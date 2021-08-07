by Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.

In “Anthony Fauci, Rand Paul and Wuhan” (WALL STREET JOURNAL, July 26, 2021), the editor states: “In January the State Department published a fact sheet warning that several WIV (Wuhan Institute of Virology) researchers had been sick with Covid-like symptoms in the fall of 2019. It also noted that the group had been had been conducting gain-of-function (GoF) research that could possibly enable viruses to infect a new species—all while collaborating with the People’s Liberation Army. And the WIV’s critical virus databases were taken offline, ostensibly for security purposes.” The same month (March 2020) that I emailed ABC News re the origin of Covid-a9, Prof. Giuseppe Tritto (president of the World Academy of Biomedical Sciences and Technologies) conducted an interview about Covid-19 and later (August 4, 2020) published a book (CHINA COVID19: THE CHIMERA THAT CHANGED THE WORLD) saying Covid-19 was genetically engineed in the WIV lab in a program supervised by the Chinese minitary.

The French government built the lab, and the Pasteur Institute taught Dr. Zheng Li Shi how to manipulate HIV genomes using a gene insertion method called “reverse genetics system 2.” Dr. Shi has been senior scientist at the WIV, and the Chinese Communist Party, or People’s Liberation Army (PLA) bioweapons experts encouraged Dr. Shi to use reverse genetics to create viral strains that have increased pathogenicity (which is GoF research). The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defined GoF as “research that improves the ability of a pathogen to cause disease” (House Foreign Affairs Committee Minority Staff Report, HFACR, August 2021, p.8). This is found at ORIGINS-OF-COVID-19-REPORT.pdf . The People’s Republic of China was suspected of having a biological warfare program (HFACR, p.17). And even the director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, George Gao, in BIOSAFETY AND HEALTH (June 2018) acknowledged: “Genetic modification of pathogens, which may expand host range as well as increase transmission and virulence, may result in new risks for epidemics” (HFACR, p.18).

According to Prof. Tritto, Dr. Shi inserted an HIV segment into a coronavirus discovered in horseshoe bats to make it more infectious and lethal (GoF). And in late 2019, Major-General Chen Wei, China’s leading bioweapons expert, replaced Dr. Shi as head of the WIV. Prof. Tritto then wrote that UNC’s Dr. Ralph Baric was involved as well, and Baric had received major grants from Dr. Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). In HFACR, on page 6, it states: “Dr. Ralph Baric assisted in creating a method to leave no trace of genetic modification as early as 2005. And as early as 2016, scientists working at the WIV were able to do the same.”

Dr. Richard Fleming in a June 5, 2021 presentation called Event 2021 (www.flemingmethod.com/pdf-of-event-2021-presentation) said that inserting an HIV pseudovirus glycoprotein 120 and a Proline-Arginine-Arginine-Alanine (PRRA) insert together produced a Prion-like Domain at the Receptor Binding Site (RBS)—three unique regions are not found in other coronaviruses. This GoF produced spike protein in 2 weeks killed 95% of the humanized mice. The PRRA (furin cleavage site) is essential for SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) to infect people (“A Multibasic Cleavage Site in the Spike Protein of SARS-CoV-2 Is Essential for Infection of Human Lung Cells,” MOLECULAR CELL, May 21, 2020). And according to Patent US 7,223,390 B2 granted May 29, 2007, the U.S. Government has patent rights of Furin Protease Cleavage Sites pursuant to NIH Grant AI42775. Dr. Fleming shows diagram of the spikes in his presentation!

Chronology by Dr. Fleming:

2000 – In May, Dr. Baric successfully uses reverse genetics to reverse infectious clone of SARS-CoV.

2001 – On May 21, Dr. Baric files Patent US 6,593,111 B2, granted July 15, 2003 to manipulate genomes of viruses, etc.

2002 – In April, Dr. Baric and others file a patent for a recombinant (chimeric) DNA means of producing “an infectious, replication defective, coronavirus” [funded by National Institutes of Health (NIH) Grant GM63228].

Dr. Shi and colleagues increase infectivity (GoF) by combining an HIV pseudovirus with SARS-CoV-1.

2003 – Dr. Baric receives NIH Grant AI 23946-08 (officially classified as affiliated with NIAID). Baric works on synthetically altering Coronaviridae.

2006 – Chinese researchers combine HCV, HIV-1, SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2.

2008 – NIAID Grant R01 AI 079231 for $535,156 from 9/18/2008 to 6/30/2013 to Dr. Peter Daszak (EcoHealth Allince CEO) to study factors that explain why some viruses are able to cross the species barrier…and use a range of in vitro techniques (including infection bat cell cultures), to examine the pathogenesis of these new viruses, and a pool of available bat viruses which have not yet emerged in humans, etc.

2013 – Dr. Baric and Chinese scientists isolate 3 coronaviruses from bats with HKU4 spike protein (NIH/NIAID Grants R01 AI 089728 and R01 AI 109094). Dr. Baric, et al, under the same NIH/NIAID grants publish “Receptor usage and cell entry of bat coronaviruses HKU4 provide insight into bat-to-human transmission of MERS coronavirus” (Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, August 26, 2014).

2014 – On March 20.Dr. Baric et al file a Provisional International Patent application for “Methods and Compositions for Making (Chimeric) Coronavirus Spike Proteins,” with support under NIH Grant U54 AI 057157. International filing date is March 20, 2015, and International Patent Grant number is 9884895.

