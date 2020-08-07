By Cliff Kincaid

Citizens for Free Speech is drawing attention to Big Tech censorship of a group of medical experts called America’s Frontline Doctors. But it’s really not the advocacy of hydroxychloroquine by Dr. Stella Immanuel that is the big controversy. She is under attack by the Washington Post and other papers for stating her belief that there are demonic anti-Christian forces in the world today.

The Post, in 2016, dismissed reports that there was a secret link between the Clinton campaign and Satan worship revealed by a Wikileaks email. The reference in the email was to a performance artist “known for her often controversial and dangerous performances,” including a “Spirit Cooking” installation “where the recipes were written on walls in blood.” The Post said. “It might not be everyone’s taste in art, and the footage documenting that 1997 installation is potentially disturbing, but it’s still art.”

Other members of the “mainstream media” joined the chorus, saying it was just a fun dinner and that reports to the contrary were “conspiracy theories.”

But the Post’s longtime religion reporter and Washington insider, elite party planner Sally Quinn, admitted in her book Finding Magic to her belief in the occult, including casting spells on her enemies, reading Tarot cards, and using Ouija Boards. Quinn was married to longtime Post executive editor Ben Bradlee, who once said about the media’s exploitation of the so-called Iran-Contra affair, in an effort to bring down Republican Ronald Reagan’s presidency, “We haven’t had this much fun since Watergate.”

Watergate was the scandal involving “Deep Throat,” an alleged FBI insider, that brought down Republican President Richard Nixon, leading to the American military withdrawal from Vietnam and Southeast Asia, as millions died at the hands of the communists. It turned out that Bradlee’s Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein was a “red diaper baby,” the child of Communist Party parents. Nixon, as a Congressman, had played a role in exposing State Department employee and United Nations founder Alger Hiss as a Soviet agent. The left never forgave him for that.

In the midst of the current effort to bring down another Republican president, Donald J. Trump, many Christians do see a spiritual war.But another taboo subject that involves both major political parties is the fact that Harry Hay, the founder of the modern homosexual rights movement, was a Marxist atheist who tried to find spirituality in his own confused sexual identity and eventually developed the idea that he was a “Radical Faerie” who had male and female traits. A member of the Communist Party USA who wore a dress, he was a supporter of the North American Man-Boy Love Association (NAMBLA).

Hay in 1979 issued a call for a “Spiritual Conference for Radical Faeries” that included a poem from the notorious occultist Aleister Crowley. Stuart Timmons, author of The Trouble With Harry Hay, documents Hay’s involvement with Crowley, noting that Hay played the organ for the Los Angeles lodge of Crowley’s Order of the Eastern Temple, a “notorious anti-Christian spiritual group” where “homosexual sex-magic rituals” took place. Crowley regarded himself as the “Beast 666,” the anti-Christ, and the incarnation of Satan.

Speaking of cults, Daniel Flynn, author of Cult City, has explained how the Democratic Party machine in San Francisco that included communist “preacher” Jim Jones ultimately resulted in the “revolutionary suicide” of 900 people in a commune in Guyana in 1978. Ignoring all of this, Rep. Nancy Pelosi later praised one of Jones’ main supporters, Dr. Carlton Goodlett, as a civil rights activist. FBI documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request reveal the Soviet communist connections of Carlton Goodlett and his political influence in San Francisco.

The way things are going in America, statues of George Washington will be taken down and replaced by those of Harvey Milk, a major figure in the homosexual movement in San Francisco who was murdered by a disgruntled co-worker. Milk was a “gay” man in his 30s who had had a sexual relationship with at least one underage boy. In 2016, Barack Hussein Obama’s Navy Secretary Ray Mabus announced that a Navy ship would be built and named after Harvey Milk.

Stuart Milk accepted on behalf of his uncle the highest civilian honor, the Medal of Freedom, from Obama in 2009. Photos show him posing with Obama and Joe Biden.

A Harvey Milk sculpture can be found at the San Francisco City Hall.

The “San Francisco Democrats” utilized the political skills of communist preacher Jim Jones and homosexual activist Harvey Milk to identify and mobilize the weak, poor, sexually confused, and vulnerable for Marxist revolutionary purposes. The remnants of the Jones-Milk apparatus facilitated California’s left-ward drift and have been expanded to other states.

