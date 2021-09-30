In Part 3 of this series, I referred to Dr. Peter Daszak (CEO of EcoHealth Alliance) promoting the lab leak theory concerning Covid-19 as a baseless conspiracy theory. However, on September 10, 2021 THE TELEGRAPH published Science Editor Sarah Knapton’s article “Revealed: How scientists who dismissed Wuhan lab theory are linked to Chinese researchers” with the subtitle “Cover-up alleged over LANCET letter that effectively shut down scientific debate into whether coronavirus was manipulated or leaked from lab.”

All but one of the 27 scientists who signed the letter had connections with Chinese researchers. Dr. George Gao, head of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, had supported Daszak’s nomination to the National Academy of Sciences. Knapton wrote: “Angus Dalgleish at the University of London and Norwegian scientist Birger Sorensen, who struggled to have work published showing a link between the virus and Wuhan research, said there had been an ‘extreme cover-up.’ Commenting on the discovery that so many of the signatories were linked to China, they said: ‘this article is the first to show beyond reasonable doubt that our entire area of virus research has been contaminated politically. We bear the scars to show it.'”

One of the signatories of the LANCET letter was Prof. Kanta Subbaras, who spoke at a conference in Wuhan on emerging disease in 2016 while she was still chief of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Emerging Respiratory Viruses Section. Knapton continued: “Five other signatories had all published articles with Prof. Ralph Baric (UNC), who was collaborating with Shi Zhengli and the Wuhan Institute of Virology on research about manipulating coronaviruses to see if they could be made to infect humans. Emails have recently come to light between Mr. Daszak and Prof. Baric ahead of the LANCET letter showing that the pair decided to blur their association in case it looked ‘self-serving.'”

On August 18, 2021, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there are 3 new studies that indicate the efficacy of the vaccines has decreased among people who received their shots early in the pandemic She also indicated that although protection against death and hospitalization is “holding up well,” the vaccines’ effectiveness in preventing severe illness or death is “waning.” One of the new studies indicated the efficacy of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against infection has dramatically declined to 53.1%. The CDC’s recommendation? Everybody get a booster shot. But here’s the dirty little secret. Those who get Covid-19 and are treated usually get well unless there is some underlying condition. While they are sick and being treated, they stay isolated and do not infect others. However, those who are vaccinated feel relatively well or asymptomatic, go out amongst the public and can become superspreaders because the vaccines do not prevent transmissibility, especially with the Delta variants. Dr. Walensky admitted this on August 5 told CNN: “Our vaccines are working exceptionally well for Delta with regard to severe illness and death—they prevent it. But what they can’t do anymore is prevent transmission.” You will recall that in one of my previous Parts to this series, I said Delta was the product of a rare double mutation, one which increased the transmissibility of the virus and the other decreased the efficacy of vaccines. I also said it is highly unlikely that Delta appeared by accident and just at the time Covid-19 was coming under control!

There seems to be a massive cover-up regarding what the vaccines are doing to people. For example, have you seen the following reported by the national media and press? Lt. Col. Theresa Long is Brigade Flight Surgeon at Fort Rucker, and the following is from her affidavit in support of a motion for a preliminary injunction order against vaccination.(her entire document can be found online). One of her primary concerns are the complications from myocarditis some of the 4000 people on her military base for whose care she is responsible have developed after receiving vaccinations for Covid-19. She is also concerned about the Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) in a vaccine. She states: “PEG is the active ingredient in antifreeze. While it is hard to believe this is a key ingredient in these vaccines, it would explain the increased cardiovascular risk to users of the BioNTech or Comimaty shots….According to the VAERS data, which admittedly underreports by as much as 100 times the actual SAEs, there are well more than 600,000 documented Serious Adverse Events (ones requiring medical attention) alone and more than 13,000 fatalities directly linked to this particular vaccine….I believe it is reasonable to conclude that many humans are allergic to these dangerous and deadly toxins and therefore should not take vaccinations with either BioNTech or Comimaty….I personally observed the most physically fit female Soldier I have seen in over 20 years years in the Army go from Collegiate level athlete training for Ranger School to being physically debilitated with cardiac problems, newly diagnosed pituitary brain tumor, thyroid dysfunction within weeks of being vaccinated….Today I received word of one fatality and 2 ICU cases on Fort Hood; the deceased was an Army pilot who could have been flying at the time. All three pulmonary embolism events happened within 48 hours of their vaccination. Each person was in top physical condition before the inoculation and each suffered the event within 2 days post vaccination….”

So who do you trust regarding vaccine safety, the media? Where was the media when Monday (September 27) night tens of thousands of New Yorkers took to the streets to protest the Governor’s Vaccine Mandate for all healthcare workers by midnight. And have you seen the media investigating why Walmarts are now stocking “Cadaver (Body) Bags” (video available)? How about hospital doctors? Do you thrust them, like the ones at UNC Healthcare in Raleigh, NC who said my mother did not have Covid-19 when she really did and died? How about Brian Legere, a physician at Coastal Pulmonary Medicine in Wilmington, NC where he said on September 9, “To all you who are unvaccinated by choice. F— YOU !!! ” Or how about Dr. Mary Rudyk at Novant Health’s New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, NC, who was filmed saying: “So I just want to say we have to be more blunt, we have to be more forceful, we have to see something coming out: ‘If you don’t get vaccinated, you know you are going to die! I guess my feeling at this point in time is, maybe we need to be completely a little bit more scary to the public!”

