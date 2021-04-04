By Roger Anghis

For the last twenty years, we have been hearing the left wail about the dangers of global warming. Al ‘I invented the internet’ Gore declared in 2000 that by 2014 the ice caps would be melted and all the coastal cities would be underwater but that could all be stopped with a ‘carbon tax’. Well, by 2014 the ice hadn’t melted and had actually increased to the point where a research team that went to the arctic to study the ‘massive depletion of ice’ got stranded and had to be rescued because their ship was stuck in all the ice that wasn’t supposed to be there. Tell me God doesn’t have a sense of humor.

All these politicians that are pushing Earth’s doom from global warming don’t even believe their own lies. Obama pushed it for years and is still touting its dangers but he bought a 6800 square foot home on 29.3 acres of waterfront property on Martha’s Vineyard. If he believed his own BS he wouldn’t have purchased property that close to the ocean. Most people don’t think about that because they lack the ability to critically think.

We see the elites gather together to discuss saving the world from the dangers of climate change, which they call global warming now because the Earth hasn’t warmed in over eighteen years, and they all arrive in Europe on their private planes and private yachts: Scores of A-list celebrities arrived in Sicily, Italy this week for the annual “Google Camp” to discuss the threat of climate change while communing with some of the wealthiest tech entrepreneurs in the world to a posh, seaside resort.

The event is hosted by Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, who reportedly intend for the camp to be a “meeting of the minds” between technology giants, powerful business owners, and others who are known to be global thought leaders.

Many guests, rumored to include former President Barack Obama, Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Perry, Bradley Cooper, Mark Zuckerberg, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, are said to be arriving to the multi-day fest and climate discussion via private jets and mega yachts. Others are anticipated to arrive via helicopter from the Italian mainland.

More than 114 private jets were reported to have been expected at nearby Palermo airport , where camp guests would be transported to the resort by van. Mega yachts docked at a nearby beach were reported to belong to designer Diane Von Furstenberg, German pharmaceutical giant Udo J. Vetter, Google’s Eric Schmidt, New Zealand tycoon Graeme Hart, and American billionaire David Geffen.[1]

We have a ‘climate czar’, John Kerry, who married to the heir to the Heinze fortune and they have six different houses, one is a twelve-million-dollar home close to Obama’s waterfront property on Martha’s Vineyard, twelve cars, two yachts, and a private jet. He’s telling us we should drive a Prius and live in a 1500 square foot house and take public transportation whenever possible. Al Gore is the same way. He travels on private jets, has a string of gas-guzzling SUVs that take him from the airport to wherever he’s going and his house consumes the same amount of energy as ten regular houses, but he tells us that we use too much energy. George W. Bush has a home that is bigger than Gores but uses less energy than one average home because he uses thermal energy. I guess Al Gore never heard of that.

This is very typical of elites throughout the world. The peons, you and me, have rules they set up for us to live by but they have a separate set they live by because they deserve the benefits for being so smart. What is never talked about is the actual results of the ‘plans’ they have set out for saving the world. You’ve heard all the talk about the New Green Deal. Even on the surface, the concept is stupid on steroids. The cost alone is $53 Trillion! They are pushing solar and wind like it is the ultimate answer. Anybody ever lived in Seattle? They only have an average of 58 days of sunshine.[2] How well would solar work there? We couldn’t charge enough batteries to have enough electricity to run the city the remaining 307 days out of the year. And the wind presents the same problem, the wind doesn’t always blow. Except in Cheyenne. Lived there for a year and if the wind ever stopped blowing half the city would fall flat on their face. But the other problems with wind are the same as with solar, you can’t make enough batteries to store the electricity for the days the wind doesn’t blow.

Then you have to look at the materials that must be mined for making the batteries, the solar panels, the windmills and they all have to be mined, and manufactured using equipment and factories that are powered by fossil fuels. That’s almost defeating the purpose. If you are capable of critical thinking you understand that the purpose of the New Green Deal is the government will have to take control of most of our lives by restricting how we live, where we live, in what kind of home we live in, what we eat, what we drive and what, if any, type of entertainment/travel we will be allowed to have. Liberals don’t tell you that. They make it sound like they are saving humanity when all they are really doing is controlling all you do while they do whatever they want to do all at your expense.

To implement this green deal government has to very quickly prohibit the use of fossil fuel energy. Don’t think they would do that? On Biden’s first day his executive orders stopped the Keystone XL Pipeline that stopped the delivery of 800,000 barrels of oil daily from Canada. That cut 1000 jobs immediately just on the pipeline. It doesn’t include all the jobs lost to the support industries for those jobs. He also stopped all fracking on federal lands, canceled all permits for oil exploration on federal lands, and shut down Anwar in Alaska. Trump has made us oil independent for the first time in 70 years by allowing us access to our natural resources and Biden set us back 60 years on his first day in office making us dependent on foreign oil again.

If you would ask me I would say that the present administration will not last and these policies will be reversed very quickly but for now we have to put up with the nightmare the Democrats are laying the foundation for. But as we get into this we will see that everything the Democrats are doing is for their ability to grab more and more power so that they will be guaranteed elections from here on out.

That is yet to be seen.

