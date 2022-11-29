By Bradlee Dean

November 30, 2022

“The is no such thing as a Democratic Party constitutionally. It is merely a strawman to cover for the compromise of the Republican Party, which, by the way, does not constitutionally exist!”

A friend of mine recently sent this over to me and thought it was worth a little notoriety. This is what he wrote and how he wrote it:

If this offends the liberal progressives, then you are one of the lost souls that needs to hit bottom before you can see the real truth. Remembering the footprints of Jesus as he will carry you through the darkest of times.

Just know that Jesus has not left you, Luke 15:11. You left him, and he is awaiting you to come back home.

He is exactly right.

The Democrats removed Jesus from their Democratic platform.

The Democrats support killing the unborn. 70,000,000 since Row Vs Wade. Even in the third trimester.

The Democrats supported slavery, Segregation, Jim Crow Laws and founded the KKK.

The Democrats opposed the Civil Rights of 1865 and 1965.

The Democrats opposed the voting rights for Blacks in 1880.

The Democrats opposed women’s voting rights in 1920.

The Democrats supported leaving the Union, thus creating a Civil War as 600,000 Americans died.

The Democrats supported WWI, Democrat President Woodrow Wilson. 115,516 died.

The Democrats supported WWII Democrat President Franklin D. Roosevelt, 418,000 Americans died, 60 million total.

The Democrats supported the Korean War, Democrat President, Harry S. Truman, nearly 5,000,000 died.

The Democrats supported the Vietnam War, Democrat President John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson. 58,000 Americans died.

The Democrats supported sex education for elementary children and gender equity.

The Democrats supported the JAB for Covid-19 and the death count, unknown.

The Democrats supported defunding police and burning down police departments.

The Democrats supported Black Lives Matter. The opposite of MLK “I have a dream.”

The Democrats supported LGBTQ and gender manipulation.

The Democrats support men in women’s sports.

The Democrats support the legalization of drugs.

The Democrats support the removal of God in all public space.

The Democrats support open borders and the legalization of 11,000,000 Illegals.

The Democrats support sanctuary cities for Illegals.

The Democrats support licenses for illegals.

The Democrats support limited jail sentences for criminals, No death penalty.

The Democrats support the theft of store property up to 1,000.

The Democrats support same remarriage.

The Democrats support shutting down free speech for conservatives on college campuses.

The Democrat’s oppose same day voting and proof of ID, which appears written in the Constitutional law.

The Democrats oppose the death penalty but support the killing of the unborn.

The Democrats oppose preaching politics from the pulpit, yet support Planned Parenthood, the taking of a life.

The two party system exists no more than having 98 other parties that man has unconstitutionally added to the Constitution. We are a constitutional republic. We are ruled by law, under God, which unites if it is heeded (Psalm 33:12).

The unconstitutional two-party system has been created to divide the people so that they are more easily conquered, period (Mark3:25)! There is no strawman.

When it comes down to who is the responsible party, only the people that allow this nonsense to continue are to blame (Hosea 4:6).

The “right,” as they call themselves, only complain of what it is that they are guilty of doing or tolerating.

In conclusion, if the “right” was doing the right thing all of the time, there would be no left (strawman).

Americans, our sins are finding us out. The strawman does not exist, REPENT (Acts 20:21).

