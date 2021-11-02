by Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.

The origin of Covid-19 began with Gain-of-Function (GoF) research, and on October 7, Atossa Therapeutics founder Dr. Stephen Quay told “Fox Business Tonight” host Brian Brenberg: “If we do not, as a public, ask the scientists to tell us the gain—the risk and benefit of doing this called GoF research, if we let them do it and we keep it under their control, the next pandemic could be 20, 30, 40% lethality. So, just think about what we just went through with a 1% lethal virus, multiply that by 20, 30, 40. This is the most dangerous—I hate to use the word existential, it gets overused, but this is an existential threat to life as we know it on this planet.”

Of course, Fox News and all the other major media outlets treat Dr. Fauci as some kind of demigod, and they completely trust him when he has repeatedly denied that NIH and his NIAID has ever funded GoF at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, on September 9 also steadfastly defended Dr. Fauci against charges of lying about such funding, but on October 20, a top NIH official Lawrence Tabak of NIH admitted in a letter to U.S. Rep James Comer that a “limited experiment” was conducted to test if “spike proteins from naturally occurring bat coronaviruses circulating in China were capable of binding to the human ACE2 receptor in a mouse model.” I had written about this long ago, but was ignored.

Relevant to the natural immunity that many Americans now have because they have recovered from Covid-19, Johns Hopkins University Dr. Marty Makary on October 7 said that blanket vaccine mandates are “ruining lives,” and he said “now we’ve got data from Israel showing that natural immunity is 27 times more effective than vaccinated immunity, and that supports 15 other studies.” Makary further indicated that vaccine mandates are “ruining the lives of people who are getting fired, Nurses, who are heroes are now getting laid off. Soldiers are getting dishonorably discharged. They’ve got immunity. It’s just not the type that our public health officials have sanctioned….”

Many people have been led to believe that if they get vaccinated, they will be prevented from getting Covid-19. However, On October 8, the Associated Press reported that “the latest Pennsylvania Department of Health statistics show from September 5 to October 4, vaccinated people represented just over a quarter (26%) of new infections and nearly 5000 hospital admissions across the state. That’s up from just 6% of cases and 5% of hospitalizations between January and September.”

Similarly, according to HEALTH IMPACT NEWS (October 10, 2021), Canadian Emergency Room Dr. Rochagne Kilian in Ontario “says she saw only 2 patients in 2020 who tested positive for Covid and had respiratory problems. Over an 18-month period, no one was admitted to the ICU with Covid symptoms….She said that, since the vaccines were introduced, everything changed. The hospital had an uptick in cardiovascular cases, including heart attack, heart failure, stroke, pericarditis, and peripheral vascular diseases occurring in younger patients without related prior history….Dr. Kilian announced her resignation….She revealed that 80% of the patients she was seeing in the ER were double vaxxed and asked ‘How many people are we going to kill if we keep following this narrative?'”

Under the title, “Canadian ER Doctor: At Least 80% of Patients Double Vaxxed—Quits Job Over Vaccine Mandate” (HEALTH IMPACT NEWS, October 10, 2021), one can also see the pictures and ages of 8 teens who died after receiving the vaccines plus pictures and locations of 6 more individuals who died as well after receiving the vaccines. In addition, in HEALTH IMPACT NEWS, September 29, 2021, the article “26,041 Deaths 2,448,362 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Union’s Database as Slovenia Suspends J&J Shot After Death of 20-Year-Old Student” gives specific cases of those dying. First, “the Slovenian government has suspended the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine after the death of a 20-year-old student, Katja Jagodic, who was vaccinated because it’s mandated for universities…Igor Rigler, head of the emergency neurology department at the University Clinical Center said, ‘she fell ill with a very serious condition. At the same time, she had blood clots and low platelet counts.'” Secondly, “a young boy in France has lost his eyesight 10 days after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Yassine, 13-years-old, got his shot on July 17, one month after France opened vaccination for minors over 12 on June 15th….According to specialists, Yassine is suffering from corneal thrombosis linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine….He suffers from acute retinitis (inflammation of the retina).” Thirdly, “a young French high school student, Sofia Benharira, passed away 7 days after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, as a result of thrombosis….She suffered a heart attack.” Fourthly, “a 19-year-old Ukrainian students gets Pfizer Vaccine behind his family’s back, dies 7 hours later….” The general public is not being informed of cases such as these by the major press and media.

So what can people do if they have Covid-19? In the Associated Press article, “Lawsuits demand unproven ivermectin for COVID patients,” by Deepti Hajela on October 16, when hospitals refuse to give patients Ivermectin, an attorney like Ralph Lorigo from Buffalo has filed lawsuits beginning in January when the family of an 80-year-old woman in a hospital on a ventilator requested ivermectin as did a hospitalized 65-year-old woman the next month. According to the article, “In both cases, judges ordered hospitals to give the women ivermectin as their families wanted. Both women survived their hospitalizations….Of doctors refusing to treat patients with ivermectin, Lorigo said, ‘they are not gods because they wear white jackets,’ he said. I take issue with their stance.”

