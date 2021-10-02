by Lex Greene

Don’t ask me why because I don’t know…yet. But the graphs presented in this piece were captured directly from the CDC-VAERS site, updated as of September 17, 2021, as so indicated.

In this first VAERS image, notice that the report numbers the total COVID19 vaccine adverse events reported at 726,963 Americans, as of 9/17/21. It’s no secret that as much as 99% of all adverse events go unreported, or that these reports are highly incomplete of the real total number of adverse events caused by the so-called vaccines, just since January 1, 2021. (The real number of vaccine adverse events could number between 7-million and 70-million.)

In this next graph presented by the CDC and VAERS, you can see that for 30-years since the creation of the VAERS reporting system, the reporting of adverse vaccine DEATH reports remained very low and constant throughout.

However, beginning in December 2020 with the first COVID19 vaccines hitting the open market, and escalating every day since, the adverse event DEATH reports have skyrocketed to levels never before seen in 30-years of vaccine adverse event reporting.

This graph proves beyond any doubt whatsoever, that these vaccines are extraordinarily dangerous and even fatal, unlike any vaccine used in history. It also proves beyond any doubt, that all of the so-called “experts” forcing the vaccines on humanity, are well aware of these indisputable facts. Yet, they all continue to lie about it through the government censored media and social media, ratcheting up the pressure on every man, woman, and child, to shut up and “take the shot!” It’s mere mass propaganda.

It further proves that the American news media either doesn’t engage in investigative journalism anymore, or that they too, are intentionally lying to the public as they continue to conceal vital information regarding these vaccines (mRNA bioweapons) causing illness, permanent damage and even death to countless American citizens.

Last, the next CDC graph demonstrates that people are dying from these vaccines at an alarming rate, and that a high percentage die within the first 7-days of receiving these vaccines, by all manufacturers. This explains why the CDC has issued the directive to not count anyone as “vaccinated” until two weeks after receiving the inoculation. Most who have died from the vaccination, died within the first few days after receiving the shot.

But you can also see that people continued dying after the first few days, although in smaller numbers so far, based on the data currently posted by the CDC and VAERS.

Medical professionals have been directed to not count anyone as “vaccinated” until 14-days after their vaccination, seemingly because most who have died from taking one of these vaccines, died within that 14-day period. Therefore, they are not being marked as “vaccine related deaths” even though thousands have died within minutes, hours, or days of taking one of the inoculations.

If you think that any of the vaccines in current use have been “approved by the FDA,” you’re wrong. They have only been approved for “emergency use.” Obviously, anyone who is not sick, not showing any symptoms of being sick, is not experiencing a “medical emergency.” No “boosters” have been FDA approved either, but they are all in use today.

A few days ago, I wrote about an independent Vaccine Death Report. Ahead of that, I issued a report on an exported copy of actual VAERS event reports and posted them for everyone to see. That report was pulled for all types of adverse post-vaccine events. But when you start reading these reports, you will note that even most that were not originally filed as “death reports,” later died.

In fact, before resigning their posts as heads of the vaccine review and approval board at the FDA, the two top officials of that department refused to approve the vaccines or any booster, again.

As the old saying goes, if there’s nothing to hide, why is everyone working so hard to hide it all?

Many “front-line” doctors and nurses are being relieved of their positions for refusing to take these vaccines. Hundreds of “expert” doctors all over the world are working hard to stop the fatal use of these vaccines, and they too, are coming under extreme attacks for speaking the truth in an effort to save innocent citizens.

Meanwhile, even the “pro-vax” experts are insisting that their own vaccines do not protect anyone from infection, illness, or death, calling upon their patients to still wear a mask and avoid the “unvaxxed,” even though they have allegedly been inoculated against COVID19. Now they are telling the vaxxed that they will need to keep taking more vaccines, maybe for life, of the same type and form that are currently not saving any lives, while indeed, costing other lives.

Even Hollywood could never dream up a horror story to rival this disaster that has been thrust upon global citizens for the past 20-months. It’s nothing short of gross inhumanity.

Then we can talk about the illnesses caused by breathing our own toxins under a mask, the mental and social damage done by preventing normal human contact, and the economic doom impending as a result of the ongoing interruption in all global economic activity. Meanwhile, U.S. Democrats are rushing to force through more than $3.5 Trillion in more vote-buying spending, leading the USA to more than $35-trillion in unsustainable debt.

In speaking with numerous medical professionals over the past 20-months, the common message has been unmistakable. COVID19 is the biggest tyrannical medical scam ever perpetrated on mankind, throughout world history.

Why do we have to rely on secondary news sources to get the truth presented in this video interview by Dr. Carrie Madej HERE? Or, any other truth?

Can you explain why the USA is ranked #1 in COVID Deaths in the world, with an alleged 2,127 deaths per million from COVID, while China, where the Wuhan Flu was first released from a Wuhan bioweapons facility, is rated #111 in the world, with only 3 COVID deaths per million population?

Can you explain why Israel, the most vaxxed country on earth, is ranked #30, with a reported 824 deaths per million, after vaccinating almost the entire country? Can you explain why the most vulnerable in society, the aging with comorbidities, were placed at the top priority for deadly vaccines, killing thousands in nursing homes?

Can you explain why we allegedly have a 300% increase in COVID cases and related deaths in 2021 over 2020, in a 70% vaccinated America today? Or why other countries like the UK, are reporting that 2/3 of their new COVID cases are fully “vaccinated?”

Are the unvaxxed really a threat to the vaxxed? Or are the vaxxed the real threat now, the Delta variant“super-spreaders?”

Can you explain why over 70% of the U.S. medical community is going along with this insanity? I can…

55% of all hospital revenue comes from Medicare and Medicaid, aka the Federal Government. Through these agencies, the Federal Government controls which medical treatments are “approved” for use by the medical community. The Federal government simply will not pay for any treatment that is not approved for use by the Federal government. Only 45% of all hospital revenue comes from private insurance. But the hospitals are held to government approved treatments (under Medicare and Medicaid) even when it’s being covered by private insurance. If the hospital breaks rank with federal mandates, they could lose all Medicare and Medicaid funding, (55% of the revenue), even if the breach is for a patient covered by private insurance.YOUR DOCTOR IS NOT IN CONTROL OF YOUR MEDICAL CARE! The Federal Government is… After years and thousands spent to become a medical professional, most simply do not want to lose their job, their income, and their license to practice, by issuing treatments that have been prohibited by the federal government via the CDC, Medicare, and Medicaid, such as prescribing Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin.

When we actually stop following the government experts and instead, “follow the real science,” there is only one way to make sense of any of this…

Nothing we have done over the past 20-months has “followed the science” on how to properly treat any coronavirus event. In fact, what has been done is 100% in direct opposition to how the medical community has dealt with past coronavirus events for decades. The public has even been denied the very treatments known to quickly and quietly cure SARS1 (2002-2004), Hydroxychloroquine.

Instead, Dr. Fauci rushed approval in 2020 for the use of his drug Remdesivir, now being blamed for the deaths of numerous other COVID patients.

All scientific evidence points in one direction… that there is a mass extinction event underway. Deeper research indicates that COVID19 was not the first of these events, and it won’t be the last either. We expect to see more “new viruses” emerging from the same folks who brought us SARS1 and SARS2, COVID19, the Delta variant and now these fatal vaccines.

The real science is quite clear! Masks don’t work and neither do the so-called vaccines…in fact, the vaccines are killing, and so are the masks.

God help us all if I’m right!

