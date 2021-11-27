by Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.

November 27, 2021

(Note: As those of you familiar with my writings know, I began in 2009 writing a series of articles on a secret Nazi plan coming to fulfillment today. Relevant to that, the Associated Press reported on November 24 that the Swedish “government’s own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats. Sweden’s third-largest party is rooted in a neo-Nazi movement.”)

The latest news concerning Covid-19 is that according to YAHOO/FINANCE November 26, “U.S. stocks slumped Friday, with global markets rattled by a new coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa, which fanned concerns that new growth-crushing lockdowns could be imposed….The Dow plunged 900 points….Scientists say the new B.11.529 strain is a concern, because it harbors a large number of mutations found in other variants—including the fast-spreading Delta variant,…and it seems to be rapidly spreading….Health officials are worried that the mutating variant (named omicron) could dilute or resist the efficacy of vaccines.”

On November 17, THE HUFFINGTON POST reported that Dr. Anthony Fauci in an interview warned that hospitalizations are increasing among fully vaccinated Americans. The HUFFPOST reported that “cases have been increasing nationwide over the past few weeks, and the 7-day average of new infections has risen to about 88,000 a day.” The day before the Fauci interview, Covid-19 expert Dr. Peter McCullough announced on “The John-Henry Westin Show” that he is launching a lawsuit for breach of contract against the medical journal, ELSEVIER, that “removed papers proving there are major risks for children, and others, who receive the COVID jabs.” Dr. McCullough said, “The most notable finding is that this myocarditis heart inflammation that occurs typically on the second shot after either Pfizer or Moderna, it is explosive and it happens within a few days of the second shot.”

A similar lack of information by THE WASHINGTON POST can be seen in Andrew Jeong’s November 19 article, “Texas court says hospital can’t be forced to offer ivermectin to covid patient on ventilator.” In his article, Mr. Jeong gives the usual information, and then wrote: “The Food and Drug Administration has not approved or authorized ivermectin for covid treatment, though there is widespread interest in the drug on the fringes of the internet and among some right-wing circles.” The implication is only the unenlightened and ignorant subscribe to the belief that Ivermectin can help in the treatment of Covid-19. This leaves out the tremendous success of Ivermectin in India’s largest state containing 231 million people, and leaves out the tremendous success of hydroxychloroquine at the beginning of the pandemic in 6 Michigan hospitals detailed earlier in my series.

While the public is being pressured to get vaccinated, they are not being fully informed about what is in the vaccines. For example, in an earlier part of my series, I mentioned an affidavit by Fort Rucker flight surgeon LTC. Theresa Long, in which she wrote about Moderna’s “key ingredient, SM-102 that if the Department of Defense were to undertake use of the Moderna vaccine, one can expect a much higher Serious Adverse Event and fatality rate given that SM-102 carries an express warning ‘Skull and Crossbones’ characterized under the GHS06 and GHS08. In other words, this Moderna ingredient is deadly.”

The CDC, desperate to push vaccines, emphasized a study published October 29 in its MORBIDITY AND MORTALITY WEEKLY REPORT announcing: “Vaccination is over 5 times more effective at preventing COVID-19 than immunity acquired by contracting and recovering from the virus.” According to Aila Slisco’s October 29 NEWSWEEK article on the subject, “The results contradict an Israeli study released in August, which found that those who had previously been infected with COVID-19 were significantly less likely to become infected with the Delta variant than the vaccinated….The Israeli study included any positive COVID-19 test results, while the CDC study only included positive test results from individuals who were hospitalized in the VISION Network.” The CDC study also only focused on immunity in a period of between 3 and 6 months after vaccination or infection. While vaccines have been pushed, treatments for Covid-19 have not. On November 24, THE NEW YORK TIMES reported: “This was supposed to be the year vaccines brought the pandemic under control. Instead, more people in the United States have died from COVID-19 this year than died last year, before vaccines were available.” What does that tell you?

When I asked a physician who owns an Urgent Care facility about the new CDC study, he responded: “Total BS. If they were 5 times as likely to have it then I would have seen more than the one case—that’s ONE CASE—in all the thousands of patients I’ve treated for covid symptoms—hundreds of whom tested positive for the disease—-I would have seen more than one case who was REINFECTED with the virus. I always ask if they’ve been infected before. It is exceedingly rare. What’s not exceedingly rare is patients who have been vaccinated who then develop Covid within 4 to 8 months of their second shot. The (new CDC) study completely flies in the face of all the latest data as well which is showing that the vaccine’s effectiveness is rapidly waning to the point where, after only 2 months, there is a huge drop off in protection. Studies are showing prior infection with the bug affords a durable immunity for at least 13 months, before a slow drop off in protection begins. As far as it being ‘safe,’ the data would suggest otherwise. The prestigious cardiology journal CIRCULATION reports twice the risk of an acute coronary syndrome after second dose of vax, based on the doubling of the inflammatory markers used to score risk of future ACS episodes (Abstract 10712: Mrna COVID Vaccines Dramatically Increase Endothelial Inflammatory Markers and ACS Risk as Measured by the PULS Cardiac Test: a Warning).”

Concerning inflammation, read “COVID vaccines: A warning from the grave” by Liam Brooks (AMERICAN THINKER, November 15, 2021), in which he includes an obituary written by a middle-aged family man, Michael Anthony Granata, himself, which reads as follows: “At the insistence of my doctor, I gave in to pressure to get vaccinated. On August 17th I received the Moderna vaccine and started feeling ill three days later. I never recovered but continued to get worse. I developed multisystem inflammation and multisystem failure that medical professionals could not stop. My muscles disappeared as if to disintegrate. I was in ICU for several weeks and stabbed with needles up to 24 times a day for those several weeks, while also receiving 6 or 7 IVs at the same time (continuously). It was constant torture that I cannot describe. I was no longer treated as a human with feelings and a life. I was nothing more than a covid vaccine human guinea pig and the doctors excited to participate in my fascinating progression unto death. If you want to know more, please ask my wife. I wished I never would have gotten vaccinated. If you are not vaccinated, don’t do it unless you are ready to suffer and die.”

Pressure is not only put upon us by doctors to be vaccinated but also by the federal government and employers. This is a sign of an authoritarian state. Do you think that is extreme? Then look at Carl Samson’s “You’re already in the authoritarian state’: Chinese dissident Ai Weiwei criticizes US ‘woke’ culture” (November 17), which begins: “Chinese dissident Ai Weiwei has warned about political correctness in the U.S., saying its perpetuation has already turned the country into an authoritarian state without people knowing it.” Ai explained that “much of it has to do with efforts for people to be ‘unified in a certain political correctness. In many ways, you’re already in the authoritarian state. You just don’t know it,’ Ai told ‘Firing Line’ host Margaret Hoover.”

And as I mentioned in Part 8, the Power Elite wants to move us toward a digital currency. Relevant to that, Yahoo/Finance reported that on November 18, Cornell Law School Professor Saule Omarova testified before the Senate Banking Committee as President Biden’s nominee for the head job at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Because the Power Elite controls both Democrats and Republicans, it is worth noting that Omarova had been a special adviser in the Treasury Department during the George W. Bush administration. The Yahoo/Finance article said that Omarova grew up in the Soviet Union, and she “defended her comments to ‘effectively end banking as we know it’—part of an economic paper published last year hypothesizing where the Fed offers checking and savings accounts through it own digital dollar….She has also criticized the fossil fuel industry, once advocating for the bankruptcy of oil, coal and gas companies in order to address climate change.”

