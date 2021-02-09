by Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.
In 1844, future British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli authored CONINGSBY: OR THE NEW GENERATION, in which he wrote: “So you see, my dear Coningsby, that the world is governed by very different personages from what is imagined by those who are not behind the scenes.”
1928 – Sigmund Freud’s nephew Edward Bernays authored PROPAGANDA, in which he wrote: “Those who manipulate the organized habits and opinions of the masses constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of the country….It is they who pull they wires which control the public mind….”
1951 – Bertrand Russell authored THE IMPACT OF SCIENCE ON SOCIETY, in which he wrote: “I think the subject which will be of most importance politically is mass psychology….Although this science will be diligently studied, it will be rigidly confined to the governing class. The populace will not be allowed to know how its convictions were generated….”
1968 – The Democratic National Convention is held in Chicago. Large numbers of violent young protesters clash (Molotov cocktails, etc.) with Chicago police who were sent by Mayor Daley to protect the convention. Inside the convention arena, young CBS reporter Dan Rather is forcibly removed from the arena, causing CBS news anchor Walter Cronkite to express outrage. This launches Rather’s career at CBS to eventually be the network’s news anchor. The assumption is that the protesters were radical leftists (like those in the SDS, Students for a Democratic Society), but who was behind them? In James Simon Kunen’s 1968 book, THE STRAWBERRY STATEMENT, one learns that “men from Business International Roundtables…tried to buy up few radicals. The men are the world’s industrialists and they convene to decide how our lives are going to go….They offered to fund our demonstrations in Chicago….”
2004 – CBS News anchor Dan Rather and other major press/media figures are disappointed George W. Bush won the disputed presidential election of 2000 (Bush’s campaign used Bill Gates’ founded Microsoft’s Windows NT machines located at Austin-based Illuminati Online). On page 303 of my book, THE GLOBALISTS: THE POWER ELITE EXPOSED , which was published in July 2001 two months before the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, I wrote that the “conditioning of the public might be brought about via certain crises, such as a terrorist attack….For the sake of peace and security, people may be willing to give up certain of their freedoms to a certain extent.” Very soon after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Patriot Act is passed with Sen. Joe Biden claiming he authored it in 1994 (Biden had already written a April 23, 1992 WALL STREET JOURNAL op-ed column titled, “How I Learned to Love the New World Order”). It is important for the Power Elite (PE) that Bush wins re-election in 2004. Dan Rather is set-up with forged documents regarding Bush’s service in the Texas Air National Guard in 1972-73. The resulting sympathy for Bush helps his re-election against fellow Skull & Bones secret society member John Kerry.
2016 – On March 13, Democratic strategist Bill Ivey continues the Set-Up of Donald Trump begun in the Spring of 2015 when Bill Clinton encouraged Trump to enter the presidential race and feed conservatives what they want to hear about immigrants, building a wall on the southern border, etc. Ivey emails to john,podesta@gmail.com (Podesta was Bill Clinton’s chief-of-staff) saying: “We’ve been quite content to demean government, drop civics and in general conspire to produce an unaware and compliant citizenry.” Then on November 10, SALON publishes an article, “How the Hillary Clinton Campaign deliberately ‘Elevated’ Donald Trump with its ‘Pied Piper’ Strategy,” in which it described an April 23, 2015 document which was “part of tens of thousands of emails to and from John Podesta, the chair of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, which were released by Wikileaks.” The strategy called for making Trump (and Cruz and Carson) a “Pied Piper” candidate, and said: “We need to be elevating the Pied Piper candidates so that they are leaders of the pack and tell the press to take them seriously.”
2016-2020 – As I explained in my NewsWithViews column “Clinton’s Brilliant Strategy,” Trump was set-up throughout his presidency, and in the summer of 2020 the precedent was set for the DC Metropolitan Police not reacting to the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot. In June of 2020, the DC police stood by and watched the defacing, toppling and burning of the statue of Albert Pike in front of police headquarters. See video about Black Lives Matter protesters and the burning of the Pike statue at http://www.dailymail.co.uk/video/news/video-2195506/ Also see Israel National News article titled, “Hamas and Black Lives Matter: A marriage made in hell.”
2021 – January 6, protesters confronted Capitol police much like the 1968 confrontation between protesters and Chicago police mentioned earlier. But just like the 1968 confrontation, was the January 6 riot a set-up? One of the right-wing groups involved on January 6 was the Proud Boys, whose leader was Enrique Tarrio. Most people had no idea that he had been a longtime police and FBI informant, just like many of the neo-Nazis in Elohim City where the Oklahoma City bombing was planned ! And now, he has dropped out of sight !
© 2021 Dennis Cuddy – All Rights Reserved
E-Mail Dennis Cuddy: recordsrevealed@yahoo.comClick Here for mass emailing