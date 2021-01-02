By JW Bryan

First create crises which will allow changes in the voting process that will be favorable to whatever plans and strategy are envisioned for success.

Secondly, develop a narrative concerning the forthcoming charges of election tampering irregularities, out-right stealing from the opposition; presenting the subjects as sore losers who are grasping at straws.

Have authorities lined up who will respond publicly that there is no evidence of any election fraud, and if there is any, it isn’t enough to overturn an election. Have the friendly courts prepared to dismiss all charges brought before them regardless of the amount and validity of evidence.

As we have seen, the multi-faceted so-called, “Covid-19 pandemic” was the concocted crisis which resulted in the left, communists, socialists, progressives, democrats, and the powers above them, to have the opportunity to steal the 2020 Presidential Election.

At the very outset, this so-called crisis resulted in the excuse for rule changes allowing mail-in ballots. This resulted in an untold number of fraudulent ballots being collected and submitted into the vote tallying process at various locations and intervals as needed to overturn the Trump landslide.

All was planned and coordinated. Many of us have observed and noted that at a certain point in the vote tallying process on the night of Nov. 3rd, several states stopped counting votes at almost the same time. This had to have been preplanned and coordinated from a central command position. Thissuggests the possibility as well as the probability that the theft of the election did not come about because of the existence of the pandemic, but rather, the pandemic was concocted for the purpose of stealing the election.

There is much evidence which suggests that there were many other objectives that were sought. The forced submission to vaccination in order to work and travel is in the plan,and that is only a starter. Plans are being made the world over to place “non-vaxers,” those who refuse to be vaccinated, in camps. In fact, one writer, Rob Pue, in an article, “The ‘Dark Winter’ is at the Door,” published by News with Views states that it is already happening in Canada. Also, in addition, there were supposed to be 20,000 Chinese Communist troops in Canada and for training with Canadian troops, but it was cancelled by their Defense Minister.

According to an article in Natural News.com, the Canadian government has published a bid request for “programmable hydraulic guillotines needed in support of Canada’s response to Covid-19” Now, if this report is true it suggests some very scary times are in the future; what we might call – shadows of the French Revolution, in which 25,000 French citizens lost their heads by guillotine for allegedly violating a public safety law.

Also, if the report was true that Chinese troops were to be Canada, then here’s something which could be a clue concerning why they are there. During the Obama Administration, he made a deal with Canada for them to supply a military back-up to the U.S. in case there was an uprising of its citizens against what was planned. This could be what Canada is preparing for by making a deal with China.

We don’t know what was planned, but Obama did, and evidently, he reasoned that the American people might not stand for what he was up to. So, he was preparing for the possibility and maybe even the probability of an uprising of the American people against whatever plans that were on the table, which could likely be implemented against the people.

It was Obama who stated that, he was going to “fundamentally transform America,” and everything he initiated was to that end which is currently referred to as “The Great Reset.” I heartily recommend reading this article. Everyone needs to prepare themselves and their family for the advent of this anti-God, anti-human thing that is coming down the pike with no one to stop it.

I realize that God could prevent this from happening; however, if he did it would prevent the playing-out of the principle mandated from Creation which holds that all choices result in consequences. Millions made the choice many years ago to reject God and his principles. Subsequently, in the eons of time, He incrementally gave up on those who made these choices and turned them over to a reprobate mind. It seems that we are well into experiencing the consequences resulting from worldly choices by society as a whole, including government, both federal and state, along with businesses occupying high plateaus, all have become infiltrated with reprobates. These increases further hasten the consequences we will ultimately deal with.

The constant gravitation into government and high places of influence upon society, including our pulpits who are infiltrated by the enemies of freedom, leads me to believe that America is most likely 90 percent controlled by these anti-God agents.

The only way to prepare for it is to turn our eyes to God and his Son, Jesus Christ. I am thankful that all my children and grandchildren are spiritually prepared, but I shudder to think of the millions, especially of the children, who aren’t prepared spiritually. Too many have never been confronted with the knowledge of Christ and how we have to learn of him and accept him as our personal Savior to escape eternal damnation in the fires of Hell.

Open and digest your Bibles, and when you read it you will be better able to explain to others, and especially your children how a reprobate thinks for they are those who God has turned over to a reprobate mind. Once this happens,they’ll never repent and come to the Lord because to do so one has to be visited by the Holy Spirit of God Almighty.

