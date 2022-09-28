By Servando Gonzalez

September 28, 2022

There are many things going on in this country that cannot be explained by politics alone: women violently defending their “right” to kill their babies, sexual deviants indoctrinating school children, the total loss of respect for human life, the push to destroy the family as a social unit, the frontal assault on private property, the growing loss of freedom to express your opinions and the open fight against Christianity, just to mention a few.

In the blink of an eye, America has become a country where the biological distinction between men and women has been substituted by a myriad of “genders,” race is more important than ability, experience or knowledge, and science has been substituted by expediency to serve ideological needs. A country that has become one of the world’s main producer, consumer and exporter of pornography and recreational drugs. A country where, through every layer of society, hypocrisy, lying, deceit, graft, corruption, violence, crime and murder are the orders of the day.

And this has happened so fast that most Americans still don’t realize that today’s America has not much to do with the country created by their Founding Fathers.

Moreover, for some unfathomable reasons, a large segment of Americans have always felt a great love and admiration for the Devil. In 1969, Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones referred to it as “Sympathy for the Devil,” but the roots of this sympathy go way back into American History.

More than a century ago, Confederate general Albert Pike praisefully wrote about the “Luciferian path,” and the “Prince of Darkness.”[1] In 1966 Anton Lavey, author of The Satanic Bible, created the Church of Satan, and in 1975, U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Michael Aquino founded The Temple of Seth both religious institutions consecrated to the Prince of Darkness. In 1971, Saul Alinsky, Hillary Clinton’s mentor, dedicated his book Rules for Radicals to Lucifer, “The first radical known to man who rebelled against the establishment and did it so effectively that he at least won his own kingdom.”

In 1980 the satanic Georgia Stones appeared from nowhere.[2] In 1995 the new Denver airport exposed to the public a collection of disturbing Devil-inspired murals. Also, Hollywood has been consistently producing films on the subject of the Devil.[3] Of lately, monuments dedicated to Lucifer have been erected in many states’ capitol buildings.

On June 20, 2020, a Luciferian March for a One World Government was held in 22 American cities during a solar eclipse. More cities were added as the organizers intended to make this a nationwide and worldwide movement of appealing to Satan for empowering the One World Government. The marches were used to create chaos and some of the organizers told about their plans to erect satanic monuments at existing sites where Confederate and other allegedly racist statues have been torn down.[4]

Many Americans remember Skull & Bones member President George W. Bush habitually raising his hand sporting the Devil’s sign, as well as a the devilish presence of Jared Kushner in the background behind President Trump[5] and demonic Fauci[6] in the foreground telling people to do exactly what you should not do during a Pandemic. But they lack significance when compared with the new Devil’s advocates: Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab and Yuval Noah Harari.

Nevertheless, Joe Biden’s strange speech on September 1, 2022, on a dark, blood-red background at the Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, PA, in which, after mentioning the word “democracy” 31 times [7] he called MAGA Republicans “semi-fascists.”[8] marked a new dimension: it was immediately termed as “Satanic.” [9] The qualification may have hit a chord, because it was immediately mocked by the mainstream media.

But there were other interpretations. According to one observer, “President Biden resembled Adolf Hitler at Philadelphia rally.”[10] He was right, but it is good to remember that Hitler and the Nazis were heavily involved with the occult.[11]

Nevertheless, disregarding of the interpretation we may give to it, Biden’s speech must act as a wake up call for Christians in this country. As Christians, we have been losing this war [12] because we have been waging political warfare unaware that we are fighting a spiritual war and, in order to win, we must fight using the weapons of spiritual warfare. Unfortunately, most American patriots cannot grasp the possibility that Evil exists as a spirit opposed to God and his creation. As the great Baudelaire put it:

“One of the artifices of Satan is, to induce men to believe that he does not exist.” But, as C.S. Lewis rightly pointed out, Christians must be aware that there is a civil war on, a rebellion, “and we are living in a part of the universe occupied by the rebel.” [13]

Christians should not keep thinking that all the evil in this world could be explained just by the evil of men. Actually, there is a true, objective presence of evil in this world which we must confront. This evil, if we take the Great Battle seriously, is the Enemy himself and, if we want to win this battle, we have to strongly stand against evil in our private lives.

During the years Obama was in power, the globalist conspirators purged thousands of Christians from key positions in the military, judiciary, law enforcement, business, education and the mainstream media. Currently, under the pretext of fighting extremism, this process has increased and currently the number of Christians purged may have reached millions. Evidently, Biden has fully accomplished Obama’s dream: the creation of a civilians para-military force larger and more powerful than the U. S. military —just the IRS plans to hire 86, 852 new agents. This force is heavily armed, fully devoted to oppress the American people, and they are itching for a fight.[14] Currently, America is a fully developed totalitarian police state.

But the question remains: why did Joe Biden openly reveal the globalist conspirators’ agenda in his Satanic speech?

There is a process in the occult called the “revelation of the method.”[15] It is a sort of in-your-face admission, openly telling you the true source of their evil plans on the knowledge that you are totally incapable of defending yourself and fighting back. It is the ultimate proof that you are fully under their evil control because the satanic cryptocracy knows that exposing their methods and people involved in the crimes they have committed will not stop them.

Evidence shows that revelations of their crimes —9/11, Coronavirus, Epstein, vote fraud— has never conducted to arrests, much less to prosecutions and convictions. Actually, the reputation of the satanic cryptocrats has been enhanced by the revelations. As Michael A. Hoffman II has observed in his book Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare, “Exposure without action against the perpetrators of the crimes revealed, devolves into a kind of perverse advertisement for the prowess of the cryptocrats, who are seen as having performed fantastic feats of criminal enterprise with a genius that renders them immune from the consequences.

This entire process as a whole smacks of that familiar occult control device of grotesque mockery of the principle touted, in this case of the notion of exposure leading to punishment or retribution.”[16]

So, to win this battle Christians must transcend the political Left/Right paradigm. For sure, Christians need to fight this evil power that exploits, harms and crushes the weak of spirit. But they cannot win this battle fighting with their votes, not even with their guns. If true Christians want to win this battle they must fight it with their minds and heir hearts.

For many years the New World Order conspirators have been working hard to establish a global dictatorship. Eventually, they will find the man, or the woman, who will sell his/her soul to Satan to become the King of the world during a period of crisis. The ancient prophesies of the Bible call this coming world dictator the “Antichrist,” and he/she will lead the world during the terrible times the prophets call the Great Tribulation and the globalist conspirators call The Great Reset. Unfortunately, America has led the way in the creation and development of the ideology and the institutions whose secret goal is to impose this anti-Christian New World Order upon the peoples of the world.

Today’s Americans are steeped in materialism and immorality. They ignore the truth because they are incapable to recognize that evil knows no bounds and the Devil has been working hard on humanity’s destruction since the days of Adam and Eve.

The Apostle Paul’s description of what he called “the last generation,” cannot be more accurate: “But mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God.” (2 Timothy 3:1-4)

Currently, the New World Order conspirators are engaged in a tremendous effort to destroy Russia. The true motive for the strong anti-Russian sentiment is not because the Russians are still communists, as the conspirators claim, but because the Russians have successfully brought back their country to their Christian roots and faith and they are strongly opposing the Luciferian globalists’ neo-Fascist New World Order —a disingenuous name for the Fourth Reich.[17]

In any event, apparently, Satan’s goal is to reduce America to rubble, and he is working hard to use Russia as the unwitting tool to accomplish this deed. Or maybe Russia is the tool selected by God to fulfill his will to destroy the New Sodom that is poisoning the world.

