By Frosty Wooldridge

In Time Magazine this week, it speaks to “white privilege,” “racism,” “systemic white superiority” and a host of ills perpetuated by White America. If you’re white, you’re pretty much the blame for everything wrong with America.

Time editors reported on how Black students suffered under admissions standards too high for their educational backgrounds. They lauded Black Lives Matter for that organization’s violence for the betterment of Black Americans. Those same editors castigated the actress Lori Loughlin for ‘buying’ her two daughters into the finest colleges. If you watched a video of either of them, you would quickly discover their affinity for bling and glitz over math-science-biology.

The editors reported on Black Americans being cheated in corporate America. Sexism and racism dominated their reports. They decried that Black America wasn’t represented in Fortune 500 Magazine’s top leaders.

While Joe Biden allows hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants to crash America’s borders, he’s paid out over $86 million in hotel and food bills. The Times report rocked readers with pictures of 580,466 homeless Americans living in slums in the woods, under bridges and in blue tarp tents in major cities across America. Time noted that homeless deaths in Wheeling, VA jumped 700 percent this year. The editors lamented that leaders in each city and state failed to find solutions for America’s homeless.

Without a doubt, 2021 will prove a watershed year as to race, illegal migration, and Covid infections in America. Or, at least, another watershed year since the 1960’s with Dr. Martin Luther King.

Can we save all those illegal immigrants? What if the line explodes over 1.0 million as predicted by the U.S. Border Patrol? One agent said, “If we keep up this rate of refugees, we’ll easily reach over 1,000,000 in 2021.”

The big question for this journalist is: why aren’t we taking care of our citizens first with that $86 million? What about housing, food and medical care for them? Why are we taking care of the rest of the world’s people? And to what end? Can we save the estimated 4,000,000 children who die of starvation annually in Africa, India, Indochina and Mexico? How about an estimated 8,000,000 adult starvation deaths annually, worldwide?

Can we save the 2,195 children under 12 who die every single day of the year in India from diarrhea, dysentery and other water borne disease? (Source: In India, diarrhea kills 2,195 children every day—more than AIDS, malaria, and measles combined. Diarrheal diseases account for 1 in 9 child deaths worldwide, making diarrhea the second leading cause of death among children under the age of 5. www.cdc.gov ; www.ncbi.nim.nih.gov )

Can we solve our volatile racial conflict already simmering for the summer season? Will we survive another BLM season of conquest in our city streets? Can we drop White culture, Asian culture, Black culture and Latino culture into this big pot of stew to see how it turns out? How will we be deal with the projected 100 million more legal immigrants added to our country by 2050?

As the late writer Sam Francis wrote: “You cannot separate a culture from the genetic endowments of its founding people; nor can you transfer it to another people. Individuals may have an affinity for another culture, but as a group, alien populations always revert back to their own cultural mean.”

He continued, “Without (repatriation) deportation of the majority of non-European ancestry peoples, there are only three alternatives: civil war, dictatorial authoritarianism, or secession of regions.” You might add “woke” thinking.

Are those three endings our only choices? Or, will our Congressional mob come up with some viable solutions to the homeless, race relations, poverty, illiteracy and multiculturalism?

Bet you can’t wait to see what happens to our country in 2021.

