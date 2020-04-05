Rev. Austin Miles

A group of us like to meet confidentially each Friday in an undisclosed location to discuss the latest happenings of the world, and analyze them. Please relax, we are each six feet away from each other. We try to determine which news story is legit, and which is nothing but Schiff’s …interpretation, along with who has been caught embezzling in what church, and who has turned queer over the past week. All important things to concentrate on. The world is depending on us to provide a clear path to truth.

Here is our discussion from this week: This week has to do with THE GREAT CHINESE STAGED CALAMITY. Here is their plan:

1. Create a virus and the antidote.

2. Spread the virus.

3. Demonstrate efficiency, building hospitals in a few days. After all, you were already prepared, with the projects, ordering the equipment, hiring the labor, the water and sewage network, the prefabricated building materials and stocked in an impressive volume.

4. Cause chaos in the world, starting with Europe.

5. Quickly plaster the economy of dozens of countries.

6. Stop production lines in factories in other countries.

7. Cause stock markets to fall and buy companies at a bargain price.

8. Quickly control the epidemic in your country. After all, you were already prepared.

9. Lower the price of commodities, including the price of oil you buy on a large scale.

10. Get back to producing quickly while the world is at a standstill. Buy what you negotiated cheaply in the crisis and sell more expensive what is lacking in countries that have paralyzed their industries.

After all, you read more Confucius than Karl Marx.

*PS: Before Fluffing this off, read the book by Chinese colonels Qiao Liang and Wang Xiangsui, from 1999, Unrestricted Warfare: China master plan to destroy America , on Amazon, then we talk. It’s all there.*

Worth pondering…Just Think about this…

How come Russia & North Korea are totally free of Covid- 19? Because they are staunch ally of China. Not a single case reported from these 2 countries. On the other hand South Korea / United Kingdom / Italy / Spain and Asia are severely hit. How come Wuhan is suddenly free from the deadly virus?

China will say that their drastic initial measures they took was very stern and Wuhan was locked down to contain the spread to other areas. I am sure they are using the Antidote of the virus.

Why Beijing was not hit? Why only Wuhan? Kind of interesting to ponder upon.. right? Well ..Wuhan is open for business now. America and all the above mentioned countries are devastated financially. Soon American economy will collapse as planned by China. China knows it CANNOT defeat America militarily as USA is at present

IT IS THE MOST POWERFUL country in the world. So use the virus…to cripple the economy and paralyze the nation and its Defense capabilities. I’m sure Nancy Pelosi got a part in this. . to topple Trump.

Lately President Trump was always telling of how GREAT American economy was improving in all fronts. The only way to destroy his vision of making AMERICA GREAT AGAIN is to create an economic havoc.

Nancy Pelosi was unable to bring down Trump thru impeachment. ….so work along with China to destroy Trump by releasing a virus. Wuhan’s epidemic was a showcase.

At the peak of the virus epidemic…China’s President Xi Jinping…just wore a simple RM1 face mask to visit those affected areas. As President he should be covered from head to toe…..but it was not the case.

He was already injected to resist any harm from the virus….that means a cure was already in place before the virus was released.

Some may ask….Bill Gates already predicted the outbreak in 2015…so the Chinese agenda cannot be true. The answer is. ..YES…Bill Gates did predict. .but that prediction is based on a genuine virus outbreak. Now China is also telling that the virus was predicted well in advance. ….so that its agenda would play along well to match that prediction.

China’s vision is to control the World economy by buying up stocks now from countries facing the brink of severe ECONOMIC COLLAPSE. Later China will announce that their Medical Researchers have found a cure to destroy the virus. Now China have other countries stocks in their arsenal and these countries will soon be slave to their master…CHINA.

Just Think about it …The Doctor Who declared this virus was also Silenced by the Chinese Authorities…

Once again we have come up with some excellent insights of the state of the world. Can hardly wait to see what we will have for next week.

Photo Caption: Masked Chinese

© 2020 Austin Miles – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Austin Miles: chaplainmiles@aol.com

ANALYZING TODAY’S NEWS FOR TOMORROW’S HISTORY