The Deep State

Only a few of us knew about the Deep State at the time Obama surfaced, but I’m sure Obama did. The Deep State hasn’t just recently come into being; it’s been there all along, in organized form, all the way back to 1921. The forces which set the stage to bring it into existence were in the making eons before.

The globalists planned to use the horrors of world war one as an impetus which would result in the League of Nations, and from that the gradual incremental culmination of events which would finally usher in world government. The United States Senate, upon reading the charter, rejected the U.S. becoming a part of it. The members of the senate which led the opposition to it were referred to by the “fake news” of that time, as the “Irreconcilables.”

This led to the proponents of world government having to go to plan B, which was the instituting of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), with John Foster Dulles being the head of it. His brother, Allen Dulles was brought in to head up the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the initial implementation which brought about the Deep State. Nothing has changed; today’s CIA Director is Gina Haspel whose mentor was John Brennan.

About 30 years later, Dan Smoot, assistant to J. Edgar Hoover, wrote, “The Invisible Government” about the CFR and its goal for world government. He really called it right; at the time the CFR had about one thousand very high profiled members – but it was invisible. Currently the membership is reportedly somewhere between five and six thousand but it is still practically invisible. Here are details on how it was able to take over the State Department of the United States and now practically the entire governmental operations. This resulted via their members being in positions of authority where they could bring in others and have them placed in governmental positions of authority. For a better understanding of what has happened, see “What next Mr. President” – Part 1.

In the fall of 1953, Norman Dodd, Director of Research for the Reese Committee, was informed by the President of the Ford Foundation, H. Rowan Gaither (CFR member) that the Foundation operated under the directives from the White House. The substance was, “that we shall use our grant-making power to alter our life in the United States so we can be comfortably merged with the Soviet Union.” Guess who was in the White House in 1953. It was Dwight D. Eisenhower.

What does all this have to do with stealing the 2020 Presidential Election?

As I previously stated,the CFR was brought into existence specifically for the purpose of changing U.S. policies to coincide with specific government programs, both foreign and domestic, which were designed to incrementally bring to fruition the long sought-after goal of a one world government. To simply state it, Donald Trump was in the way; the agenda for the new world order could not allow him to remain in the White House for a second term. It is estimated that the globalist’s agenda for world government, has already been set-back as much as 30 years because of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Thus, it was imperative that a full all-out attack with everything in the arsenal of the globalist’s agenda must be made against the entire world, and especially the people of America. And the fake pandemic fueled by a bioweapon developed virus – COVID-19, for the purpose of bringing about a contrived “crisis” designed to force people to take a vaccine that will purposely have multiple side effects of disastrous proportions. Why? Because the COVID-19 virus has never been isolated, so how could they make a vaccine to target it?

If you are even just considering getting vaccinated for the Wuhan coronavirus Robert f. Kennedy Jr. has a message for you: don’t do it. Robert Kennedy Jr. recently issued a public statement urging people everywhere to avoid the COVID-19 jab at all costs because it contains an untested new technology known as mRNA, the long-term side effects of which are completely unknown. Everyone needs to read what Mr. Kennedy says about this issue by going to the link above, it is very informative.

Shortly afterward, there was a correction concerning Kennedy’s statement to the effect that, “He didn’t state it quite like that,” but more to his position that everyone had their right to make the choice whether to take the vaccine or not.

There’s also the article by Dr. Yeadon, where he states there is no need for a vaccine, the so-called pandemic is nearly over, if in fact, it ever was a pandemic.Dr. Yeadon points out many things which have been improperly reported.

Dr. Michael Yeadon, who spent over 30 years leading new allergy and respiratory medicines research in some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, and retired from Pfizer with “the most senior research position in this field, wrote:

There is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic. I’ve never heard such nonsense talked about vaccines. You do not vaccinate people who aren’t at risk from a disease. You also don’t set about planning to vaccinate millions of fit and healthy people with a vaccine that hasn’t been extensively tested on human subjects.

His comments come at the end of a comprehensive criticism of the Scientific Advisor Group for Emergencies (SAGE), a government agency of the U.K. tasked with advising the central government in emergencies. SAGE has played a predominate role in determining public lockdown policies in the U.K., including those recently implemented, as a response to the COVID-19 virus.

The articles of Robert Kennedy and Dr. Yeadon are extensive, but should be read by every American considering this new vaccine.Please pass this on to your fellow citizens so they can make an educated decision about their lives and vaccines.

