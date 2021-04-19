By Cliff Kincaid

Former President Trump has issued his strongest statement yet on the need to take his Warp Speed vaccines and save America from the China virus. He has denounced the Biden Administration and others who delay freedom from this killer virus exported by the Chinese Communist Party.

“With COVID cases still rising nationwide, it’s sheer lunacy to delay millions of vaccinations and feed fears among the vax-resistant,” he said, referring to how the Biden Administration halted distribution of one of the vaccines. Trump called that “deranged pseudo-science” from the federal medical bureaucracy.

Trump’s major accomplishments included the best economy in decades, border security, superior military equipment, pro-life and anti-terrorist polices, launching the Space Force, and Operation Warp Speed anti-China virus vaccines. It’s the latter that he has repeatedly emphasized since he has been out of office, as America copes with more than 565,000 total Covid deaths and the worldwide death toll tops 3 million.

Ironically, however, some of his former supporters are in the opposition to the vaccines that the Trump Administration developed. “Trump is a traitor,” declared one “expert” insisting the life-saving vaccines are a communist plot to kill Americans. Such views are now popular among some one-time Trump supporters, who claim the China virus that evidence indicates was created in a Wuhan lab is not really that dangerous.

In my column, “Trump’s Fair-Weather Friends,” I noted that Operation Warp Speed is the one achievement that China Joe Biden won’t dismantle and in fact wants to exploit for his own political benefit. I pointed out that conservative governors such as Ron DeSantis in Florida are promoting the vaccines. Conservative governments around the globe are promoting them, too.

But this was before China Joe Biden’s medical bureaucracy halted distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In his statement, Trump said, “The federal pause on the J&J shot makes no sense. Why is the Biden White House letting insanely risk-averse bureaucrats run the show?”

He went on, “Just six people out of the nearly 7 million who’ve gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine reported blood clots. The condition is more common in the general population, and every vaccine — indeed, every medication — carries some risk, including the Moderna and Pfizer jabs.”

As noted by Dr. Martin Makary, M.D., a surgeon and professor at Johns Hopkins Medical School, about 1 in 600 Americans have died from COVID-19. He says that’s a bigger risk than taking the “risky” vaccines.

Hence, the delay in using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will probably increase paranoia, cost lives, and spread the disease.

The maneuver by the China Joe Administration also means a delay in achieving herd immunity and resuming a normal life. The delay will scare some paranoid people into thinking the vaccine is more dangerous than getting the virus.

While the vaccines don’t entirely prevent infections, the evidence suggests that more serious cases of disease will be avoided, such as those requiring hospitalization. This is a major achievement.

Summing up the data, a writer for RedState noted that, out of 75 million full vaccinations (i.e. all doses administered) given, only around 5,800 reinfections have been recorded. That puts reinfection chances, per the CDC, at around 0.0075%. In other words, it’s a level of risk that’s not only acceptable but basically miraculous. Further, the chances of death at that point are less than being struck by lightning.”

On Capitol Hill, conservative Republicans like Senator Ted Cruz are taking the vaccines and say they are so effective that he and others will now scrap the use of masks. “At this point, I’ve been vaccinated. Everybody working in the Senate has been vaccinated,” he said.

Actually, Senator Rand Paul has immunity as a result of getting the disease. Other people, such as Trump, got the disease and a vaccine as a back-up.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a major Trump supporter, has repeatedly emphasized that the vaccines are safe and effective. “Get a vaccine because it’s good for you to do it,” he says. “It works…you can live your life…If you get a vaccine … you’re immune. So act immune.”

This positive attitude is what those determined to implement a “Great Reset” truly fear. They are realizing that the vaccines ae giving Americans back their health and their freedom of movement. By taking advantage of the Warp Speed vaccines, Americans are showing the Red Chinese that their China virus can’t defeat America.

Modesty aside, the former president has reportedly called the coronavirus vaccine the Trumpcine, a recognition of how his Administration had launched an unprecedented drive to develop and make available an effective vaccine by January 2021. Pfizer and Moderna developed two vaccines in just nine months, which was five times faster than the fastest prior vaccine development in American history. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was issued Emergency Use Authorization for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in February.

Biden’s suspension of the latter has now been recognized by Republicans and Democrats as a major mistake that threatens people’s lives.

Even liberal media are wondering why the Biden Administration acted this way. ABC News noted that “the chance of developing this rare type of blood clot [from the J &J vaccine] was less than one in a million — about half a person’s chances of getting hit by lightning, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

In a previous statement, Trump had demanded that the bureaucracy “clean up the record” and “and get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine back online quickly.” He concluded, “The only way we defeat the China Virus is with our great vaccines!”