2015 – Drs. Baric and Shi publish “A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence” (NATURE MEDICINE, November 9, 2015) funded by NIAID Grants U19 AI 109761 (R.S.B.), U19 AI 107810 (R.S.B.) and AI 085524 (W.A.M.) and the National Natural Science Foundation of China, awards 81290341 (Z.-L.S.) and 31470260 (X.-Y.G.). The new virus they created was shown to bind to ACE2 in humans, replicate “efficiently” in primary human airway cells, and withstand antibodies and vaccines….This GoF research was funded by NIAID and the NIH under multiple awards (numbers U19 AI 109761, U19 AI 107810, AI 085524, F32 AI 102561, K99 AG 049092, DK 065988, USAID’s PREDICT program via EcoHealth Alliance, and the PRC government (HFACR, p.33,63). Dr. Daszak, and “in the years leading up to the emergence of SARS-CoV-2, there was repeated collaboration between Daszak, Shi and other researchers on genetically manipulating coronaviruses to increase their infectiousness inhumans….It is self-evident that Shi and her colleagues, with funding and support from Daszak, were actively genetically manipulating coronaviruses and testing them against human immune systems in 2018 and 2019, before the beginning of the pandemic (HFACR, p.37). Dr. Shin also worked with Dr. Ralph Baric and his team at UNC between 2014 and 2016. In 2005, Dr. Baric had published a paper about a novel genetic engineering system he developed with his UNC colleagues to engineer full-length SARS-CoV genomes without leaving a trace….It is clear that Shi and others at WIV not only possessed the capability to gnetically modify coronaviruses ‘without traces,’ but were actively doing so in the years leading up to the current pandemic (HFACR, pp.39-41). At 12:43am on February 6, 2020, Daszak sent a draft statement to Baric and others, which was published on February 19 declaring discussion of a lab leak a conspiracy theory, and suppressing public debate on the origins of Covid-19….At 3:16pm on February 6, Daszak sent a highly important email to Baric informing his the statement will be “put out in a way that doesn’t link it back to our collaboration” (HFACR pp.59,65,77-82).

Dr. Shi and others “reengineered HKU4 spike aiming to build its capacity to infect human cells” (GoF0. Dr. Shi said, “To this end we introduced 2 single mutations,…mutations in these motifs in coronavirus spikes have demonstrated dramatic effects on viral entry into human cells.” (GoF)

Drs. Baric and Shi indicate they can make more dangerous, virulent and infectious virus.” (GoF) See “Two Mutations Were Critical for Bat-to-Human Transmission of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) Coronavirus (JOURNAL OF VIROLOGY, 2015; 89 (17): 9199-9123) funded by NIH Grants R01 AI 089728 and R01 AI 110700. Italian media (PRESA “Sars-CoV-2 Identikit Di Un Killer”)

There were grants from NIH/NIAID to WIV via EcoHealth Alliance (Dr. Peter Daszak, CEO), In a 2016 book, “Daszak reiterated that, until an infectious disease crisis is very real, present, and at an emergency threshold, it is often largely ignored. To sustain the funding base beyond the crisis, he said, we need to increase public understanding of the need for MCMs (Medical Countermeasures) such as a pan-influenza or pan-coronavirus vaccine. A key driver is the media, and the economics follow the hype. We need to use that hype to our advantage to get to the real issues. Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of the process, Daszak stated.” In other words, use fear to control people. As Kelleigh Nelson reminds us in “Fear, Control and the Authoritarian Abuse of Power” (NewsWithViews, August 6, 2021), author Charles Eisenstein said, “The primary method by which governments increase their control is by creating fear.” And Adolph Hitler in 1933 claimed that “the people need a wholesome fear. They want to fear something. They want someone to frighten them and make them shudderingly submissive.” Remember my multipart series, “An Unaware and Compliant Citizenry.”

On July 8, 2020, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) wrote to Drs. Daszak and Chmura reinstating NIH/NIAID Grant R01 AI 110964, which supports the project “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence.” However, DHHS stated: “We have concerns that WIV has not satisfied safety requirements under the award, and that EcoHealth Alliance has not satisfied its obligation to monitor the activities of its subrecipient to ensure compliance.” Therefore, DHHS declares it “is suspending all activities related to the grant until such time as these concerns have been addressed to NIH’s satisfaction” in 7 areas, beginning with “provide an aliquot of the actual SARS-CoV-2 virus that WIV used to determine the viral sequence.”

My mother got the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in July 2020, and it developed into the Covid-19 disease because of the body’s Inflammo Thrombotic Response (ITR). The hospital would not give her medicinal Signaling Cells, which have proven effective in calming the ITR, and Israel produced EXO-CD24 and Allocetra have also proven effective calming the ITR, etc. in clinical trials but are not yet approved for use the U.S. to treat Covid-19. My mother passed away on August 4, 2020 from Covid-19 unnecessarily as have many others. It seems there are those more interested in pushing vaccines (even one which is ineffective for about one-third of its recipients) than in treatments that could save many lives. Do you think it might have something to do with money and controlling people? Is that why Dr. Fauci on August 4 told McClatchy news organization that “If America’s current Covid-19 continues unabated into the fall and winter, the country will likely face an even more deadly strain of the virus that could evade the current coronavirus vaccines.” Remember the quotes above by Eisenstein and Hitler!

