By Frosty Wooldridge

Nearly every evening in the news, you hear about a racial smear, a racist act, discrimination on a job site, prejudice at a school function and another dozen charges against white people in America.

This country remains a dominate ethnic group of European-Americans, but not for long as Caucasians will become a minority by 2042. Additionally, they suffer every charge of racism in this country. Bernie Sanders, Maxine Waters, Don Lemon and countless others call the president of the United States a ‘racist’. Of course, they also say that most Americans are racists. (Source: PewResearchCenter.org, minority-majority future for America.)

Ironically, if you listen to House Members John Lewis, Maxine Waters, Alexandria Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Hank Johnson and many other minority leaders—whites are the single worst element of human beings in America. Whites are racist, xenophobic, nativist and supremists.

Still further irony, if any of them moved back to their racial roots of their own countries, they would be living in overpopulated, violent and intensively squalor-filled third world regions. Instead of living in luxury, they couldn’t count on their next meal or clean water. On average, four million children and eight million adults die annually in those countries where they originated. (UN report on starvation worldwide)

Ironically, if not paradoxically, millions upon millions of “people of color” from six continents desperately want to move to America for a better life, for freedom, for equal rights and for opportunity.

At the same time, minorities in America enjoy their own brand of ‘racism’ that cannot be questioned. They can practice their racism without a whisper or question by the majority white race.

Starting at the top, the Black Caucus in Washington DC remains entirely African-American. The Hispanic Caucus also remains one ethnic group with no outsiders allowed. If white lawmakers entertained a “White Caucus”, they would be branded ‘racists’ and see their political careers destroyed overnight.

Black Americans enjoy “Black History Month”, but if whites ever attempted “White History Month,” they would be run out of town on a rail. The same goes with “Miss Black America.” But if anyone attempted to run a “Miss White America” pageant, all hell would break loose.

The same goes with “Affirmative Action.” This government-forced law gives minorities preference over white people, whether they earned the academic skills to do the job or not. If “White Affirmative Action” gave whites a leg up, you would see riots against it.

In the entertainment field, Black Entertainment Television features “blacks only” movies, TV and other media events with only black players. If anyone attempted to feature “White Entertainment Television”, lawsuits and violence would erupt.

If you’re a white person who moved to a black neighborhood, how would you fare? If you’re a white neighborhood, you must be integrated. If you’re a white state like Minnesota, the government moved 125,000 Somali immigrants into Minneapolis to turn it into a free-for-all multicultural experiment. But no one can speak up about what’s really happening in Minneapolis—drug gangs, Somalia Sharia gangs, FGM, honor killings, jihadists groomed and ready, schools destroyed, hundreds of millions of dollars scammed from their EBT cards and taken out of our country, knife attacks and pushing old people off their bicycles or terrifying them as they try to walk home. If you say anything, you’re a racist.

The long-beleaguered NAACP organization strictly allows blacks only. If anyone tried to form the NAAWP, what do you think would happen?

Across America, you see all-black organizations from lawyers to colleges to culinary alliances to Black Wall Street to Black Engineers. You’ve got the Rainbow Push Coalition to the National Urban League to Blacknews.com.

If you include Asian, Russian, Chinese and Mexican organizations, it becomes sobering that America is no longer a unified country of Americans. The Mexican organization of La Rasa, “The Race”, stands as a club for the specific recapture of the four border states. The Muslim Brotherhood and Council on American Islamic Relations possesses a single purpose to overturn the U.S. Constitution and install Sharia Law or Islamic law.

“Islam isn’t in America to be equal to any faith, but to become dominant. The Qur’an should be the highest authority in America, and Islam the only accepted religion on Earth.” Omar Ahmed, director of Council on American Islamic Relations.

So, is America racist because it’s a white majority or is it racist because it’s a minority of blacks? Is racism a black-white phenomenon or is it a Hispanic-Asian-Indian-Chinese-Arabic and every other ethnic group in the world? Is racism biological or is it learned? Is racism tribal?

Do blacks or any other race want to co-exist with whites or the other way around? Is there any chance that, at some point in the future, through education and total equality, we won’t hear of racial conflict in the streets of America with every newscast?

If the current immigration-onslaught continues into America for another 30 years, another 110 million immigrant-people of color will dominate this nation.

Will our country be able to function? Will it remain stable? Will it be able to dance with hundreds of incompatible cultures, languages and world views? Will it fracture as whites flee the cities like they fled Detroit or are now fleeing “Somaliland” in Minneapolis, or Mexico-Los Angeles? Will America survive its ever-growing and hostile parallel societies such as Minneapolis, Miami, New York City and Detroit?

Will we survive the certain water, energy, land and resources exhaustion that we most definitely face? Will we survive the environmental degradation and quality of life factors already coming down around our ears? How many more gridlocked, air polluted and overwhelmed cities can America survive?

If we don’t change course, this ‘future’ is coming and it’s coming fast. What are you thinking and what are you doing about it? Finally, is it in our best interest as a civilization and our children’s futures to continue mass immigration into America?

