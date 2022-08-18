By Lex Greene

August 18, 2022

The vast majority of Americans trust no one now, and largely for very good reason. Americans have been openly betrayed by politicians in all political parties, every news outlet, the social media CEOs, church leaders, “patriot” group leaders, Hollywood, and due to COVID, even their friends and family, all of it one great big “cancel culture” designed to divide and conquer the USA. If you don’t buy into their blatant lies, or participate in their mass divisions, you’re a conspiracy theorist or domestic terrorist, maybe both.

The USA is on the verge of collapse, not for one reason, but for two. Indeed, we are currently ruled by the most maniacal cadre of totally insane criminal politicians in history. They are a combination of tyrannical criminals and outright idiots, often those who are both, like Biden and Harris. But this problem could be solved, if not for a society full of equally insane people.

How many examples do I need to provide before the light bulb goes on for you? Frankly, the list of examples could be nearly endless today. But under current mental conditions in the country, allow me to keep this very simple.

Death by Political Correctness

The mere notion that anyone has some lunatic nonexistent Constitutional Right to not be offended is itself, insane. Far too many Americans have been dog whistle trained to think they have a Right to silence others simply because they disagree.

Political Correctness (PC) is a term used to refer to language that seems intended to give the least amount of offense, especially when describing groups identified by external markers such as race, gender, culture, or sexual orientation. The term first appeared in Marxist-Leninist vocabulary following the Russian Revolution of 1917. At that time, it was used to describe adherence to the policies and principles of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

Simply stated, it is, always has been and will always be a form of mind control, thought and speech control. In the early-to-mid 20th century, the phrase politically correct was used to describe strict adherence to a range of ideological orthodoxies within politics. In 1934, The New York Times reported that Nazi Germany was granting journalism permits “only to pure ‘Aryans’ whose opinions are politically correct”.

In the 1970s, the American New Left began using the term politically correct. In the essay The Black Woman: An Anthology (1970), Toni Cade Bambara said that “a man cannot be politically correct and a male chauvinist, too.” William Safire marks this as the first use in the typical modern sense, and the movement to neuter all males in the USA.

PC quickly became a cornerstone of the Democrat Party, a means by which they control the minds of their sheep and demonize everyone who dares to speak truth on any subject.

From PC to Cancel Culture

Being nice to others by not going out of our way to offend them seems like a good idea. That’s just common sense and common decency. That’s not what PC or the advanced cancel culture is about though. It’s a draconian attempt to silence all voices of dissent, going so far as to imprison citizens for simply not sharing extreme far left global communist concepts, or put them on the “red flag” short list and send a new Nazi arm of the IRS to intimidate, threaten and penalize.

Just as darkness is the absence of light, deception is the absence of truth.

The leftist movement has two audience targets, the sheep of course, but also you and me. The goal is to totally control the thoughts of the sheep and it’s been very successful in this regard. But the sheep don’t need to curtail their offensive speech or violent behaviors at all. It’s the approved narrative. They are free to offend all of us at will, daily. We’re just not allowed to offend them.

It’s you and me who are supposed to limit our thoughts and speech, and far too many Americans have gone-along to get-along, to their own demise. The result of this is mass national delusion and destruction on pretty much every major issue, taking on the look of a nation gone mad.

A Few Examples

Few surrendered to COVID mandates because they thought it was in their best health interests. Most complied under extreme duress, their jobs, families, friends, incomes, and lives threatened by the government, employers, and their mass media machine hourly.

Science told us all that the mask mandates were useless…printed on the side of every mask box. But the mad scientists told us the opposite. Science taught us that we never quarantine healthy people, but only sick people. But the mad scientists told us the opposite. The mad scientists told us that if we just succumb to untested, unproven, and unapproved experimental vaccines, we’d never get COVID. But the facts have proven that false as well…after 70% of Americans took the first jab, 30% a second and third jab. More than 90% of new COVID cases today are in vaccinated people, including Dr. Fauci, Joe and Jill Biden.

