Recently, there was a heated exchange in Congress between Sen. Rand Paul and Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) within the National Institutes of Health (NIH).. Sen. Paul accused Dr. Fauci of funding gain-of-function (GoF) research at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), which Dr. Fauci denied. The debate really comes down to one’s definition of GoF. Dr. Fauci claimed that the NIAID grant to EcoHealth Alliance (R01AI110964), which was subcontracted to WIV simply “sought to understand how bat coronaviruses evolve naturally in the environment to become transmissible to the human population.” Fauci asserted the grant did not support research that would have increased the coronaviruses’ transmissibility or lethality for humans, which would have been GoF. However, in grant R01AI110964-06, it states: “In a previous R01 we found that bats in southern China harbor an extraordinary diversity of SARSr-CoVs, some of which can use human ACE2 to enter cells, infect humanized mouse models causing SARS-like illness, and evade available therapies or vaccines.”

The new Delta and Delta+ variants are the result of a rare double mutation, one of which increases transmissibility and the other increases the probability of escaping or avoiding the efficacy of the vaccines. Isn’t that too coincidental to occur at the very time Covid-19 was coming under control? And isn’t increased transmissibility and escaping or avoiding vaccine efficacy what GoF would do?!

But even if one does not blame Dr. Fauci for funding GoF research at WIV, he’s not an idiot, and he keeps up with research in this area. As I mentioned in Part 1, Dr. Ralph Baric at UNC Bioscience Lab Level 3 had, with funds from the NIH and NIAID (AI 1085524) as well as the National Natural Science Foundation of China [81290341 (Z.-L.S.) and 31470260 (X.Y.G.)], engineered a hybrid virus that could infect human airway cells (THE SCIENTIST, Jay Akst, November 16, 2015). Baric thanked Dr. Shi of WIV for access to bat CoV sequences and plasmid of WIV1-CoV spike protein. Then, according to former NEW YORK TIMES science writer Nicholas Wade in “Origin of Covid 19: Following the Clues,” (May 2, 2021): “Dr. Baric had developed and taught Dr. Shi a general method for engineering bat coronaviruses to attack other species. The specific targets were human cells….Dr. Shi returned to her lab at Wuhan and resumed her work she had started of genetically engineering coronaviruses to attack human cells.”

At the same time this was being done in 2015, Chinese military scientists authored a 261-page document titled “The Unnatural Origin of SARS and New Species of Man-Made Viruses as Genetic Bio-weapons” edited by Xi Dezhong and discussing the long-term psychological damage of such bio-weapons on foreign troops and the low cost of biological attacks, as well as secondary effects such as placing destructive stress upon an enemy’s health care system. Has Covid-19 severely stressed America’s health care system? Dr. Fauci had to be aware of the above information concerning WIV and Drs. Baric and Shi. And if so, why would he (NIAID) fund WIV research, whether or not it was GoF, knowing WIV cooperated with the Chinese military scientists who produced the 261-page document in 2015?

About the same time I wrote to ABC News about Covid-19 on March 2, 2020, I also predicted that there would be subsequently an even worse virus. That would be the Delta variant first discovered in India in October 2020 (about 90% of the new infections in India are caused by the Delta variant). While the July 16-17 edition of THE WALL STREET JOURNAL contained an article by Leslie Bienen and Monica Gandhi titled, “The Reassuring Data on the Delta Variant,” emphasizing that hospitalizations due to Covid-19 have been declining, on July 16, the Centers for Disease Control announced that the latest seven-day average increased over the previous week by nearly 70% in numbers of new cases, 36% in new hospitalizations and 26 % in deaths.

And if one thinks being vaccinated automatically prevents a person from getting the Delta or Delta+ variant, reflect upon the fact that about 50% of the vaccinated adults in Israel have now been infected by the Delta or even more transmissible Delta+ variant. In Moscow, 90% of the new cases are caused by the Delta variant, and in late June of this year, 20,182 new coronavirus infections occurred in Russia in just one day!

According to African Centers for Disease Control director John Nkengasong, the current Delta variants are hitting the continent in an “extremely brutal and very devastating” way. A British health minister warned that Britain may see daily cases increase to 100,000 or more. Already in England, about 60% of the hospitalized Covid-19 patients have had 2 doses of vaccines, and a majority of the new patients have the Delta variant. In the U.S., the new Delta variants make up more than 20% of all new cases as of June 25 of this year (up from 10% just 2 weeks before), and more than 31% as of July 14.

Previously, we were told that if one is fully vaccinated and wearing a mask, that person should not get infected. However, on July 20, it was announced that fully vaccinated members of the White House staff and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s staff have been infected by Covid-19. Also, popular news reporter Catt Sadler was both fully vaccinated and wearing a mask, yet she still got the Delta variant, and her symptoms were NOT mild ! She said she had “2 days of fever, a throbbing head, extreme congestion, serious fatigue and even some weird puss coming out of her eye.”

Could the Delta and Delta+variants actually be newly engineered bioweapons? Could they be brought by illegal immigrants across our southern border? And don’t forget the global economic impact I predicted in my March 2, 2020 email to ABC News! On July 19, the stock market plunged nearly 900 points, and major benchmarks suffered their worst declines of this year, largely due to new concerns about the spread of Covid-19’s Delta variants.

