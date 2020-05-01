Roger Anghis

Hunter Biden was put on the board of directors for a Ukrainian oil company even though he had no experience in oil, did not know the Ukrainian language and knew nothing about the laws in Ukraine concerning oil. He even stated in an interview with ABC News: The embattled son of former Vice President Biden, Hunter Biden, admitted in an ABC News interview that he only received high-paying positions on the boards of foreign companies because of his proximity to power in Washington.

After discussing the various high-paying assignments he’s enjoyed, Hunter Biden said it’s “impossible” for him to have received these jobs were it not for his father.

“It is impossible for me to be on any of the boards that I just mentioned without saying that I’m the son of the vice president of the United States,” Hunter told ABC News.

ABC News followed up: “If your last name wasn’t Biden, do you think you would have been asked to be on the board of Burisma?”

“I don’t know, I don’t know, probably not,” Biden admitted. “I don’t think that there’s a lot of things that would have happened in my life if my last name wasn’t Biden.” [1]

Trump’s impeachment was all based on a false quid pro quo so they would investigate Joe Biden. He has a duty to ask as it was his responsibility to ensure that we weren’t investing taxpayer money into a country where the politicians operated corruptly. Yet liberals continue to ignore the fact that Biden demanded that a prosecutor that was investigating the company Hunter ‘worked’ for, Berisma, be fired or we would not give them $1 billion in aid. President Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, repeatedly claimed that Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden engaged in corruption while the two had dealings in Ukraine.

But no evidence of corruption has ever been found⁠—here’s what actually happened:

In May 2014, Hunter Biden took a board seat on Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings. He was reportedly paid $50,000 per month.

Burisma had ties to Ukraine’s previous president Viktor Yanukovych, who was ousted from office.

The overlap between the vice president and his son raised concerns over a potential conflict of interest. The Obama White House said there was no issue with Hunter Biden’s work, and that no conflict of interest existed.

In 2016, and with the support of other world leaders, Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion of U.S. aid unless Ukraine’s leaders fired the country’s top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, for being too soft on corruption ⁠⁠ —which they did.

Before Shokin was fired, he had been conducting an investigation of Burisma, and Hunter Biden allegedly was a subject. But the investigation had been inactive for over a year by the time Joe Biden pushed for Shokin’s ouster.

Hunter Biden stepped down from his Burisma board seat in April 2019. He had been offered another term but refused because it could possibly hurt Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. [2]

Again, one has to ask how a person who has no knowledge of Ukrainian law, no experience in oil and does not know the language to be paid $50,000 a month (I’ve heard it was as high as $83,0000) unless they were buying access to the office of vice-president?

Peter Schweizer, President of Government Accountability Institute, stated: “What I’ve called for simply is for the Senate to call former second son Hunter Biden to come and testify and people look into this,” Schweizer said during a lengthy interview on Hunter Biden’s business dealings. “We’re talking about large deals and large sums of money…it involves countries like China, which are America’s chief rival on the global stage.”

The researcher provided an overview of Hunter Biden’s alleged business dealings with Ukrainian energy company Burisma and the Chinese government in a recent New York Post op-ed that details payments of more than $3 million to Hunter Biden’s company during a 14-month period when his father was the point person on Ukraine policy for the Obama administration.

“In the case of the Ukraine, the very energy company that was paying Hunter Biden millions of dollars was under investigation in the Ukraine for corruption. Ukrainian officials have claimed that Joe Biden pressured them to suspend or end that investigation. That’s in fact what the Ukraine did,” Schweizer said in a summary of his findings.[3] I cannot believe that this whole thing was on the up and up. No one spends that kind of money with virtually “0” return.

Joe’s brother, James, it appears has used his brother to further his personal bank accounts: A new report reveals legal problems and allegations of possible fraud involving former Vice President Joe Biden’s brother James, in the latest instance of the Democratic primary front-runner’s family members’ dealings drawing scrutiny amid his presidential bid.

According to Politico, James Biden’s business with medical companies – including Americore Health – has led to allegations that he potentially engaged in fraud and traded on his brother’s name, by claiming Joe was interested in the venture and the family name could provide opportunities.

“It was all smoke and mirrors,” former Americore Health executive Tom Pritchard told Politico. James Biden reportedly convinced Americore that he could use his political clout to deliver a significant influx of cash in the form of an investment from the Middle East, and even convinced the company to take on financial burdens including a six-figure loan to James that he has yet to repay.

James Biden, Americore and Americore founder Grant White are among those now facing a lawsuit from medical companies in Tennessee federal court accusing them of fraud over alleged promises made. Biden and the other defendants have denied any wrongdoing, but the plaintiffs last month reportedly said in a court filing that they were willing to drop their claims against White, who had provided exculpatory evidence as well as information that further implicated Biden and others.[4]

Are we surprised that we see corruption in American politics? Probably not. Disgusted maybe but not surprised. We the People have to put a stop to it. We see politicians get elected to office and proceed to gain wealth only a few have access to. That’s the one good thing about Donald Trump. He made his billions before attaining office and has actually lost a lot of his net worth, works for free giving away his paycheck to better care for our vets and many other noble causes. We don’t need corruption in the White House. We need a man who is for the average joe, America and not himself.

Be careful of who you put in office on ALL levels. Our kid’s future depends on it.

