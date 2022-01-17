By Cliff Kincaid

January 17, 2022

My pastor’s sermon today, the Sunday before Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, was on Jesus performing his first miracle, turning water into wine at the wedding at Cana. At that point, however, Christ wanted to guard His real identity. Hence, the “messianic secret.”

In King’s case, the secret is that he lived a life that was almost totally at odds with his reputation as a minister of the Gospel. Though he once criticized communism as atheistic, he was surrounded by communistic and atheist advisers. In short, King was a fraud and a con man. His life consisted of womanizing, plagiarism, and communist advisers who manipulated or even possibly blackmailed him.

A conservative friend argues that Martin Luther King, Jr. should be honored because he preached non-violence. It’s hard to make that case when he was influenced by communist advisers to argue for an American withdrawal from Vietnam, resulting in more than 58,000 Americans dying in vain, the hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese political prisoners and boat people fleeing communism, and the Pol Pot communist Khmer Rouge genocide in neighboring Cambodia that killed 2 million.

As a result of the efforts of King, Walter Cronkite and a Democratic Congress, the people of Vietnam are living under a communist dictatorship today.

Many conservatives want to play down the fact that King’s communism contradicted his professed “non-violence.” They prefer to focus on his “I Have a Dream” civil rights speech rather than his inflammatory address against the American effort to save South Vietnam from communism. King had called our military “the greatest purveyor of violence in the world today.”

The Kennedy brothers, Jack and Bobby, who were both anti-communist Democrats, were alarmed by King’s communist associations and ordered J. Edgar Hoover to conduct surveillance of King. That resulted in tapes, under seal by a federal judge until 2027, that also show King participated in sick and disgusting sex orgies.

Ralph David Abernathy, the president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, acknowledged King’s extramarital affairs in his book, And the Walls Came Tumbling Down. The Washington Post admits that King’s “extramarital affairs have long been known.”

An FBI report on King’s communist connections and involvement in sex orgies was released from the John F. Kennedy files maintained by the National Archives in 2017. Left-wing scholar David Garrow discovered the accidental release, producing a detailed report, “The troubling legacy of Martin Luther King.” The article’s subtitle, “Newly-revealed FBI documents portray the great civil rights leader as a sexual libertine who ‘laughed’ as a forcible rape took place,” indicates that King was a witness to a sexual assault.

This report, as Human Events newspaper noted back in 1983, was so explosive that copies were carefully distributed to the CIA, State Department, Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Provost Marshall General of the U.S. Army, and the commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps. Human Events at the time had been able to obtain the title of the document – but not the document itself — because of heavily sanitized FBI files that were released to the Conservative Caucus. It was left to David Garrow to later obtain and comment on it. The rest of the media were mostly silent, except to attack Garrow for having the honesty and integrity to cover its findings.

The evidence shows, even without access to the still-secret MLK tapes, that the communists were manipulating the civil rights movement in directions that benefited them, such as by influencing King to be critical of the war against communism in Vietnam. Blackmail over his sexual perversions may have played a role.

The important thing, from the perspective of Vietnam veterans like Vic Biorseth, is that King betrayed the cause of freedom-loving peoples. During a television interview, he said that, after looking at the evidence, he went from a being a supporter to someone who now recognizes King’s service to the communist cause.

Authorized for the purpose of documenting King’s communist connections, the FBI surveillance ordered by Bobby Kennedy turned up evidence of King’s communism and adultery, which contradicted his stance as a minister of God preaching virtue in public life. Aware of this, Jackie Kennedy said King was a “phony” minister of the Gospel.

Nevertheless, the man and the myth persist.

Interestingly, President Barack Hussein Obama presided over the official unveiling of the King memorial in Washington, D.C. on October 16, 2011. Taxpayer funds, to the tune of $10 million, and four acres of federal land, were donated for a 30-foot tall socialist-type statue of King made in communist China by a Chinese artist with Chinese granite. It’s been called “Martin Luther Mao,” for its similarity to grandiose Mao monuments made by the same artist in China.

Then-Vice President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden were there to “honor the life and memory of Martin Luther King, Jr.”

Like Joe Biden, King was a confirmed plagiarist.

Like King, Obama was influenced by communists, most notably his mentor, black communist Frank Marshall Davis.

It’s quite a group, and it’s in control of the Democratic Party today.

Coming out of the communist closet, King paid tribute to W.E.B. Du Bois, who himself joined the Communist Party USA in 1961, at an event sponsored by the Chinese- and Russian-funded magazine FreedomWays in New York City. The CPUSA is so proud of this that it has posted his application for membership.

W.E.B. Du Bois declared that “The path of the American Communist Party is clear: It will provide the United States with a real third party and thus restore democracy to this land.”

In fact, however, the party preferred to work through the national Democratic Party.

According to the FBI report that was inadvertently released, “…King has been described within the CPUSA as a true, genuine Marxist-Leninist ‘from the top of his head to the tips of his toes.’” The report adds, “The feeling within the CPUSA at that time was, and still is, that King definitely follows a Marxist-Leninist line.”

Such claims, undoubtedly made by party insiders and confirmed by FBI informants in the party, put King’s preaching of “non-violent civil disobedience” in perspective. He had one face in public on the matter of “civil rights,” which appealed to many people, but at the same time advocated a murderous end to the desire of the people of Southeast Asia to be free of Communist domination. That was part of his bloody record.

As a result of King’s influential anti-Vietnam War speech, and the involvement in the “anti-war” movement of figures like CBS anchorman Walter Cronkite, U.S. military forces withdrew from Vietnam, leading to a communist takeover that produced hundreds of thousands of political prisoners and Vietnamese “boat people” trying to escape. Almost two million people were then murdered in a campaign of genocide in neighboring Cambodia, carried out by the communist Khmer Rouge.

The official figures show that more than 58,000 Americans died trying to stop a communist takeover of Southeast Asia.

Using the false un-winnable war declarations of such people as King and later Cronkite as justification, the Congress cut off aid to South Vietnam, creating the conditions for the communist takeover.

Lewis Fanning’s excellent book, Betrayal in Vietnam, notes that “…it was not the Hanoi communists who won the war, but rather the American Congress that lost it.” A powerful left-wing Congressional caucus, Members of Congress for Peace through Law, decided that American military involvement would end, and dramatically reduced aid to the government of South Vietnam. Republican President Gerald Ford, who took power after Richard Nixon’s resignation, understood that Congress would not provide enough assistance to keep the country free of communism. American forces were withdrawn and the bloodbath began.

The Members of Congress for Peace through Law eventually grew to became the Congressional Progressive Caucus, the largest group of congressional members within the Democratic Party.

One can understand the Democratic Party honoring King. But why are conservatives and Republicans doing so? And why have taxpayers and citizens been forced to pay homage to him?

