In 1844, future British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli authored CONINGSBY: OR THE NEW GENERATION, in which he wrote: “So you see, my dear Coningsby, that the world is governed by very different personages from what is imagined by those who are not behind the scenes.”

1928 – Sigmund Freud’s nephew Edward Bernays authored PROPAGANDA, in which he wrote: “Those who manipulate the organized habits and opinions of the masses constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of the country….It is they who pull they wires which control the public mind….”

1951 – Bertrand Russell authored THE IMPACT OF SCIENCE ON SOCIETY, in which he wrote: “I think the subject which will be of most importance politically is mass psychology….Although this science will be diligently studied, it will be rigidly confined to the governing class. The populace will not be allowed to know how its convictions were generated….”