Consider Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema, the first announced self-proclaimed bisexual senator who was photographed criticizing American foreign policy in a pink tutu, clothing associated with a Marxist group called Code Pink. The Washington Post hailed her election, calling her a former Mormon who was the first person sent to Congress to claim no religion. She refused to take her oath of office on a Holy Bible and recently appeared on the Senate floor wearing what appeared to be a blue wig.

In 2018, the same year Sinema won, radical leftist Democrat Keith Ellison, the Muslim former Congressman and associate of Louis Farrakhan, won the race for Attorney General in Minnesota, after allegations of abuse from an ex-girlfriend. The Nation of Islam believes white people were created by a scientist named Yakub and constitute an inferior race.

Barack Hussein Obama’s relationship with Farrakhan was covered-up through his 8 years of office, only to surface publicly in 2018 when an old2005 photograph of Obama and Farrakhan together was finally published.

On the national level, based on the way the Maoist cultural revolution is proceeding, an effort will be made to turn George Washington into a homosexual (like they have tried to do with Abraham Lincoln, with the gay Republican group called the Log Cabin Republicans sponsoring a “Spirit of Lincoln” dinner.) Indeed, the famous painting of George Washington crossing the Delaware is now being sold by MAD magazine as Washington Cross-Dressing the Delaware. This was supposed to be funny.

Elsewhere in the humor magazine, in a look at recycled ad slogans, the old Marine slogan, “We’re looking for a few good men,” became the slogan for Grindr, the gay dating app owned by a Chinese company.

But this isn’t so funny. A reported 3.6 million people were using Grindr and their personal information, including HIV status and last HIV testing date, was compromised. The Chinese reportedly sold the company but only after acquiring the personal information of millions of gays and other individuals for possible us in Jeffrey Epstein-style blackmail schemes. In a secretive deal, it was reportedly sold for $620 million to an investor group also with ties to China.

That is truly strange.

In his July 7 speech, “The Threat Posed by the Chinese Government and the Chinese Communist Party to the Economic and National Security of the United States,” FBI director Christopher Wray said, “If you are an American adult, it is more likely than not that China has stolen your personal data.” He referred to China’s hacking of Equifax, noting how they “made off with the sensitive personal information of 150 million Americans,” and how, in 2014, “China’s hackers stole more than 21 million records from OPM, the federal government’s Office of Personnel Management.”

But he did not mention the use of Grindr by the Chinese. Perhaps this is because gays occupy top positions in the FBI. In fact, the FBI celebrated June as Pride Month for LGBTs and an official image showed Lady Justice in rainbow garb.

The Office of Director of National Intelligence features the rainbow colors and an interview with President Trump’s former Ambassador to Germany and Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Richard Grenell, a former member of Log Cabin Republicans. Grenell says he is now​ working with Stuart Milk of the Harvey Milk Foundation to launch homosexual “decriminalization” campaigns targeting for destruction the Judeo-Christian standards of foreign countries.

When Trump’s former gay Director of National Intelligence is working with somebody who got an award from Obama for gay activism, you know that Trump’s top people have no real understanding of the sinister and powerful political forces they are up against.

Some members of Trump’s conservative Christian base are worried.

Merritt Corrigan, deputy White House liaison at the U.S. Agency for International Development, was so upset with this campaign of homosexual imperialism that she left the agency and blew the whistle in an interview to National File, saying, “The Department of Defense has refused to sell military equipment – needed in order to combat ISIS and other extremist groups – to certain countries in Africa because they did not have gay marriage. The State Department has attempted to enforce similar ideological conformity in Central American countries who wanted to cooperate with the US on immigration issues, but didn’t want to change their culture to fit the radical left’s social agenda.”

On Twitter, she said, “The United States is losing ground in the battle to garner influence through humanitarian aid because we now refuse to help countries who don’t celebrate sexual deviancy.”

As I noted back when Grenell launched this campaign for sexual deviancy at the United Nations, “…if Trump is pressured to embrace a global ‘right’ to homosexuality, it could not only further undermine his support among conservative Christians, but turn out to be a moral catastrophe for America and the world.”

© 2020 Cliff Kincaid – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Cliff Kincaid: kincaid@comcast.net

*Cliff Kincaid is president of America’s Survival, Inc. www.usasurvival.org