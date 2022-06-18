By Kelleigh Neson

June 18, 2022

Liberty must at all hazards be supported. We have a right to it, derived from our maker. But if we had not, our fathers have earned and bought it for us, at the expense of their ease, their estates, their pleasure and their blood. —John Adams

Timid men…prefer the calm of despotism to the boisterous sea of liberty. —Thomas Jefferson

The people … are the only sure reliance for the preservation of our liberty. —Thomas Jefferson

But a constitution of government once changed from freedom, can never be restored. Liberty once lost is lost forever. —John Adams

Liberty cannot be preserved without a general knowledge among the people, who have a right…and a desire to know; but besides this, they have a right, an indisputable, unalienable, indefeasible, divine right to that most dreaded and envied king of knowledge, I mean of the characters and conduct of their rulers. —John Adams

The above quotes are from two of our early presidents. They ran against each other in 1800…In what is sometimes referred to as the “Revolution of 1800,” Vice President Thomas Jefferson of the Democratic-Republican Party defeated one-term incumbent President John Adams of the Federalist Party. Jefferson served two terms.

I recently read Glynn Adams wonderful article, True Biblical Christianity. It made me weep because he was so right. I had just one caveat. It started long before Saul Alinsky; he was just another cog in the 175-year-oldwheel promoting the replacement of a free capitalist society with a Marxist one. In 1848, European communists immigrated to America after failing to implant socialism in Europe. By 1860 they were flourishing. There were 13 high ranking officers in the Union Army who were avowed Marxist/Engels communists. The war was not over slavery, it was over economics to be exact, and 700,000 American citizens died because of that vile and unconstitutional war. The abhorrent evil of slavery was already on its way out as well it should have been. But that unconstitutional war was the watershed event that changed America forever.

Karl Marx wrote to Lincoln many times urging Lincoln to use the slavery issue as it would give America a centralized federal government in order to secure a birthplace for communism to easily be spread. Apparently, Lincoln wrote back to him. Yet, diaries of both northern and southern soldiers kept asking, “Why is slavery being brought into this?”

That watershed event has led to what our country has become today, and the totalitarian tyranny that has taken hold of our once great nation, the “land of the free and home of the brave.”

America’s Public Education

In 1880, John Dewey’s progressive education was blooming. Later, John Rockefeller Jr. was enamored with Dewey (no relation to the Dewey of the decimal system) and sent all four of his sons to the progressive school Dewey had birthed. Every one of them was not only dyslexic but they were functionally illiterate(lack of phonics). One of those sons was a heartbeat away from the presidency when he was VP under Gerald Ford. Nelson Rockefeller couldn’t read, and when he gave a speech, he’d come out and lay a bunch of papers on the dais and then proceed to tell the audience that he had prepared a speech, but was going to speak from his heart. He hired Soviet Agent Henry Kissinger to read to him.

That was the death knell of American academic teaching and the destruction of our youth, which in 1932 was well on its way to a coalition of Marxist thinking and collectivism. Then came teachers’ unions…you know the rest of the story, by the 50s McCarthy knew we were infiltrated, so the communists destroyed him. (For a look at the communist planners of the early 1930s, purchase the book, The Turning of the Tides, originally published in 1953. And for the truth of Senator Joe McCarthy, read M. Stanton Evans’ Blacklisted by History.)

Morality

Morality is gone, the filth paraded down the streets of America used to hide in the back alleys, and is now on full display, even to our kindergarten children. The perversion and fetid noxiousness of this sewage emanates directly from the very pit of hell. It has been growing for many decades in America and started long ago…does not our Lord call it an abomination in both the Hebrew Bible and the New Testament!? And these perversions are on display in American politics for all the world to see. Nearly every corporation has exploded with praise for “Pride Month!” Pride in perversion and disgusting and filthy activities now claimed by our culture to be normal. Even L.L. Bean has promoted Pride Day with the stolen rainbow promise of our Lord on their goods.

The Rule of Law

Although the preamble to the Constitution begins with “We the people,” the word “democracy” (mob rule) is not mentioned in the Articles of Confederation, Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, or the Bill of Rights. Even the Pledge of Allegiance is “to the Republic for which it stands.” We are supposed to be a nation of laws, “rule of law” rather than “mob rule.”One of the inherent weaknesses in a government based only on the will of the people is the potential for mob rule. This was often the downfall of direct democracies, where all the people decided on public matters directly rather than through representatives. We were created as a representative Republic, not a democracy.

Law, that precious thing of justice is now also gone. Daily we see examples of charges being thrust against the innocents forcing them to lose their savings and livelihoods to defend themselves. There are so many examples, one cannot possibly list them all, but there are obvious truths blaring to the nation that those with eyes to see and ears to hear know only too well.

Trump was innocent of charges, but the Stalinist leftists continue to harass him with charges that are unconscionable and serve only to cover over their sins while their comrades in the media continue the harangue of outright lies and prevarications. And Trump wasn’t the only one…General Michael T. Flynn suffered for three and a half years under this tyranny. Roger Stone is still suffering because of the fraudulent charges against him and the loss of his savings and livelihood. Both were fortunately pardoned by President Trump. Today it’s Peter Navarro being harassed and led away from the airport in handcuffs and chains. An unnecessary show of tyrannical force for the public.

