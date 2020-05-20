Jake MacAulay

It was the author of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson, who exhorted his country:

“The spirit of resistance to government is so valuable on certain occasions that I wish it to be always kept alive. It will often be exercised when wrong, but better so than not to be exercised at all.”

Referred to as the Father of America, our first President George Washington reflected:

“The very idea of the power and the right of the People to establish Government presupposes the duty of every Individual to obey the established Government.”

The phrase “new normal,” injected so early and so often by medical experts and media and politicians, was a signal of underlying, ulterior motives and should have alerted us all to potential the potential villainy that was developing.

So many Americans have become infuriated when they consider that the continued lockdowns and the loss of livelihood and liberty may have been anticipated, but serve no medical purpose. Rather, they seem designed to take advantage of the good nature and self-sacrificing predisposition of the American people.

As our Governors delay the restoration of economic and religious liberty and add more conditions, it’s crucial to understand regardless of whether the virus is fatal or phony, the lockdowns and shutdowns and mandates for social distancing and masks have no lawful basis.

James Madison, Father of the U.S. Constitution, declared:

“The powers of the federal government are enumerated; it can only operate in certain cases; it has legislative powers on defined and limited objects, beyond which it cannot extend its jurisdiction.”

The widespread notion that governors have special emergency powers which can be invoked as an excuse to suspend the constitutional rights of the people is a hoax and a fraud. Such authority does not exist in any state that has been lawlessly locked down.

It follows, therefore, that any phased-in, three-step, or regional plan for opening is not necessary nor advised.

Wouldn’t that mean that any such plan for reopening is just as lawless as the lockdown?

Wasn’t it founding father John Adams, labeled the “Colossus of Independence”, who determined that, “There is danger from all men. The only maxim of a free government ought to be to trust no man living with power to endanger the public liberty.”

The NEW NORMAL is just such danger. It is narcissistic, nociceptive, nasty, nauseating, needless, negligent, nefarious, and it is certainly NOT NECESSARY, NOT NATURAL, AND NOT NORMAL by any stretch of the most ignorant imagination.

I realize this appears to disrespect some Americans who stand resolute and determined to willfully give up their own autonomy to the government, but that is only because many Americans have not been taught to think American and therefore they find the principles that support their liberties, peace and prosperity odious.

We would be wise to follow the words of Thomas Jefferson: “I know no safe depository of the ultimate powers of society but the people themselves; and if we think them not enlightened enough to exercise their control with a wholesome discretion, the remedy is not to take it from them, but to inform their discretion by education.”

