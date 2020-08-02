Roger Anghis



Trying to follow the New Political Agenda is like trying to follow a cottontail that has a coyote chasing it. It seems to go in three different directions at the same time. Most of what they demand makes no sense whatsoever. Everything has to be politically correct with them. Take the name and logo for the Washington Redskins for example. Some say it is offensive but over 90% of school teams with the name redskins are Native American schools. As far as the logo for the Washington team goes Walter “Blackie” Wetzel, Chairman of the Blackfeet Nation and president of the National Congress of American Indians has the idea to put the head of a Native American Chief on the Redskins helmets in 1971. He told the Washington Post in 2002: ”It made us proud to have an Indian on a big-time team. It’s only a small group of radicals who oppose those names. Indians are proud of Indians.” Even the politically correct ESPN announced that nine out of ten Native Americans were proud of the name. A new Washington Post poll found that 90 percent of Native Americans aren’t offended by the Washington Redskins‘ nickname and an overwhelming majority consider it an unimportant issue.

The Post polled 504 people who identify primarily as Native Americans from across the country, including those who lived on reservations and those who were not part of a tribe.

The general population appears to care more about the name than Native Americans. A 2014 ESPN poll found that 23 percent of the population favored a name change.

Thursday’s findings by the Post-match an Annenberg Center survey taken in 2004. The Post poll also found that 78 percent deemed the Redskins’ name an issue that is either “not too” or “not at all” important.[1]

What we see is a case of an attempt to control how we feel about certain things. If 90% of Native Americans aren’t offended, then why are we? It seems that there is a push to direct what we are supposed to be offended by. Can you say 1984?

In recent days we have seen the Big Tech companies being drug before Congress to explain why conservatives are being banned from posting. They all claim that it is a ‘glitch’ in their algorithm. If you believe that there is some beachfront property, I would like to sell you just outside Bozeman, Montana. For the last few years, we have seen these tech giants censor the speech of conservatives. They say the posts they pull ‘go against their standards’. That’s BS! The leader of Iran posts death to America and Israel and that doesn’t ‘go against their standards’ but post the true facts about COVID-19 and that ‘goes against their standards’.

Sometimes the censorship gets dangerous. During the Clinton administration a journalist exposed the CIA for selling drugs in America to get funds to fight the Sandanistas in Nicaragua: After gaining access to secret grand jury transcripts in 1996, and following the subsequent paper trail that followed therein, Gary Webb made the shocking discovery that government informant, Oscar Danilo Blandón, was covertly selling tons of cocaine for the Central Intelligence Agency in South Central Los Angeles, and other parts of the country. As we now know today — thanks to Gary’s brilliant research — this is what most visibly sparked the crack epidemic that swept North America during the 1980s and ’90s. The funds were being raised to fund CIA trained terrorists in Nicaragua to overthrow the Sandinista government who had recently ousted the U.S. backed military dictatorship of the Somoza Dynasty.

This story was so remarkable and intimidating, that a lesser man would’ve certainly turned away. But not Gary, he pursued the story with such obsession and purpose, that one can only presume he was driven by deep-rooted principle, rather than conventional reward.

Despite losing his job, having his reputation publicly smeared, and his marriage destroyed, Gary refused to back down, or recant his writings, and stood by his research to the end. He also continued to expose corruption as a freelance journalist. His final publication brilliantly unearthed the Military-Industrial Complex’s strategic use of video games as a method of indoctrination and recruitment of teenage boys. Clearly, Gary was not going to be dismissed by Big Brother so easily.

Just two months later, however, Gary Webb was found dead with two bullet holes to the head — The authority’s ruled it a suicide and the investigation was closed.[2] This sounds typical of a Clinton associate ‘suicide’, two shots in the head. Right!

But the bigger story here is even the media opposed him. Remember the media? They are supposed to expose what is going on, inform the people. Our Founders were adamant about a free press being able to print the truth. Today’s media is far from that group devoted to exposing the truth no matter the consequences. The media is now part if not the largest part of the problem in America. The invention of the internet has put information at our fingertips. The real truth about things like climate change should be readily available but Google has made it impossible to access that information. News stories that contradict climate change causes and effects that were available 7-8 years ago are no longer accessible because they contradict the narrative government is shoving down our throats.

Truth no longer is allowed in today’s society. Critical thinking is discouraged and even shamed by media. The agenda of 1984 is what the powers to be are pushing for. What America has always stood for is being belittled, shamed, and discouraged in virtually all of our places of so-called ‘higher education’. If you saw the Smithsonian’s slam of the white race it’s a joke. You can see it here.[3] What it basically does is slams people who have put out the most effort and accomplished the most.

Al The Race Baiter Sharpton said white people were still living in caves when Blacks were building major cities. I’ll have to call him a liar on that because it is just the opposite. I’m not being racist, just telling the truth. Pastor James David Manning Senior pastor of ATLAH World Missionary Church has even stated so. Very graphically. But the new narrative is being white is a sin. We should feel ashamed of our white heritage. Well, I’m not ashamed, and just like a Black person, I’m proud of my heritage. If that upsets you go pound sand. This new political agenda says we have to do whatever the government says. BULL! I don’t believe all the crap they are feeding us on this so-called pandemic. The numbers they are giving us are skewed to the negative. One state had 989 deaths with people that were diagnosed with COVID but only three actually died from it. All the rest had underlying health issues that took them out but the state was REQUIRED to list them as COVID deaths. Every death, no matter what the cause of the death was listed as a COVID death and even then the mortality rate is under .1%. H1N1 had a mortality rate of 39.5%. No shutdown, no masks, nothing like what we are seeing here.

In 1968 the Hong Kong Flu hit the US. No masks nor was there a shutdown or ‘social distancing. This flu lasted until 1970 and no precautions were taken. In 1969 we even held Woodstock! And it was worse than COVID. The Asian flu of 1957 caused 70,000 deaths [4] but remember the population was much less, 177,751,476, and we did not assemble in large groups as we do today.

This new agenda is designed to see how far we will let them push us, how many liberties we will let them take from us. The NFL will not allow any of their players to attend indoor church services this season. So, they have just nullified the player’s 1st Amendment. No law was passed changing the Constitution, they just took it from them. Gavin Newsom not only stopped services for a while he declared you could not have praise and worship! Plus he banned home Bible studies. So, he just nullified the ALL of California’s 1st Amendment rights.

This new agenda is to ready us for the one-world government and the dissolution of the America we know. I will not go along with it. This election will determine how long America remains alive.

