by Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.

December 3, 2022

On October 19, 2022 Erika Edwards authored “Omicron subvariants reflect a ‘viral revolution on steroids'” for NBC’s “Today,” in which she quoted Dr. Dan Barouch, whose study “suggests that omicron continues to evolve in a way that becomes more transmissible and more effective at escaping vaccines and immune responses.” This came shortly after a Pfizer executive admitted to a European Union conference that “they never tested their COVID vaccine to see if it would actually prevent infections or halt transmission of the virus prior to it being rushed onto the market,” according to “Reuters ‘fact check.’ We never said the vaccines would prevent anything” (October 16, 2022). This raises a question about medical definitions. “Vaccine” is defined as “a substance used to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunities against one or several diseases.” And “immunity” is defined as “the ability of an organism to resist a particular infection or toxin.”

According to writer Jazz Shaw, government officials “did say that the vaccines would prevent both infections and transmission.” Joe Biden said, “You’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations.” CDC head Rochelle Walensky said, “vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick.” And Anthony Fauci said “vaccinated people become ‘dead ends’ for the virus.”

Not long thereafter, Alice Park wrote “A New Lab-Made COVID-19 Virus Puts Gain-of-Function Research Under Microscope” (TIME, October 27, 2022), which begins: “On October 14, a team of scientists at Boston University released a pre-print study reporting that they had created a version of SARS-CoV-2 combining two features of different, existing strains that boosted its virulence and transmissibility. The concerns surround what is known as gain-of-function studies in which viruses, bacteria, or other pathogens are created that possess more virulent and disease-causing features than is found in nature….In fact, lab studies pushing the virus (SARS-CoV-2) toward becoming resistant to known drugs are requested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

On November 23, 2022, THE WASHINGTON POST published an analysis by McKenzie Beard titled, “Covid is no longer mainly a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Here’s why.” She wrote that “for the first time, a majority of Americans dying from the coronavirus received at least the primary series of the vaccine. Fifty-eight percent of coronavirus deaths in August were people who were vaccinated or boosted, according to an analysis conducted for The Health 202 by Cynthia Cox, vice-president at the Kaiser Family Foundation. It’s a continuation of a troubling trend that has emerged over the past year.

As vaccination rates have increased and new variants appeared, the share of deaths of people who were vaccinated has been steadily rising. In September 2021, vaccinated people made up just 23 percent of coronavirus fatalities. In January and February this year, it was up to 42 percent.” You might also look at Kaitlin Lewis’ November 23, 2022 article in NEWSWEEK titled, “AG (Jeff Landry, Louisiana) Says Dr. Fauci ‘Can’t Recall Practically Anything on COVID Response.,” concerning hearings by Landry and Missouri Attorney-General Eric Schmitt in which Dr. Fauci testified.

