December 15, 2021

“At no point in history have the people forcing others into compliance been the good guys. The welfare of humanity has always been the alibi of tyrants. Do you not realize that this vaccine does not protect you from Covid, it does however protect you from government oppression.” -Christine Anderson, EU Parliament

Friends, for the record, I am as tired of highlighting the crimes against humanity as you are, but on the other hand, I am also tired of highlighting the apathy and tolerance of those who do nothing in the face of these tyrants (Psalm 78:9).

This whole plandemic has had very little to do with a virus, but has always been about compliance.

If only the people would open up their eyes and ears to see what the pill in the jam has always been about (Jeremiah 5:21), and this for their own good (Jonah 2:8).

After all those pushing the lie do not even believe what it is that they are selling (Ephesians 4:14). Yet, they are profiting off of the ignorance of the compliant.

Recently, the AAPS reported: “Biden’s Bounty on Your Life: Hospitals’ Incentive Payments for COVID-19.”

Upon admission to a once-trusted hospital, American patients with COVID-19 become virtual prisoners, subjected to a rigid treatment protocol with roots in Ezekiel Emanuel’s “Complete Lives System” for rationing medical care in those over age 50. They have a shockingly high mortality rate. How and why is this happening, and what can be done about it?

As exposed in audio recordings, hospital executives in Arizona admitted meeting several times a week to lower standards of care, with coordinated restrictions on visitation rights. Most COVID-19 patients’ families are deliberately kept in the dark about what is really being done to their loved ones.

The combination that enables this tragic and avoidable loss of hundreds of thousands of lives includes (1) The CARES Act, which provides hospitals with bonus incentive payments for all things related to COVID-19 (testing, diagnosing, admitting to hospital, use of remdesivir and ventilators, reporting COVID-19 deaths, and vaccinations) and (2) waivers of customary and long-standing patient rights by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

In 2020, the Texas Hospital Association submitted requests for waivers to CMS. According to Texas attorney Jerri Ward, “CMS has granted ‘waivers’ of federal law regarding patient rights. Specifically, CMS purports to allow hospitals to violate the rights of patients or their surrogates with regard to medical record access, to have patient visitation, and to be free from seclusion.” She notes that “rights do not come from the hospital or CMS and cannot be waived, as that is the antithesis of a ‘right.’ The purported waivers are meant to isolate and gain total control over the patient and to deny patient and patient’s decision-maker the ability to exercise informed consent.”

Creating a “National Pandemic Emergency” provided justification for such sweeping actions that override individual physician medical decision-making and patients’ rights. The CARES Act provides incentives for hospitals to use treatments dictated solely by the federal government under the auspices of the NIH. These “bounties” must paid back if not “earned” by making the COVID-19 diagnosis and following the COVID-19 protocol.

The hospital payments include:



• A “free” required PCR test in the Emergency Room or upon admission for every patient, with government-paid fee to hospital.

• Added bonus payment for each positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

• Another bonus for a COVID-19 admission to the hospital.

• A 20 percent “boost” bonus payment from Medicare on the entire hospital bill for use of remdesivir instead of medicines such as Ivermectin.

• Another and larger bonus payment to the hospital if a COVID-19 patient is mechanically ventilated.

• More money to the hospital if cause of death is listed as COVID-19, even if patient did not die directly of COVID-19.

• A COVID-19 diagnosis also provides extra payments to coroners.

CMS implemented “value-based” payment programs that track data such as how many workers at a healthcare facility receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Now we see why many hospitals implemented COVID-19 vaccine mandates. They are paid more.

Outside hospitals, physician MIPS quality metrics link doctors’ income to performance-based pay for treating patients with COVID-19 EUA drugs. Failure to report information to CMS can cost the physician 4% of reimbursement.

Because of obfuscation with medical coding and legal jargon, we cannot be certain of the actual amount each hospital receives per COVID-19 patient. But Attorney Thomas Renz and CMS whistleblowers have calculated a total payment of at least $100,000 per patient.

Conclusion: Instead of lawfully dealing with these tyrants, the American people have taken on that somehow or another the same corrupt politicians are now telling them the truth. Friends, there is no truth in them (John 8:44)!

Rather than dealing with their oppressors, they submit to their tyrannical measures. This is neither what the Word of God teaches nor what it is that our forefathers have taught us through their examples (Hebrews 13:7).

