By Roger Anghis

January 16, 2022

The corruption of our government has gotten to the point where they don’t even attempt to hide it. If you remember during the Obama administration whenever a state attempted to clean up their voter rolls, something they are required to do on a regular basis, the Attorney General, Eric Holder, took every one of them to court to get them to stop. The reason for this is that Democrats use the people who have moved out of the state and those that have died for voters. Consider that we have over 3.5 million registered voters in the US than we have live adult citizens: Some 3.5 million more people are registered to vote in the U.S. than are alive among America’s adult citizens. Such staggering inaccuracy is an engraved invitation to voter fraud.

The Election Integrity Project of Judicial Watch — a Washington-based legal-watchdog group — analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2011–2015 American Community Survey and last month’s statistics from the federal Election Assistance Commission. The latter included figures provided by 38 states. According to Judicial Watch, eleven states gave the EAC insufficient or questionable information. Pennsylvania’s legitimate numbers place it just below the over-registration threshold.[1]

In the 2020 election, six swing states changed the voting procedure via the Secretary of State or the election commission when the only legal way to change the procedure is through legislation and then signed into law by the governor. Doing it the way they did should have rendered the votes of those states invalid. They were all counted and certified. This is something that vice-president Pence should have addressed. In Wisconsin, they used drop boxes, which was illegal and they are just now addressing that.

In Colorado, we have 62 counties and 17 of them had more than 100% voter registration and voter turn out with one county, Mineral County, having 126%.[2] All votes were allowed to be counted. Blatant voter fraud. We can blame the Democrats because all these newfound votes were for the Democrats. Colorado usually experiences an average of 48% voter turnout but we saw up to 96% in some counties.

Our Founders would be appalled at what we have allowed to happen to our electoral system and we should be too. This has occurred because the church has failed to do its job in raising up leaders.

Our education system is an even bigger travesty. We have entire school districts where kids can’t do math at grade level, read at grade level, or that even have any knowledge of what kind of government we have and how it works. This is what happens when unions get involved. Dr. Sandra L. Stotsky, professor emerita at the University of Arkansas, also pointed out that as a result of students reading on a lower level of difficulty and complexity in high school, colleges now assign a lower reading level of books as summer reading to incoming freshmen.

Stotsky expanded on her statement to Breitbart: “The average reading level for five of the top seven books assigned as summer reading by 341 colleges using Renaissance Learning’s readability formula was rated 7.56.”

A level of 7.56 reflects reading on a level of grade 7 at about the sixth-month mark.[3]

We have students that can’t read an analog clock, fifth-graders that can’t tie their own shoes, With extremely limited exceptions out of 80 students, my students aren’t tech-savvy at all despite almost all having smartphones or at least cheap tablets. They can’t type in a URL, they can’t search for things, they struggle with logging into things, typing in passwords, etc. They can’t navigate through Google Drive or Google Classroom without support despite using it all year. They can’t add photos or videos to their Google Slides. They can’t copy and paste. My 5th graders constantly have to ask how many months are in a year. I also still have to explain to some of my 16+-year-old students that they can’t use cuss words in a formal letter, “u” is not an acceptable replacement for “you”, and it’s “before”, not “B4”, unless you’re playing bingo. Not the mention that “yes, the word ‘I’ is always a capital letter.”[4]



This is what is coming out of our public schools. Now they’re teaching them homosexual activity with pornographic material to go along with it. Then they have the gall to get upset at parents when they question just what is being taught to their children. A child in many schools that is in a mixed marriage, a black father and a white mother, under the CRT is being taught that their mother is a racist! This is insanity! We have let things go too far. Third world countries have better-educated kids than we do when we should have the highest educated kids in the world. This is the agenda of the unions, bringing America down to an equal level with the rest of the world. They don’t want special, they want ordinary. Our Founders looked at this much differently. Most people are unaware that the first ‘schoolbook’ that was used in America was the Bible and it never should have left the classroom. Today’s courts claim that we can’t have religion in the classroom but the author of the 1st Amendment, Fisher Ames, made this comment concerning Bibles in the classroom: “If these [new] books … must be retained, as they will be, should not the Bible regain the place it once held as a school book?” He went on to further describe the foundation of the greatness of this nation: “Our liberty depends on our education, our laws, and habits…it is founded on morals and religion, whose authority reigns in the heart, and on the influence, all these produce on public opinion before that opinion governs rulers.”

We have strayed so far from what our Founders gave us for a nation and we are only a shadow of the great nation we were. I attribute it to the gutless pastors in the church who won’t preach anything of substance for fear of offending someone. If you are preaching truth someone will be offended and it is time that we start offending people to wake them up. Our future and the future for our children depend on it. We are supposed to give our kids a nation that is better than the one our parents gave us. We are failing. The generation of the 50s and 60s must wake up and take a stand if not for themselves but for their children. It all rests on the actions of the church.

A friendly reminder from one of our Founding Fathers: Cities may be rebuilt, and a People reduced to Poverty, may acquire fresh Property: But a Constitution of Government once changed from Freedom, can never be restored. Liberty once lost is lost forever. When the People once surrender their share in the Legislature, and their Right of defending the Limitations upon the Government, and of resisting every Encroachment upon them, they can never regain it. —John Adams

