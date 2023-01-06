Andrew C. Wallace

January 6, 2023

A Message to MAGA People

I am the first to admit that it takes a degree of courage to challenge the Federal Government, even though most of its functions are unconstitutional. The Parasitic Super Rich Ruling Class (PSRRC), major owners of corporate America, and their puppet minions in ‘woke’ corporations, government, and military flag officers control both political parties; they are the usurped government and our Enemy!

The PSRRC is indeed the Enemy, controlling us with the barrel of a gun, using unconstitutional FBI storm troopers, et al., acting under the “Color of Law” and False-Flag Operations such as the fake insurrection on January Six, resulting in mostly false charges against patriots. People have not forgotten Bundy Ranch, Waco, 9/11, Ruby Ridge, Malheur Refuge, etc., and are growing angrier by the day!

Justice for the common citizen no longer exists in the United States. Most lawyers and judges are complicit to protect their positions, and do not practice law as directed in the Constitution; they are the enemy also. Have you ever heard of citizens exercising their Constitutional Rights to petition the government who were not dismissed by for “Lack of Standing”? The same applies to meaningful court cases that average citizens can’t afford.

I am not so foolish as to advocate the use of force. If The People are forced to the edge when there is no lawful remedy, it will be a natural result of rebelling against tyranny, as reported throughout history.

When your Enemy controls everything (the courts, the schools, federal police, military, and currency), armed resistance by the citizenry would lead quickly to guerrilla warfare, with no mercy or end in sight. No dedicated guerrilla force has ever been defeated in the field, and certainly not by our Flag Officers, who have not won a war in 75 years.

The PSRRC has managed, with the assistance of a totally corrupt legislature, to form 81 unconstitutional departments or agencies out of a total of 108. To the extent possible, you must refuse to comply with the unconstitutional laws in a polite and peaceful manner, giving them no excuse to attack you. These representatives and minions of the Enemy may not even know that their actions and employment are unconstitutional. You must educate them, as their Oaths REQUIRE obedience to the Constitutions.

You can determine which agencies are unconstitutional by looking at the “Enumerated Powers” in the Constitution under Article 1, Section 8. If the function in question can’t be supported by the Limited and Enumerated Powers, it is unconstitutional. Generally speaking, federal powers are limited to Defense, Immigration, Foreign Relations, Commerce, Post Office and Currency.

Where do you find Departments of Education, Welfare, Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture, and etc? All of these are powers usurped from the states to centralize power and corruption in the federal government! They are only a few of the multitude of unconstitutional “laws” that have destroyed thousands of people financially, and unjustly put many in prison for violating them.

Also, the Constitution prohibits government from spending anything not for the DIRECT benefit of American people. Foreign aid and financial support of foreign invaders is unconstitutional and immoral! Why are the responsible “officials” not in prison? Because our justice system and courts are corrupt, that’s why!

If you want to save yourself from a bloody destructive Civil War, you must convince the ignorant minions of the usurping government that you will not comply with unconstitutional orders, as they are acting under the Color of Law. Do not argue with these people, just refer them to the Enumerated Powers. It is impossible to convince the brainwashed citizenry of anything contrary to their indoctrination! If you live in a Democrat city you are screwed. Your best bet is to call the local police, sheriff or state police for assistance, and hope to hell that these men in blue are aware of their Oaths to limit the Feds to the Enumerated Powers. In my entire police career and afterwards, I have never talked to a police officer who didn’t detest the FBI and their federal ilk.

The average person doesn’t know a thing about the Enumerated Powers and that the federal government has usurped state powers unconstitutionally to concentrate power and corruption in Washington DC. None of this would have been possible if state governors were not on the take or were cowards, afraid of the Parasitic Super Rich Ruling Class.

If you want to defeat the Enemy without bloodshed you must educate your local and state governments, especially the police and National Guard. Then as a citizen you must refuse to comply with all unconstitutional orders in a polite and civil manner.

If confronted by the FBI (most corrupt in the world!) or their ilk, refuse to let them in your house or car, refuse to talk with them (refer them to your lawyer!), and call your police for assistance. Your local Sheriff has absolute police power in your county, and can rightfully refuse any federal agency attempting to enforce their private laws against the citizens.

It’s simple. If the usurped government can’t get citizen compliance with unconstitutional orders, they can’t govern. This is your responsibility! Act now and suffer in the short run, or do nothing and suffer forever.

God Bless our Constitutional Republic

© 2023 Andrew Wallace – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Andrew Wallace: natlmktg@gte.net