Hunter Biden is free, the illegitimate president in our White House is not being impeached for his failure to protect America. Forty Billion taxpayer dollars has been sent to the fascist nation of Ukraine and you certainly understand just whose pockets the kickbacks will end up in. Inflation is skyrocketing, food plants are burned to the ground, the southern border is flooded with elements of danger for American citizens. It is an invasion the president is supposed to protect us from, but ignores his constitutional oath and duties in order to bring to us the “Great Reset.”

Durham continues his pseudo attempts at being an investigator who will bring justice and we all know that will never happen. Hillary’s campaign lawyer, Michael Sussman was acquitted of lying to the FBI because the trial was held in the democratic conclave of DC. That same conclave will find all Republicans guilty, i.e., Roger Stone.

The illegal and murderous actions of the last two years have served to destroy America’s people and rip the guts from our unalienable Bill of Rights. Few complained, they mostly complied. The American public acquiesced their freedoms and the societal impact of group think, or mass formation psychosis was parroted from the demonic entities hired by Task Force head, Benedict Arnold Pence.

Muzzling the Pulpits

The muzzling of the clergy was done through the Lyndon Baines Johnson Amendment of 1954. Johnson had faced political difficulties and attacks from organizations in his home state of Texas. So LBJ proposed the amendment to the tax code that has greatly restricted the free speech of pastors and churches on July 2, 1954. 100 Cong. Rec. 9604 (daily ed. July 2, 1954). The words “in opposition to” were added in 1986. Ass’n of the Bar of the City of N.Y. v. Comm’r, 858 F.2d 876,879 (2d Cir. 1988).

“The IRS rule that strips tax exemption from churches engaged in electioneering was born of Lyndon Johnson’s Texas politics, not the U.S. Constitution,” Larry Witham, Texas politics blamed for ’54 IRS rule LBJ wanted to keep Senate seat, WASH. TIMES, Aug. 27, 1998 (discussing a study done by James Davidson, a Purdue University sociologist).

Unbelievably, it passed and it was not clear why Congress even enacted it. There was little to no debate over the amendment or how it would even influence churches, so I suspect backroom finagling went on just as it has for over 175 years and as it is today.

For the first century and a half our nation had a tradition of our clergy being involved in the political activities of the day. It was commonplace for preachers and rabbis to speak of candidates and issues. But that was stopped by LBJ, who had also cheated to gain the Senate seat which he had actually lost to former Governor Coke Stevenson. Link Check out History of the 501(c)3.

The IRS Gov website states, “Section 501(c)(3) organizations are restricted in how much political and legislative (lobbying) activities they may conduct. For a detailed discussion, see Political and Lobbying Activities. For more information about lobbying activities by charities, see the article Lobbying Issues PDF; for more information about political activities of charities, see the FY-2002 CPE topic Election Year Issues PDF.”

So, if a church or organization has received tax exempt status as well as the ability to deduct your charity giving from your income tax, then you best keep your mouth shut about any political activities. Otherwise, you’ll be harassed into closure if you disobey these draconian and censorial laws.

Political Sermons of the American Founding Era

How different the sermons and papers were from 1730 to 1805, the founding era of our country. Ellis Sandoz’ edition of the 1600-page book of political sermons from that era is still available here. They are starkly different than any you’d hear today from any of our clergy.

In 1800, Tunis Wortman wrote to his Christian readers and his entire address can be read in full here. In this letter, he is defending Thomas Jefferson against the charge of deism.

Here is just one paragraph of that momentous tome:

I address you upon the most solemn and momentous subjects which can interest the mind—religion and liberty. I consider you in the capacity of believers and patriots, as equally anxious to maintain every inestimable right which appertains to Christians and to men. You have a religion which deserves your pious solicitude; but need I to remind you that you likewise have a country! Are you to be told that your duty, as Christians, is irreconcilable with the sacred obligations which bind you to the state? Are you at this day to be solemnly and seriously called upon to sacrifice your freedom upon the altars of your God? No, my countrymen, your religion is inestimable and worthy of your care. Your civil constitution is also invaluable. It is the palladium of all your social blessings, and the peculiar gift of providence. Your obligations to your children, to your country, and to heaven, command you to defend that constitution. With a voice too powerful to be resisted, they conjure you to cling to, and fasten upon it, “with the last strong hold which grapples into life.”

Conclusion

We have lost so much in these 235 years of America. Our country was founded by great statesmen, men of letters and men of faith, men who desired freedom and liberty at all costs. We have failed to defend what they gave us. It is way past time for all good men to stand for freedom, liberty, justice, morality, academic education and true God given Judeo and Christian faiths.

July 4th is upon us…Independence Day, where our founders threw off the chains of taxation and control from Great Britain and fought for our own independence from tyranny. It is time to take to the battle once again. The cost is even higher this time, but if we wait much longer, our fate will be decided and the losses will be greater than those we’re seeing today.

Please take a stand against this Luciferian evil which has permeated our beloved nation. Too many have died to save her, let them not have died in vain.

