The direction that the WEF is going is towards totalitarian enslavement. A quote from Klaus Schwab: To achieve a better outcome, the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism. The problem they have with capitalism is it gives everyone that is willing to work an opportunity to attain wealth. The WEF does not want you to have that opportunity. They want you to be enslaved to them.

This is why the WEF is calling for the Great Reset. What is really disturbing is our government is going along with this plan to destroy our way of life. The Great Reset is caused by government manipulation, with the guidance of the World Economic Forum (WEF), the United Nations, and other elites, Rockefeller and Ford Foundations, etc., who believe they have the right to steer nations and economies into a new “totalitarian world order.” All of this is being fueled by green energy policy lies. The Greta Thunberg fools of the world are so propagandized with fear, it is impossible to reach them with truth. Unfortunately, many Americans have fallen prey to these lies.

The very core of the evil we’re seeing is a hatred of God and His Creation and a desire by those promoting this evil to be in control of humanity and become gods themselves. They belong to their father, the devil, and like those before them, Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, Hitler, Ceaușescu and so many others, their time is short.

Too many Americans surrendered their God-given freedoms out of fear of a lie, a lie promoted by evil entities throughout the world. “Protocols” were installed and millions were murdered in hospitals because we were told there was nothing that could save them except a vaccine! Millions have died and many more are disabled from the dangerous C-19 inoculations. Newstarget recently reported that Pfizer’s own documents admit that mRNA covid vaccines will result in mass depopulation.[1]

We need to look at how a totalitarian government initiates policies. Hannah Arendt, a holocaust survivor, wrote a book titled The Origins of Totalitarianism[2] and describes how this is done. Terror regimes use isolation as a weapon of oppression, and terror arrived in America in 2020 via the mainstream media’s fear propaganda. Even the conservative stations segregated all their hosts and spoke of nothing else but COVID. Anthony Fauci struck even more trepidation in Americans with his constant updates and statements of how dangerous the Wuhan virus would be to everyone. Deborah Birx and Robert Redfield echoed Fauci’s doctrine of lies.

Families were kept apart, children were kept from grandparents, nursing home elderly were sequestered from their loved ones, people were locked in their homes for months, and fearful mothers masked their toddlers. We were kept from each other, kept from standing close, kept from hugging others, kept from coffee and conversation. We were alone out of fear. We stood six feet or more from each other and mask Nazis raged at those who didn’t comply with face diapers. Fear promoted loneliness.

Hannah Arendt spoke of loneliness as the capacity to think and to know ourselves, even when in isolation, depends, in part, by making meaningful connections with others. How much has technology, the internet, smartphones, and social media affected how we relate to others? It is obvious when you see people out to dinner or at a gathering, and instead of being engaged in conversation, they are looking at their phones.[3]

When looking back at the supposed pandemic we see that the people behind the so-called vaccine are all members of the WEF. Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel, and Johnson and Johnson’s Alex Gorsky are all members of the World Economic Forum. Albert Bourla tells Klaus Schwab that he wants compliance of the populations for his inoculations.[4] Notice that Pfizer CEO demanded ‘compliance of the populations’ for his vaccines. No regard there at all for the will of the people. Just like Hitler, you will comply! I can assure you that the pandemic was more of a plannedemic than anything. Schwab has fully intended on using it as a springboard for his Great Reset. Klaus Schwab tells us that we will never return to normal after COVID. He states, “Nothing will ever return to the ‘broken’ sense of normalcy that prevailed prior to the crisis because the coronavirus pandemic marks a fundamental inflection point in our global trajectory.” I highly doubt most patriotic Americans felt we lived in a “broken” America before the Wuhan virus hit, and what if we don’t want to go on Schwab’s Orwellian chosen course?

All these globalists, including their counterparts in China want to “Reset” the entire world and they call it the “Fourth Industrial Revolution,” but how many people will be left after their depopulation schemes? Far too many died with the fraudulent hospital “protocols,” and now many more are dying from the COVID injections, jabs that didn’t protect anyone from contracting or dying from C-19.[5]

We have to look at all the people who are involved in this Great Reset and study their ideologies to understand what their end goal is. In the last installment, we discussed Henry Kissinger but there is one guy that is a major threat to the American way of life and that person is Yval Noah Harari. He is one that we cannot allow to attain any more power than he already has and what he has must be taken from him. Yuval Harari is considered by Klaus Schwab to be a brilliant futurist. Both claim that by 2030, “You will own nothing and be happy!” Mr. Harari says the Bible and thousands of years of faith in God and Jesus is fake news . He is openly gay and married to Itzic Yahav, who is also his personal manager. They married in a civil ceremony in Toronto, Canada.

Harari’s website homepage states, “History began when humans invented gods, and will end when humans become gods.” Harari believes in massive surveillance, even surveillance inside our bodies. In fact, under the skin surveillance, and even surveillance via ingestible medications that will alert authorities when the medication has been taken.[6]

These are just a few of the people that are behind this WEF Great Reset. I do believe that there is a Great Reset coming but Schwab and Harari will have nothing to do with it. The men I listen to are saying that God is going to initiate the Great Reset and it will decimate those pushing the WEF.

