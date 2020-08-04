George Lujack

On July 27, a press conference was held by a group identifying themselves as America’s Frontline Doctors. The speakers were certified medical doctors and they all claimed that there is a massive disinformation campaign concerning coronavirus taking place in America. They also claimed that wearing masks is unnecessary to prevent coronavirus infection, there is a cure for COVID-19, and the cure is taking a combination of hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax. One doctor declared that she had cured 350 COVID-19 patients with a 100% success rate.

The social media giants (Facebook, YouTube) deemed it necessary to remove the video of the press conference, because it contained “false coronavirus claims,” which President Trump retweeted.“America’s doctor” Anthony Fauci threw out the Washington National’s ceremonial first pitch while wearing a facemask on a baseball mound with BLM emblazoned on it – replacing MLB. To say that Fauci, wearing his number ’19,’ threw like a girl would be an insult to girls. If there is a video that YouTube should remove, Fauci’s ceremonial first pitch is it!

Many studies have been done, including a study from the Henry Ford Health System in Michigan, which show that hydroxychloroquine significantly cuts the COVID-19 death rate, but the mainstream media and social media giants have come up with their own “studies” which show hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax are ineffective in treating COVID-19.

It is a remarkably chilling spectacle that this little man Fauci, along with Dr. Birx, Bill Gates, and many others behind the scenes at the CDC, are dictating healthcare in the United States and in various places around the world.

Either America’s Frontline Doctors or Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, and others at the CDC are not following the Hippocratic Oath. I’m placing my trust in America’s Frontline Doctors, who are also supported by President Trump.

There are two simple questions Americans should be asking themselves and posing to their fellow left-leaning Americans who insist on following the ‘experts’ Fauci, Birx, and the CDC guidelines…

When did the CDC become an infallible, unquestionable, monopolized authority on COVID-19 and other healthcare issues?

What happened to Americans’ right to get a second medical opinion and make an informed decision for themselves based on the best information available?

We currently live in a time when there are far too many sheople in America, being led by corrupt politicians and their cohorts in the mainstream media, who are easily and willingly duped by false information fed to them by fake news and now by fake medicine. If politically motivated, as many of these leftist sheople are in hating Trump, they will believe and / or support any lie that can be used to damage the president’s administration. They would rather see the economy crash and people diethan see President Trump reelected.

Many conspiracies are false, but some are true even if many people refuse to believe them. And there are many feverishly conspiring to propagandize the narrative that only a not-yet-developed vaccine will be effective in treating COVID-19.

It has been verified that COVID-19 patients who are placed on ventilators are not receiving healthcare, but are instead given what is essentially an almost certain death sentence. Statistically, anyone who is placed on a ventilator for ‘treatment’ for COVID-19 has a 12% survival rate. Ventilators are not medical devices – they are execution machines with an 88% kill rate. The only more highly efficient killing devices are electric chairs, hangman’s nooses, lethal injections, and guillotines.

Even if hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax are ineffective in treating COVID-19, which the CDC and mainstream media are claiming, what do they suggest is currently the best treatment, ventilator therapy?

The CDC is not an independent agency concerned with the healthcare of the citizens of America. They are a for-profit vaccine company. The time will likely come when they are going to try to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations. Right now, they are using guinea pig human beings in underdeveloped countries in an attempt to develop a vaccine with disastrous results. Americans may soon have to fight for the right to not have toxins, including aborted human fetal tissues, aluminum, antibiotics, bovine calf serum, chemical residues, dyes, formaldehyde, human DNA, mercury, monkey DNA, polysorbate 80, and preservatives injected in them via vaccines.

There are far too few independent reporters in America who are often preoccupied with countering the lies of the mainstream media and are not engaged in asking the right questions. One question I would like to ask of Dr. Fauci, Birx, or anyone at the CDC is…

As of August 2nd, 2020 it has been reported that 157,000 people have died from COVID-19. Can you tell the American people just how many people have died from COVID alone, without an underlying condition that caused death (cancer, heart attack, flu, etc.) or death was the result of an unrelated cause (car accident, suicide, etc.) or death was caused by ventilator treatment? That is, how many people have died from COVID-19 alone, without dying via another cause or dying by ventilator treatment?

An accurate COVID-19 death count of people who have died from COVID-19 alone will not be forthcoming from the CDC, but it is nowhere near the 157K people they claim to have died from the disease. It seems most people know this, yet people keep repeating the CDC narrative of contributing as many deaths as possible to COVID-19.

