earth.”

Ironically, however, the Vatican’s anti-capitalist agenda will destroy the lives of the people on the earth, especially the immigrants the church claims to be representing.