Who told men they could be a woman if they just put a dress on? Who told women they can be a man if they just take hormone injections to grow a beard? Who decided kids who don’t yet know their favorite color, they can choose what sex they are? And who taught the parents to allow such utter insanity in their kid’s lives?

If I believed I was a horse, I’d belong in a mental hospital. But if you look at me and see a horse, then it’s you who belongs in a mental institution. I’m not suggesting we should poke fun at or bully people who are different from us. But to engage in their insanity makes us just as insane as they are.

Our country is clearly under a very dangerous mass invasion on our southern border and beyond. Our government refuses to do anything about it, while sending billions to Ukraine and other foreign nations to protect their borders. If you don’t think this policy is nuts, then you are insane.

Nobody in their right mind thinks mumbling stumbling Joe Biden is capable of running to the bathroom on his own, much less running a country. We’re talking about a guy who can’t complete a sentence without a teleprompter and can’t even read that right, or even work his sport coat correctly. Still, some 30% of the country claim he’s a great leader and every last one of them is nuts!

The Most Insane Among Us

Indeed, about 30% of the US population is just plain bat-guano crazy. We see them everywhere we look. But the most insane among us is the other 70%, who know better, but go-along with the insanity anyway.

Convinced we were just being kind…we fell for it. Even though we knew better, we decided to let it pass, as if a lie told often enough would eventually become true. American conservatives are non-intrusive by our nature. We just want to live free, and we understand that the only way to do that is to support freedom and liberty for everyone. But when we let evil exist, it advances, until it consumes everyone and everything.

We thought that if we’d just live and let live, others would do the same for us, but we were wrong. The PC cancel culture won’t allow any opinion but their own to exist. Sadly, it isn’t even their opinions they project. It’s the opinions of global Marxist maniacs they regurgitate, as if they have no mind of their own. Asked to back up their nutty claims, they can’t…so they cancel your right to ask instead.

The American left has been Pavlov trained with treats from the public trough when they obey, labeled stimulus money now. Now they are attack dogs for the global left, and we are the red meat. They can’t debate any issue honestly because the facts simply are not on their side. So, they demand that the facts be ignored, as though completely irrelevant. If we won’t let the facts die in silence, then we are mere enemies of the new Marxist state they have built.

Nutjobs look at a DC political rally on January 6, 2021, and see an “insurrection,” clearly unaware of what an insurrection really is. The same nuts watch BLM and ANTIFA burn whole cities, loot and damage property and threaten lives with violence, and see a “peaceful protest.” Such views are entirely void of reality.

“All that is required for evil to triumph, is for good men to do nothing.”

Today, insanity is all we can see, from shore to shore, border to border. It’s everywhere, in the schools, churches, governments, businesses, academia, Hollywood, the news media, political parties, our courts and even our broken families who can no longer stand to be in the same room together.

The powerful have intentionally divided us, in order to conquer us. Pitted American against American, all by erasing truth, history and the foundations of freedom and liberty, covering the nation in a blanket of lies with the obvious intent to ignite a civil war, American against American, as they plunder the nation unchallenged.

They have raped and devoured the average American mind through public education, higher indoctrination in the lecture halls, and even the new age churches. Almost no one knows who or what to trust anymore, drowning in an ocean of lies, our very existence threatened from within our own gates, as the government and their mindless minions heap crisis after crisis upon an unsuspecting nation adrift.

An insane people cannot survive their own folly. People who can no longer tell up from down, right from left, truth from lies, are doomed. It’s reminiscent of the fall of the Roman Empire, and all once great civilizations. Consumed by self-interest and living under a blanket of lies, the American people have little hope for survival.

Yet, it is that truth that can set us free once again, the truth most Americans are afraid to speak. For truth to reign, it must be spoken, or it doesn’t exist. All government power is derived from the consent of the governed, and our silence is our consent.

We either speak truth now, or we will perish by the sharp edge of mass deception and national delusions, all a direct result of our silence, a form of quiet self-destruction.

An insane nation cannot exist…it is doomed to the ash heap of history.

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist.” —Cicero 106 BCE – 43 BCE

