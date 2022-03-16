by Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.

Sen. Rand Paul is still questioning Dr. Anthony Fauci regarding NIH/NIAID (headed by Fauci) concerning funding of gain-of-function research. First of all, it should be understood that Fauci has supported that idea of gain-of-function research for a long time. In an opinion column in the December 30, 2011 WASHINGTON POST, Fauci said “much good can come from generating a potentially dangerous virus in the laboratory.” The evidence increasingly looks like Covid-19 leaked from a lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Virologist Dr. Robert Redfield, former head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control who had access to classified information told CNN last March that “the most likely aetiology of this pathogen” is that it “escaped” from a lab in Wuhan.

Andrew Mark Miller’s “Fox News Special Report outlines fresh questions on what Fauci, government knew about COVID origin,” published by Fox News on January 25. Responding to the report on January 26 was knightnblu, who wrote: “There has been nothing, but lies since the early days of COVID. I was working in pathology at a major hospital in Virginia and we suspected the Wuhan lab from the start. We believed it to have been an accidental release, but that was before anyone knew about the gain of function cover-up.” Moneyisatool responded: “What is truly scary is the real possibility that mRNA is actually reducing human natural immune response making everyone who received it more susceptible to diseases.”

On February 1, Fox News published Sen. Rand Paul’s “Fauci’s gain-of-function conspiracy and why I’ll continue to hold him, his allies accountable,” in which the Senator stated: “How ironic that the frantic efforts by Fauci (head of NIAID) and Collins (head of NIH) to label esteemed scientists as ‘fringe’ and ‘conspiracy theorists’ for daring to suggest that COVID came from a lab was actually a sinister conspiracy of their own….(Along with EcoHealth Alliance president Peter Daszak) this triumvirate of gain-of-function research cheerleaders worked with their allies to, in the words of Collins, ‘take down’ scientists from Harvard, Oxford and Stanford for simply considering the merits of a lab leak theory.”

Sen. Paul continued: “The agency Dr. Fauci heads a, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), awarded a grant (Project Number 1R01Al110964-01) with a subcontract to the Wuhan Lab of Virology, where researchers combined a gene from one SARS-related coronavirus with the genetic information of another SARS-related coronavirus and constructed new coronaviruses that infected human cells. That is gain-of-function, and plenty of scientists have called it as such.” If Sen. Paul had looked at the Project Number which was the same as the one above, except with the ending 06 instead of 01, he would have found that in the Abstract, one reads “…SARSr-CoVs, some of which can use human ACE2 to enter cells, infect humanized mouse models causing SARS-like illness, and evade available therapies or vaccines.” This should even be recognized as gain-of-function according to Fauci’s new definition.

Sen. Paul then said that “according to Richard Ebright, a molecular biologist at Rutgers University, a teleconference on February 1, 2020 led by Fauci and Collins made clear to the virologists on the call that talking about the lab leak theory, even if based in credible science, was ‘politically unacceptable and something that had to be blocked.’ Given the power that Fauci and Collins have to deny funding to these scientists, I’m not surprised the majority of them stayed silent.”

Two days after Sen. Paul’s statement, on February 3, Fox News published Benjamin Hall’s report, “The murky world of gain-of-function research,” in which Jamie Metzl of the Atlantic Council told Fox News: “What they were doing at the Wuhan Institute of Virology has widely been suspected as a source of the pandemic.” Hall recounted that Fauci had adamantly declared “the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute.” According to Hall, this is a matter of semantics, because as Hall states: “Now the NIH defines gain-of-function as ‘research involving enhanced potential pandemic pathogens.’…Almost all experts argue that EcoHealth Alliance’s research clearly comes under the gain-of-function umbrella.” Hall also reported that on February 3, Republican Congressmen called on the 7 scientists who reversed their opinions about lab-leak theory in Wuhan to provide answers under oath after scientists changed their views after speaking with Dr. Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins. Last year, the State Department acknowledged that the Wuhan Institute of Virology had not disclosed gain-of-function research linked to the bat related coronavirus and had engaged in research on behalf of the Chinese military.”

Dr. Fauci has also consistently disparaged the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for Covid-19, ignoring the positive results shown in a study (www.nature.com/articles/nm.3985/) in Michigan at the beginning of the pandemic. When I asked a physician friend in Michigan about authorities threatening to take away the licenses of doctors using hydroxy, he replied: “They did not want people to have an alternative to getting the vaccine—they wanted the jab to be the only approach to the pandemic. So any promising treatment would detract from the need to get the vaccine and therefore became the target of a public health propaganda campaign. And most likely tens of thousands (maybe hundreds of thousands) lost their lives as a result.”

Currently, there is a growing concern about a new subvariant, BA.2, which is being increasingly detected in New York and in American wastewater plants in general. Danish scientists believe it is 1.5 times more transmissible that 6 previous variants. A professor of molecular biology at Warwick University, Lawrence Young, recently told CNBC. Young also noted that Covid-19 “will throw up new variants and these will remain a continual threat even to those countries with high rates of vaccination.” Much of the current outbreak in China is also due to subvariant BA.2, and don’t forget what I predicted earlier. Because China is engaged in genetic profiling, do not be surprised if an upcoming variant will effect Westerners more than Asians!

