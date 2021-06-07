By Frosty Wooldridge

Questions: not being asked, not being discussed, becoming worse by the day. At some point, we will not remain “America” much longer.

If you look at the 535 Congressional critters leading America toward ruin, destruction and civil strife—you must ask questions as to why they are doing it to us. Let’s ask another set of pertinent questions that need answers from your two U.S. Senators and House Member.

This past weekend, my U.S. Senator Michael Bennet (CO-D), who has done nothing in 10 years as a senator to secure our borders or stop the massive flood of illegal aliens—announced to me in a form letter that he spearheaded S. 348, U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021. In this act, he gives complete amnesty to all 25 million illegal aliens, all 800,000 DACA students, and all anchor babies (at about 300,000 annually) now and in the future. He jumped legal immigration to over 2,000,000 (million) annually.

Inevitably, if passed, that will add no less than 47 and as high as 62 million people to the USA by 2031.

The bill will do nothing to stop more illegal immigration. It accelerates illegal migration. Bennet will do nothing to secure the borders. The bill will do nothing to solve the problems caused by migrants.

In other words, he’s protecting law breakers, indigents and foreigners illegally within our country. Here’s what it looks like to push for the largest population gain of any country in the history of the world in a 10 year span:

This 60 second video will scare the daylights out of every American as to what's coming to our country, US Citizenship Act 2021 by Joe Biden.

https://youtu.be/Z1osgoEOrdo

He told me in his form letter that this bill would ensure growth in our economy and humane treatment of all ‘undocumented migrants’. What he didn’t tell me in his letter: the costs into the TRILLIONS of dollars would be placed on our taxpayer backs.

Why is a man with a Ph.D. as intellectually vacant as a box of nails? What about common sense somewhere between a toothpick and a blade of grass? What about a man with a lighthouse with no bulb in his lantern?

And yet, he’s ‘solving’ the illegal alien crisis that he and the rest of Congress created, on purpose, and again, won’t solve it with this act.

Question: why don’t those erudite 535 Congressional geniuses solve the 62,000 homeless, jobless, and starving in LA, or 11,000 homeless in San Francisco or the 6,000 living in tents under bridges in Seattle? Chicago? Detroit? NYC? Miami? Denver? Why is it that he’s solving all foreigners’ problems and not our problems?

Question: we’ve got over 850 water main breaks daily in the USA. It costs us billions annually for repairs, but we don’t have enough money to repair the entire infrastructure across the USA. Of course, we found $6 trillion to wage war in Iraq for 20 years! Yet we pay out billions in foreign aid to prop up failed countries. Why do our leaders to that to us at such horrific costs? (Source: www.watermainbreakclock.com)

Question: with 7 out of 10 African-American babies born out of wedlock, and raised by a single mother who subsists on welfare, and then, the child ends up in the same poverty hole as her mother—why are our leaders solving that problem for our citizens rather than giving away our tax dollars to people who broke over our borders in violations of our laws? Answer me that one!

Question: whose bright idea was it to implement the “Critical Race Theory” into schools across the land to pit one race against the other, one culture against the other, 40 million African Americans as victims against 290 million other Americans? And, how do you think that kind of educated anger will work out for anyone? Anyone got answers to that one?

Question: we’ve got water scarcity issues in every Western State in 2021. We’ve got catastrophic climate change facing all of us as to rain, heat, drought, wildfires, arable land, viable forests, animal extinction rates, quality of life issues, toxically polluted skies over our cities, acid rain, gridlocked traffic, and another dozen consequences. So why is Congress and this president speeding up the chaos by importing another 100 million people into the USA by 2050? How’s that going to work out for our children?

Question: as we import millions of skill-less and uneducated people, how will we solve the problems of 38 MILLION Americans subsisting on food stamps today? That’s right, 38 million Americans subsist by EBT cards. With robotics taking over everything, how will we ever gainfully employ our own citizens as we overwhelm our country with foreigners? Got any solutions Mr. Biden, Mr. Bennet and the rest of you geniuses?

I’ve got another dozen questions that go deeper. But the reality is: Biden and Congress govern from day to day. They lack any understanding of the consequences of their actions. They are winging it with featherless wings!

As they continue to “wing it”, you and your children are going to pay for it. At some point, we will not remain America much longer.

This video graphically and dramatically illustrates America's immigration-population crisis as well as the world's.

Immigration, Overpopulation, Resources, Civilization by Frosty Wooldridge

Share these videos all over America:

"In a five minute astoundingly simple yet brilliant video, Immigration, Poverty, and Gum Balls", Roy Beck, director of www.numbersusa.ORG, graphically illustrates the impact of overpopulation.

"Immigration by the numbers—off the chart" by Roy Beck

This 10-minute demonstration shows Americans the results of unending mass immigration on the quality of life and sustainability for future generations: in a few words, "Mind boggling!"

