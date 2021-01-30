By Shirley Edwards

(These are my views as a woman living in England, on how the culture and spirit of my country has changed over 50 years. Why the country does not feel protected or strong any more, how it has lost, and is losing it values and decency, and how we are daily losing our free speech.)

The Psychological Attack which is being carried out upon the citizens of the UK, is dark, cruel and manipulative. After weeks of a complete lockdown in society, with a one-day reprieve for good behavior on Christmas Day, and with no hope of a release until Spring; a deep sense of despair is affecting many. A huge division, a chasm, and an abyss is being created through extreme fear and isolation. Is there any hope or light at the end of the tunnel now we have arrived into 2021?

After proudly boasting of our departure from the EU and securing a ‘jumbo Canadian-style’ Brexit deal which will secure the control of our destiny, the Prime Minister, Alexander Boris de Pfellel Johnson, appeared to be standing quite alone in his joy. After, four years of will we, wont we, and the year of confusion from 2020;departing from the EU now seemed hardly noticeable or relevant under the current climate of the government’s total dictatorship.

As he claimed we would have a newfound ability to set our own standards, and that British laws would be made solely by the British parliament, interpreted by British Judges, sitting in UK courts, one wondered if the British public would really have any say in anything, anymore? It was difficult to see any optimism in his promises. Trust has all but gone.

And whilst, a very nice lady from Buckingham shire received an MBE for services to Straw Hat Plaiting and Endangered craft skills, it was painfully obvious that Nigel Farage, the MP who fought so valiantly to leave the EU for 20 years leading the campaign for Brexit, with a vote from 17.5 million people was sadly missing from the New Year Honor’s list. There was barely any acknowledgement for the man who had inspired such genuine hope and optimism from his platform in the year 2016. The year of significant change for the UK and America alike when I realized people really do love their independence.

Despite the absence of a medal, Nigel Farage has been very busy exposing the number of illegal immigrants crossing the channel to England, over the last 12 months, claiming that the British government are housing 48,000 illegal immigrants in hotels and private homes with £40 a week spending money. Nice.

He has also been very busy launching his new political party Reform UK with Richard Tice, another prominent Brexiteer who appears to have an insight into how the British public are being treated.

Applied Behavioral Psychology and a Basket of Cookies

Whilst HM Government have been implementing even more frightening tactics by interrupting TV programming with scenes of people on oxygen, silencing free speech and encouraging us through billboards and posters to ‘Act as though we have the Virus’; people who can barely breathe through forced imprisonment and a bombardment of negativity, are desperately in need of some optimism outside of the applied behavioral psychology which I believe is being used against them. Like small tiny sparrows they wait for the odd crumb of Hope.

Telling people to act as if they are potential murderers is irresponsible, and leads people further into the trap and deadly disease of isolation and hopelessness. We were once free and responsible people, happy to play our part in protecting others. Now we are snitches on our neighbor’s, and enemies to our friends and family.

The recent apology from the Prime Minister that he has been unable to prevent so many people from dying from the virus has added to the emotional confusion. The insistent petitions from his own government and the general public on the devastation being created outside of the virus via the increased mental health problems and poverty as a result of lockdowns,has fallen on deaf ears. Small gestures by way of compensation can hardly make up for the harm. Thankfully, some people have seen through the poisoned apple they have been offered, and resisted.

Below is a government document called Mindspace indicating how psychology can be applied to change how the public think and act without us knowing about it. Have our government used it against us? I do believe that the public are at last and at least becoming more aware that ‘something is not quite right’ and asking questions.

It is not unusual to hear that people are now distancing themselves from the continual messaging in an effort for self -preservation and sanity. Across the globe more and more people are ‘awakening’

The exposure of such blatant evil as witnessed through the presidential elections in the USA, has also added to the certainty that we are in an ultimate spiritual battle,where lies, deception and division are being purposefully orchestrated. It can be no coincidence that every country, with the exception of Sweden, appears to following an identical script.

Whilst there is a virus that can be particularly nasty if caught, Global Elites and Marxism is the virus we are really at war with. Whilst they create and orchestrate divisions through race, color and creed, they are the only ones who are really united in their goal of one world domination. Will they win?

The Building Blocks of Stability – Faith, Freedom, Family

If anything beneficial has come out of the loss of our freedoms, which it has; it is the realization of the things that we do value most in life. It has also been a time of appreciation for the simple things in life. However, the freedoms we have lost, which are based on Christian principles were meant to be protected under the European Convention of Human Rights, In particular

Article 8 (the right to respect for private and family life).

Article 9 (freedom of thought, conscience and religion).

Article 10 (freedom of expression).

Article 11 (freedom of assembly and association).

It is only under an act of war or an emergency that those rights can be limited by a government. Governments have totally removed those human rights based on findings and research which have become very questionable to many scientists, doctors, judges, sceptics worldwide.

Lord Sumpton who is highly regarded in the legal profession is one such champion in the UK speaking up for the rights of the private individual.

He has quoted:

“Historically, fear has always been the most potent of instruments of the authoritarian state. That is what we are witnessing today. But the fault is not just in our government, it’s also in ourselves.

It has been very heartening to hear such people speak up about the loss of our freedoms, and to give such an insight into the fear we hold inside us, and it is also why it has been so heartening and encouraging to see so many Americans really standing up for the value of freedom too. It bought optimism. And, whilst we all know that all of the nations around the world have fallen victim to so many perversions of every kind, America included, it was still the fight for those values which has encouraged everyone around the world. I have often wondered what the leaders of other countries really thought when they saw the love and admiration that was expressed towards President Trump that the mainstream media would never really publicize to the public. I can barely think of anyone who would view the British Prime Minister with any such affection.

The love, and also the hatred, which we have seen expressed has given many of us a much deeper insight now into why Christianity, not religion, is at the center of this attack. We have been saying it for years, but we are now living in very exceptional and pivotal times. Despite the darkness, there is also more light coming into this world to expose it?

A return to God and a return to love needs to be maintained. We need to hold on to the unchanging, immoveable stability that he offers and bring it to the forefront in 2021. The displacement of all moral values and the arrogance of liars will then not prevail.

We know it all ends well. But in the meantime, I believe a search and rescue mission is underway, a wheat and chaff process is taking place, and there is much to be optimistic about if you stand on the right side of Truth.

A light still shines which can never go out.

Hear me, my God, as I voice my complaint; protect my life from the threat of the enemy.

Hide me from the conspiracy of the wicked, from the plots of evildoers.

They sharpen their tongues like swords and aim cruel words like deadly arrows.

They shoot from ambush at the innocent; they shoot suddenly, without fear.

They encourage each other in evil plans, they talk about hiding their snares; they say, “Who will see it ?”

They plot injustice and say, “We have devised a perfect plan!” Surely the human mind and heart are cunning.

But God will shoot them with his arrows; they will suddenly be struck down.

He will turn their own tongues against them and bring them to ruin; all who see them will shake their heads in scorn.

All people will fear; they will proclaim the works of God and ponder what he has done.

The righteous will rejoice in the LORD and take refuge in him; all the upright in heart will glory in him!

