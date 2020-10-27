By Cliff Kincaid

Some scoff at the concept of a “Deep State” as a “conspiracy theory.” But nobody knows the truth better than Senator Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, who once questioned why Trump would fight the intelligence agencies, since “they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.” The phrase “six ways from Sunday” means in every possible way. Another common formulation is “by any means necessary.”

The U.S. Secret Service intercepted a Ricin-laced letter with the words, “If it doesn’t work, I will find a better recipe,” addressed to President Trump. Pascale Ferrier, a Canadian previously deported from the U.S., was apprehended and charged on September 24 with threatening to kill the president by using the poison. She was arrested with a loaded gun and a knife and had previously tweeted a hashtag supportive of killing Trump.

The Ferrier case seems like the work of a bumbling amateur, although Ricin (and Novichok) are poisons known to be used by the remnants of the Soviet KGB. Assassination plots involving the CIA are usually more sophisticated.

For those inclined to dismiss the idea of hit squads or assassins targeting American figures, consider the mysterious 2010 death of former presidential aide John P. Wheeler, the subject of a new “Unsolved Mysteries” story on Netflix. His body was found at the Cherry Island Landfill in Joe Biden’s state of Delaware.Wheeler, who associated with members of the political and military elite, was said by his wife to have looked “frightened” before his death. Described as the “Washington Insider Murder,” he was also said to have many “enemies” from his work in the national defense area.

Another Washington insider, Trump Attorney General William Barr,also seems frightened. He disclosed that the probe into Obamagate won’t produce a report until after the election. Obamagate involves how the Obama-Biden Administration used the intelligence agencies to destroy and obstruct the Trump presidency, using material supplied by Russia and paid for by Hillary Clinton.

Investigator Chris Farrell asks why Barr fights Judicial Watch in virtually every Freedom of Information Act lawsuit seeking records over the Obamagate coup plot. Farrell, who was banned by Fox for criticizing George Soros on the Lou Dobbs show, has also drawn attention to CIA director Gina Haspel’s role in Obamagate.

The FBI is headed by Christopher Wray, who was nominated by Trump but sat on the evidence of corruption in Hunter Biden’s laptop for almost a year. (The FBI has since reportedly interviewed Hunter business associate Tony Bobulinski).

On top of this cover-up, Big Tech has censored evidence of Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s involvement in his son’s schemes involving China and Ukraine.

The Department of Justice has filed suit against Google, the gatekeeper of the Internet, over exercising monopoly control over how the American people get their news, but the action comes too late to make a real difference on November 3.

Barr’s failures tell us a lot about the power of the Deep State.

Barr, who previously worked for the CIA, had organized support for the FBI sniper who killed Randy Weaver’s wife in the 1992 Ruby Ridge operation. She was killed as she was holding her baby daughter in her arms.

Ruby Ridge is the scandal involving the FBI and ATF assaulting a right-wing figure, a so-called “white supremacist,” living in Idaho who had been set up on a charge of selling an illegal weapon, a sawed-off shotgun.

Wanting to demonstrate their power, federal agencies staged an armed attack on Weaver’s family. Weaver’s 14-year-old son was shot to death by federal Marshalls carrying machine guns. Weaver was found not guilty of assaulting federal officers.

Ruby Ridge was followed by the federal siege of the Waco religious compound on April 19, 1993, when more than eighty men, women and children were shot or burned to death. Federal agencies attacked the compound of a religious cult, the Branch Davidians, on the pretext that children were being abused. They could have apprehended the leader of the religious compound without killing all those people. It was another demonstration of their power.

The Obama and Epstein Cover-Ups

As author Jack Cashill has demonstrated in his book, Unmasking Obama, federal agencies were used in other ways under the presidency of Barack Hussein Obama, such as the IRS attacks on conservative and Tea Party groups. Most importantly, the FBI covered-up the evidence of Obama’s debt to communist Frank Marshall Davis and his patron, the old Soviet Union.

