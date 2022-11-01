By Cliff Kincaid

November 1, 2022

A new Netflix film, “The Good Nurse,” is based on the actual case of a serial killer operating in a series of hospitals who killed dozens if not hundreds of patients. At the end, we are told that the hospitals which employed Charles Cullen as a nurse were never prosecuted. He was shuffled around like the pedophile priests who were caught in one parish and then sent to other churches.

But Cullen is a piker compared to government failures at all levels.

The China virus has resulted in so much pain, suffering, and death that it is sometimes difficult to know where to place the blame. It starts with China but spreads to those in America who made the virus possible and failed in most cases to contain the death and destruction and in fact accelerated it.

People have a right to refuse the Trump Warp Speed vaccines and accept the consequences, including death, but I have also argued that those who claimed the virus was a hoax bear some responsibility for the mass murder.

More than one million Americans have died, with more than 700,000 of those over 65 years of age. What’s more, there are estimates that between 7.7 million and 23 million Americans are suffering from the long-term effects of infection with the virus, known as Long COVID. Of this number, an estimated 1 million have left the labor force, no longer able to work

China Joe won’t hold China responsible for obvious reasons. And the Republicans have been promising investigations and accountability ever since the pandemic began. They are now focusing attention on the damage done to the children who were prevented from going to school during the lockdowns.

But we are never going to be “free” of COVID. It will always be with us. That makes it imperative to understand this virus and take appropriate action to protect ourselves.

Meanwhile, China continues to hold millions of their own citizens in COVID lockdowns, under the COVID Zero policy, while tens of millions of Americans have managed to avoid serious health problems and death through the Trump Warp Speed vaccines. Still the pandemic continues, even though China Joe said it was over and just got a booster.

One area that we can concentrate on, in terms of “accountability,” is the fact that various governors are implicated in nursing home policies that put COVID-positive patients into the same facilities as the most vulnerable seniors. That happened during the first wave of the pandemic when vaccines were not yet available.

“In New York,” as noted by Michigan State Senator Jim Runestad, “the Democratic attorney general did the right thing and launched an investigation into the Democratic administration’s nursing home policies. She put people over politics.” By contrast, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that her office would not investigate the Governor Gretchen Whitmer administration for the same policy.

Running against Whitmer in the gubernatorial election, Republican Tudor Dixon said, “Gretchen Whitmer was warned not to put COVID patients into nursing homes. She tragically did.”

In New York, as noted by Attorney General Letitia James, the findings included that “a larger number of nursing home residents died from COVID-19 than the New York State Department of Health’s (DOH) published nursing home data reflected and may have been undercounted by as much as 50 percent.”

Never forget that coronavirus victims, many of them elderly, died or suffered in isolation. Some were staring out windows at their loved ones, who were not allowed in. Nursing homes were devastated and became death chambers.

Our doctors and nurses did their best to save the destitute.

Yet, the Manhattan district attorney’s office closed its investigation into former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s handling of nursing home COVID-19 deaths without bringing charges against Cuomo.

Janice Dean of Fox News was one of those who demanded action regarding Cuomo’s directive for New York nursing homes to admit COVID patients. She lost loved ones to COVID in New York nursing homes.

While killing seniors, Michigan Governor Whitmer justified abortions in her state, under the terms of the coronavirus lockdown, as “life-sustaining.” In addition to getting abortions, Michigan residents could get their dope because pot stores remained open. In fact, Whitmer allowed home delivery of marijuana.

On the federal level, there still has been no accountability for government murder of our fellow citizens through the government’s failure to be prepared for the COVID pandemic.

In terms of the virus origins, we know that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) was listed as a partner with the Wuhan Institute of Virology and government doctor Anthony Fauci signed a “memorandum of understanding” with the U.N.’s World Health Organization (WHO).

But federal documents released to America’s Survival, Inc. show that NIH director Dr. Francis Collins, an Obama holdover, had a long history of collaborating with the communist Chinese regime. Collins, not Fauci, is the real villain, which may help explain why Collins has since resigned.

Fauci is the public face of the NIH and a convenient scapegoat.

Under Trump, the Justice Department had “requested” COVID data from “the governors of states that issued orders which may have resulted in the deaths of thousands of elderly nursing home residents: Those were identified as New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

However, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise also sent letters on this matter to the governors of five states: Andrew Cuomo of New York, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Gavin Newsom of California, Phil Murphy of New Jersey, and Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania. But it’s not clear is any responses were received, or what was done with them.

As we know, Trump was forced out office, and the “request” for data went nowhere.

Rep. Elise Stefanik led a letter signed by the entire New York Republican delegation declaring that “The Biden Administration’s refusal to investigate disgraced former Governor Cuomo’s deadly nursing home policy makes them complicit in Cuomo’s criminal corruption and coverup.”

She added, “For months, the Biden DOJ has ignored my calls for an investigation into Cuomo’s criminal actions, which senselessly cost thousands of lives of our vulnerable seniors. Now we know Cuomo’s lies continued even further, and I will continue to demand answers and full transparency from the Biden Administration for the sake of the families who lost loved ones because of Cuomo’s criminal actions. New Yorkers deserve better.”

Rep. Stefanik now says she “wants to convene a congressional investigation” into Cuomo’s order to bring COVID-19 positive residents into nursing homes. “We will not hesitate to subpoena Gov. Cuomo for the crimes he’s committed against the people of New York state,” she said.

Those are tough words. But we already have the evidence of thousands of Americans being killed in nursing homes because of official government policies that targeted our most vulnerable citizens.

As long as the politicians responsible for these policies remain free or in power, we will never have justice in America.

© 2022 Cliff Kincaid – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Cliff Kincaid: kincaid@comcast.net