Years later, the Jeffrey Epstein scandal remains unresolved, even as the media mock some conservatives for believing in the existence of a high-level pedophile ring. Cindy McCain, who says “We all knew what he [Epstein] was doing,” has endorsed Biden for president. Her husband, who lost a winnable election against Obama in 2008, peddled the phony Hillary-financed Russian dossier to the FBI.

Mitt Romney, the Utah Republican Senator who voted to impeach Trump, ran as the Republican presidential candidate in 2012 and lost to Obama. Trump blames Romney’s running mate, Paul Ryan, for moving Fox News to the left, as Ryan joined the board of Fox Corporation in 2019.

My own coverage of Ruby Ridge and Waco, which occurred during the Clinton Administration, were among the major incidents convincing me that important agencies of the federal government were compromised and hopelessly corrupt. Another eye-opening episode was the crash of TWA Flight 800, which resulted in the deaths of 230 passengers and crew on July 17, 1996. Federal “investigators” blamed a fuel tank explosion when eyewitnesses saw missiles hit the plane. The CIA actually produced a video showing the huge nose-less jet ascending like a rocket, an aeronautical impossibility.

In 1993 I covered the strange death of Clinton White House deputy counsel Vincent Foster, a murder labeled a “suicide” in an Independent Counsel investigation led by a Republican named Kenneth Starr and his assistant, prosecutor Brett Kavanaugh. Evidence demonstrated the existence of a shadowy group of operatives who would intimidate a witness, Patrick Knowlton, with information contradicting the government’s story. Foster had access to the secrets of Hillary Clinton and the National Security Agency (NSA).

David Martin’s new book, The Murder of Vince Foster: America’s Would-Be Dreyfus Affair,examines the case, including alleged Foster connections to drug smuggling, the CIA, and organized crime.

Starr later became a Fox News contributor, a supposed expert on the impeachment campaign against Trump, while Kavanaugh was nominated by Trump to the Supreme Court. It was another indication that the Swamp occupies both side of the “partisan divide” and affects both major political parties. Starr, by the way, was a legal counsel for Jeffrey Epstein.

In the Bush Administration, we would learn that federal operatives from the FBI, and perhaps other agencies, would be deployed to frame patriotic American scientists for the post-9/11 anthrax attacks carried out with anthrax stolen from a U.S. lab. One scientist, Steven Hatfill, would collect millions of dollars from the Department of Justice in damages over his harassment, while another, Bruce Ivins, would end up dead after being persecuted by federal agents under the direction of then-FBI Director and future Russia-gate special counsel Robert Mueller.

Former Louisiana state Senator John Milkovich, a Democrat, wrote a book on Robert Mueller, subtitled “Errand boy for the New World Order,” looking at his role in matters such as 9/11, organized crime figure Whitey Bulger, and the crooked bank BCCI.

Mueller keeps emerging at sensitive times in American history, when the federal government wants to perpetuate a certain story line about a delicate national security matter.

What’s absolutely clear is that Trump, a true outsider to Washington, has enemies here and abroad.

Concern about Trump’s physical health and safety accelerated after he was infected by the China virus at the first presidential debate, leading author J.C. Hawkins to speculate that he was infected “by a rogue Secret Service agent or staff member secretly working for The Deep State.”

Various reports had indicated that seven people who attended judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination announcement, held outside at the White House, tested positive for the coronavirus. But former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who also came down with the virus and was hospitalized, said that he had last tested negative ahead of the first presidential debate and was not having any symptoms then.

The Cleveland Clinic, the debate co-host,subsequently acknowledged that 11 people involved in debate preparation tested positive. We still don’t know who they are.

Weeks after this, Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan displayed the anti-Trump “86/45” sign during a TV appearance. The number “86” can be shorthand for killing someone. Whitmer had been on Joe Biden’s short list for vice-presidential candidates.

One does not have to be a “conspiracy theorist” to see a disturbing pattern.

© 2020 Cliff Kincaid – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Cliff Kincaid: kincaid@comcast.net

*Cliff Kincaid is president of America’s Survival, Inc. www.usasurvival.org